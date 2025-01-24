"Yall need to grow up" — Netizens react to fanwars and black ocean threats amidst BTS' j-hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé & GD's Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes act

The recent Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes, held on January 23, 2025, at Paris La Défense Arena, featured performances by prominent K-pop artists, including BTS' j-hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Taeyang.

While the event aimed to raise funds for hospitalized children, it became a focal point for fan disputes, particularly concerning the alleged use of "black oceans" during performances.

A "black ocean" refers to a coordinated act where a significant number of audience members turn off their lightsticks during a specific artist's performance, creating a dark and silent atmosphere as a form of protest or disapproval.

At the gala, some BTS fans accused supporters of BLACKPINK and BIGBANG of orchestrating a black ocean during j-hope's performance. Conversely, fans of BLACKPINK and BIGBANG alleged that BTS fans engaged in similar behavior during Rosé's and G-Dragon's sets.

The accusations led to heated exchanges on social media platforms. Some fans threatened to reciprocate with black oceans at future concerts, escalating tensions between the fandoms. These threats not only highlighted the deep-seated rivalries but also raised concerns about the potential impact on artists' morale and the overall concert experience.

However, these claims remain unverified, and the true extent of coordinated black oceans at the event is still a topic of debate. Many netizens argued that black oceans are disrespectful to artists who dedicate time and effort to their performances. One fan wrote on X:

"This goes for both sides btw. tryna make a black ocean for an artist you don’t like and then also tryna make one cause they tried to do it to ur artist. All yall need to grow up."

Several fans called for fandoms to rise above rivalries and appreciate the diverse talents within the K-pop community.

"Majority of kpopies literally gave J-Hope a black ocean. Maybe not so many dared to do that in front but in upper sections you could see when he started his performance kpopies even covered their lightning wristbands. If it wasn't for army it would've been more noticeable," one fan wrote.

"It is fine when kpopies do it but a sin when army's do same .... the hypocrisy cupcakes have ......" another fan said.

"My tl has been full of hate it’s legit embarrassing ??? Like do they think the ppl they stan would support acting that way (applies to armys as well). The artists probably have mutual respect for each other and people are making up scenarios and starting fanwars for what," one other fan added.

Others alleged how BTS fans saved the day by turning their lightsticks on for j-hope as the majority of the crowd was made by them.

"The planned a black ocean and it failed so now they spamming VIPs and BIGBANG posts, I told you, mental illness in them. All fandoms having fun watching their fav and post about them, but one," a fan said.

"The failed K-Pop fandom tried to make the ocean black. But ARMY, turned on the purple colors? Oh my god, K-poppers are stupid. Look at the audience, all ARMYs," another fan stated.

"The purple ocean!? HE’S THE MAIN EVENT," one other fan added.

BTS' j-hope requested by First Lady of France to open Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025, his world tour, and more

On January 23, 2025, BTS' j-hope took center stage at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes, held at Paris La Défense Arena. The event, organized by the French First Lady, Brigitte Macron, aims to raise funds for improving the lives of hospitalized children.

Opening the ceremony, j-hope delivered dynamic performances of MIC Drop, MORE, and On the Street (solo version). Star News reported French First Lady Brigitte Macron requested the BTS idol to perform the opening act at her prestigious event.

Following this notable appearance, j-hope is set to set out on his first solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour will commence with a three-night residency at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

Subsequently, he will perform across various cities in North America and Asia, including:

Brooklyn, NY: March 13–14, 2025, at Barclays Center

March 13–14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, IL: March 17–18, 2025, at Allstate Arena

March 17–18, 2025, at Allstate Arena Mexico City, Mexico: March 22–23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

March 22–23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, TX: March 26–27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center

March 26–27, 2025, at Frost Bank Center Oakland, CA: March 31–April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

March 31–April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, CA: April 4–6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

April 4–6, 2025, at BMO Stadium Manila, Philippines: April 12–13, 2025, at SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 12–13, 2025, at SM Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan: April 19–20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

April 19–20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore: April 26–27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 26–27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia: May 3–4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 3–4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena, GBK Bangkok, Thailand: May 10–11, 2025, at Impact Arena

May 10–11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau: May 17–18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

May 17–18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan: May 24–25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 24–25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) Osaka, Japan: May 31–June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome Osaka

In addition to his tour, j-hope has announced plans to release a new music project in March 2025, coinciding with the start of his North American tour dates. While specific details remain under wraps, fans eagerly anticipate fresh content that will showcase his artistic growth and versatility.

HOPE ON THE STAGE show tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, VIP Nation, INTERPARK, and more.

