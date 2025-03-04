Zo In-sung part ways with his agency NS ENM after thirteen years

On March 3, 2025, South Korean media outlet Xportsnews reported that Zo In-sung's agency, NS ENM, announced the end of their exclusive contract with the actor after 13 years. It was reported that the actor has decided to part ways with the record label. NS ENM mentioned, as translated by Soompi:

"After extensive discussions leading up to the expiration of our contract, both parties have mutually agreed not to renew. We sincerely thank Zo In-sung for the trust and dedication he has shown throughout our time together, and we will continue to sincerely support him in his future endeavors."

Zo In-sung stated that he was grateful to the agency NS ENM and the CEO

As the actor's decade-old contract with NS ENM concluded, he expressed his gratitude to the CEO and the agency. He revealed that he was thankful for the staff who stood by his side for a long time. The actor said that their unconditional and endless encouragement has meant a lot to him and he truly appreciated it. He concluded the statement with the following lines, as translated by Soompi:

"I will never forget the kindness and consideration they have shown me over the past 13 years."

For those unversed, Zo In-sung made his official debut in entertainment as a model in 1998 for the clothing brand Ziozia. He began his acting career through the MBC sitcom Jump in 1999. He was featured in the teen drama School 3 and the second installment of the sitcom Nonstop in 2000 on MBC. The actor made his film debut with the 2002 movie Public Toilet.

The actor received his breakthrough role in the 2004 South Korean television series Something Happened in Bali, featuring Ha Ji-won, So Ji-sub, and Park Ye-jin. The drama was commercially a hit series. He bagged the Best Actor Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards and SBS Drama Awards, respectively.

He went on to appear in the melodrama That Winter, the Wind Blows in 2013 alongside Song Hye-kyo. Zo In-sung has starred in multiple series, including Love Impossible, Smugglers, Escape from Mogadishu, A Frozen Flower, The Great Battle, Piano, Spring Day, and Dear My Friends, among other shows.

He was recently seen in the 2023 series Moving, where he played the role of Kim Doo-shik. The drama featured a star-studded cast, including Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Cha Tae-hyun, Go Youn-jung, Kim Do-hoon, Lee Jung-ha, Cha Tae-hyun, and other actors.

Zo In-sung is gearing up to make his film comeback with Hope.

