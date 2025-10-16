No Mercy ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does So-min succeed in avenging her parents and taking down Ma?

The South Korean thriller No Mercy concluded its run with episodes 7 and 8, which aired on October 15 and 16, 2025. The series starred Lee Joo-young, Koo Jun-hoe, and Ji Seung-hyun on the lead roles.

No Mercy tells the story of Han So-min, an actress whose world collapses after her family is targeted by a voice phishing ring. Fueled by rage and grief, she goes undercover inside the syndicate.

She turns their own deepfake tactics against them to bring the entire operation down. In the finale of the series, So-min kills Ma, bringing down the network and avenging her parents, though she's later arrested.

No Mercy episodes 7 & 8 recaps: Betrayal, gang wars, and So-min’s final showdown with Ma, and an emotional five-year time skip ending

Episode 7 of No Mercy opens with Jeong-ju receiving the money So-min brought back from Ma. He leaves So-min captive with Ma’s people and delivers the money to the chairman, who is seen violently beating Ma.

Still from No Mercy (Image via YouTube/@wavve)

It is revealed that Jeong-ju has been secretly working with the chairman since the previous year. However he is acting as a double agent for law enforcement to bring down the entire network.

To gain the chairman’s trust, Jeong-ju provides ideas to expand their scams, even introducing the corrupt assemblyman he knows to the team. With their combined efforts, the chairman’s operations grow rapidly, which unsettles Ma. He pledges loyalty to the chairman and warns him against trusting Jeong-ju completely.

Meanwhile, the chairman’s men assault Ma’s people and attempt to take So-min to the chairman. She manages to escape with the help of the hacker.

After returning home, So-min discovers that Jeong-ju has started scamming people using deepfake videos of her. Her friend has already fallen victim, which pushes So-min to track down Jeong-ju or Ma.

She eventually learns from a gang member about a meeting at a house involving the gang and a counselor. Jeong-ju organizes the meeting, but the counselor turns out to be an undercover officer from the crime agency.

Still from No Mercy (Image via YouTube/@wavve)

The chairman’s man kills the officer, and the chairman turns on Jeong-ju. Jeong-ju pleads ignorance and swears loyalty once again.

At the same time, Ma captures So-min and the hacker as they attempt to infiltrate the house. He brings them to the chairman. To test Jeong-ju’s loyalty, the chairman orders him to kill So-min and the hacker.

Jeong-ju hesitates, holding the knife shakily, when So-min steps in and tells the chairman that the police are after her. Right on cue, the police raid the house, forcing the chairman to flee.

Frustrated, Ma grabs the knife from Jeong-ju and lunges at So-min. She closes her eyes in fear, but Jeong-ju shields her and gets stabbed instead. The penultimate episode of No Mercy ends with Jeong-ju collapsing from the wound.

The final episode of No Mercy picks up from this moment. Jeong-ju is rushed to the hospital, unconscious and in a coma. The chairman and the assemblyman escape. To cover their tracks, the chairman plans to blame everything on Ma and have Jeong-ju killed.

Still from No Mercy (Image via YouTube/@wavve)

Ma overhears this and confronts him. When the chairman refuses to listen, Ma kills him and seizes power. He immediately sends someone to the hospital to eliminate Jeong-ju bit he gets saved by a woman named Park Kye-su, Ma's rival, who Jeong-ju jas previously contacted.

Meanwhile, So-min uncovers evidence of the chairman’s corruption, which involves Jeong-ju’s father and the assemblyman. She leaks the information to the press and confronts Jeong-ju’s father, urging him to confess. She reminds him that Jeong-ju still cares about him and that he can make his son proud by admitting his crimes.

Upon learning of the chairman’s death, So-min devises a plan to trap Ma. However, Ma discovers her plan and captures her instead. Using So-min as a shield, he scams her close contacts and prepares to kill her.

When the hitman, sent to kill Jeong-ju returns, he unexpectedly turns on Ma’s man. Park Kye-su, Ma’s rival, whom he previously has tried to have killed, arrives with his people. She demands for the rank of the chairman and a violent confrontation breaks out between the two groups.

Jeong-ju appears with his team during the chaos and moves to arrest the gangs. Ma is stabbed but manages to flee. So-min runs after him and cornering him in a room, demands the evidence he had stolen from Jeong-ju’s undercover mission.

Still from No Mercy (Image via YouTube/@wavve)

Ma mocks her and provokes her further by bringing up her mother’s death. Enraged, So-min fights back. Though initially overpowered, she ultimately stabs Ma to death. Following the incident, So-min is arrested along with the entire racket. Jeong-ju’s father confesses to his crimes.

The series takes a 5-year leap. So-min is released from prison and returns home. The hacker contacts her and mentions a gift he ha left for her.

She finds a USB drive containing a deepfake video of her mother expressing love and pride for her. Seeimg this, overcome with emotion, So-min breaks down in tears. No Mercy ends on this note.

Is there a possibility of season 2 of No Mercy?

There’s currently no announcement regarding a season 2 of No Mercy. The story ends with all major conflicts resolved with the chairman and Ma being dead, Jeong-ju surviving, and So-min serving her sentence before starting a new chapter in her life.

Since the finale ties up the revenge arc and undercover plot, there’s little narrative space left for continuation. A season 2 hence seems unlikely unless the creators introduce an entirely new storyline.

All episodes of No Mercy are available to stream on Wavve and Dramax.

