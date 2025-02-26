“Yet they continually fail to promote”- Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘I AM STILL’ named a major factor in HYBE’s content revenue, earning $18.5M

BTS member Jungkook has turned out to be one of the significant contributors to HYBE's revenue in 2024. On February 25, 2025, HYBE's CEO Lee Jae-sang spoke about the label's earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024. The contents of the conference were immediately viral, especially the parts where the head honcho made mentions of BTS or its members.

During the presentation, CEO Lee mentioned that BTS Jungkook's I AM STILL provided significant revenue to the label, earning $18.5 million in the last quarter of 2024. Fans were surprised to see that the youngest BTS member was making his presence felt in the revenue, even while on hiatus:

"So in Q4 2023 Jungkook Golden bought in the profits & in 2024 Jungkook I AM STILL did, I see a common denominator in the company’s earnings, yet they continually fail to promote, acknowledge or celebrate him, make it make sense."

"Strange how they couldn't run any press releases about it as they obviously had the information... They are an absolute shambles as an agency," a user wrote.

"CONGRATULATIONS KING JUNGKOOK," a fan wrote.

"I AM STILL really reached big numbers all around the world, and the fact this solo documentary which was so demanded for long months ever since Jungkook confessed to be working on it, contributed so well for the company! So proud of our boy!" another fan replied.

Fans were happy about the 3D singer's achievement and showered congratulations on the Standing Next to You singer. However, they were also miffed at the label for allegedly overlooking his value. They were also not happy that the label did not provide adequate coverage of the singer's achievements:

"CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK," another user wrote.

"Despite touting his achievements during investor calls, this is how many k-media articles @BIGHIT_MUSIC has posted about jungkook in 2025: — January: 1 — February: 0," a fan replied.

"Record breaking achievements for ‘I Am Still’ and the company chose to ignore them publicly. No excuses can be made for this behavior. The pattern is clear," another fan replied."

I AM STILL is a documentary about Jungkook's journey as a solo artist, his preparation for his solo album Golden, and his emotions towards fame and success. The documentary was first released in South Korea, and later, it was made available across the globe.

How long until BTS Jungkook comes back from the military?

BTS Jungkook enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023. The exact nature of his role in the military is not revealed, but he had in the past announced via Weverse that he had completed his basic training and had begun working on cooking and cleaning duties. He is expected to return in June 2025.

Before enlisting, he had released his solo debut album, Golden, featuring the lead single, Standing Next to You. The album also included the pre-release singles 3D (ft Jack Harlow) and Seven (ft Latto). He collaborated with DJ Snake for the track Please Don't Change.

