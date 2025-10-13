Chinese drama Love's Ambition aired its final episode on October 11, 2025. Starring Zhao Lusi and William Chan in the lead roles, the series concluded its run after 32 episodes.

Love's Ambition follows Xu Yan, a determined young woman who dreams to build a successful career and marries a rich man, Shen Hao Ming. Her carefully constructed life begins to unravel when secrets about her past and his hidden truths come to light. The drama explores love, ambition, betrayal, and the fight to rebuild on one’s own terms.

At the end of Love's Ambition, Xu Yan and Hao Ming reconcile after facing the truth about their pasts. They choose to stand by each other, rebuild their trust, and start a new chapter together. However, they find out, Hao Ming is not actually Haochen's father, though they both choose to raise him as their child.

Love's Ambition recap: Xu Yan and Hao Ming’s journey through ambition, deception, heartbreak, and reconciliation

Love's Ambition revolves around Xu Yan, born as Qiao Yan, who grows up without feeling loved by her family. She has been born with a health issue that her parents, who run a barbershop, can not afford to treat. Unable to pay the expenses, they abandons her to live with her grandmother.

Still from Love's Ambition (Image via Viki)

When her grandmother fell ill, Xu Yan was taken back to her parents and older sister Qiao Lin. However, she never fit in and always felt overlooked. After graduating from high school, when her father refused to pay for her college, Xu Yan then moved back to her grandmother. She changed her surname to match her grandmother, becoming Xu Yan.

Xu Yan is intelligent, ambitious, and determined to build a successful life to take care of her grandmother. After college, she auditions for a television hosting job but ends up stuck as a show planner for 3 years. During this time, she meets Shen Hao Ming through the show and falls for him.

Hao Ming is the eldest son of a powerful construction industrialist and runs his own company. He’s wealthy, sophisticated, influential, and handsome. Realizing she cannot marry him with her real background, Xu Yan hires 2 actors to pose as her parents who has elite academic credentials and lives abroad. Hao Ming’s mother, Yu Lan, is skeptical, but Xu Yan crafts her lie so meticulously that nothing seems suspicious.

To win Yu Lan over, Xu Yan cleverly integrates herself into her social circle, inviting her elite friends to her show. This not only impresses Yu Lan but also earns Xu Yan a hosting role with a high-TRP program. Her career soars while she wins over Hao Ming’s family as she plans their wedding.

Trouble begins when Qiao Lin, her sister, moves to the city after breaking her own engagement. Qiao Lin has always loved her sister but Xu Yan sets strict boundaries and introduces her as a distant cousin to Hao Ming.

Still from Love's Ambition (Image via Viki)

Following Qiao Lin the parents also arrive in the city and confront Xu Yan about her upcoming marriage. However, she shuts them down instantly, refusing to include them in the event.

The wedding proceeds as planned. During it's process, Xu Yan encounters Fang Lei, the sister of Hao Ming’s ex-girlfriend. Fang Lei has been secretly in love with Hao Ming for years and continues to pursue him even after the marriage, though Hao Ming repeatedly rejects her.

Initially, Xu Yan’s marriage and career flourish. She wins over Hao Ming’s family, including his younger brother Haochen, and supports Hao Ming in expanding his business. But cracks slowly starts appearing. An old friend who knows her real background begins blackmailing her and a senior host whose show she has taken over also starts bringing out her past.

She overcomes both situations with Hao Ming’s support. Yet, she starts questioning their relationship when she realizes Hao Ming is using her position as a news anchor to benefit his business. She realizes further that he isn’t open with her about personal or professional issues either.

Things worsen when Hao Ming spends Xu Yan’s birthday evening with Fang Lei but even though not out of love but for business reasons. Konwing this Fang Lei is frustrated and reveals to Xu Yan that Haochen is actually the son of Hao Ming and Fang Lei’s late sister.

Still from Love's Ambition (Image via Viki)

When Hao Ming and Fang Lei’s sister were in college in Europe, she became pregnant. After she died in an accident sokn after giving birth, Hao Ming’s parents took in Haochen as their son to cover the scandal.

Xu Yan, devastated, confronts Hao Ming. He admits the truth but instead of answering her about why he has hidden the truth he reveals knowing about her real identity.

He then reveals that he has married her because of her ambition and because no woman from his circle will accept him if they learns the truth about Haochen. When Xu Yan asks if he has ever loved her, he coldly says her fraudulent identity has never allowed him to.

After recovering from the shock, Xu Yan asks him for forgiveness, suggesting they start over, declaring her love for him. But Hao Ming refuses to believe her, reminding her their marriage is one of convenience.

Heartbroken, Xu Yan files for divorce and resigns from her job, choosing to rebuild her life independently. Hao Ming mocks her, believing she won’t leave the luxury he provides. But Xu Yan proves him wrong. She tells the truth to his parents and leaves without taking anything.

Still from Love's Ambition (Image via Viki)

She returns to her small apartment and takes a low-paying live-streaming job for an online shop. She reconciles with her sister, Qiao Lin too. Meanwhile, rumors of the divorce starts damaging Hao Ming’s reputation and to mend that his father sends him to an outskirt construction site to prove his capabilities.

Xu Yan soon starts a clothing company with Qiao Lin and her friends. While looking for investors, she reconnects with Jiang Liang, a businessman she has previously met through Hao Ming. Jiang Liang invests in her company and helps it grow which makes Hao Ming who is missing her greatly and still keeping tabs on her, grow jealous.

As the divorce date nears, Hao Ming realizes his true feelings for Xu Yan. Encouraged by his family, especially Haochen, he tries to win her back once he returns to rhe city. He offers to invest in her company, but she refuses.

He then involves her in a business deal where they must pose as a happily married couple to secure a Russian client. Xu Yan agrees in exchange of money that her company needs.

During this pretense, they grow closer. However, Xu Yan maybe swayed but is determined about the divorce once they impress the businessman. Hao Ming on ther other hand to avoid the divorce keep delaying the divorce.

Still from Love's Ambition (Image via Viki)

He befriends her sister and an old friend of both the women. He also starts being involved in her business, helping her and giving advices. Slowly, Xu Yan’s walls begin to lower, though she remains cautious after being provoked by one of Hao Ming’s rivals.

Later, while researching a new project, Xu Yan visits a traditional textile village and finds Hao Ming there supporting local art and theatre. They bond deeply as Hao Ming finally opens up about his life and hobbies. Later on stage during a performance, he directly apologizes to her for his past behavior and confesses his love for her. They seal it with a kiss.

Back in the city, new challenges emerge. Qiao Lin’s ex-fiancé, now the CFO of Xu Yan’s company, blackmails her by threatening to rebeal false financial records unless she gets back with him. The accusations however are disproven quickly, and the company starts thrives with their new project.

Hao Ming's family business on the other hand gets hit as with Fang Lei's help a board member of the company reveals that Haochen is Hao Ming's son. With reputation shattered the stocks starts decreasing and his father gets hospitalized and Haochen is traumatized.

Xu Yan tackles the situation calling him her amd Hao Ming’s son, and takes him to her grandmother’s home. With their love and support, Haochen recovers. Hao Ming’s business also stabilizes with a new deal facilitated by Xu Yan’s past connections.

Still from Love's Ambition (Image via Viki)

Fang Lei, regretful, later confesses that Haochen is not Hao Ming’s son. To keep a hold on Hao Ming after her sister’s breakup with him, Fang Lei has faked the paternity test. Though shocked, Hao Ming and Xu Yan reaffirm their decision to raise Haochen as their child.

With the truth out, the couple reconciles fully. Hao Ming invites Xu Yan’s company to collaborate as art directors for his new project to help him impress the board. She agrees, and the two companies sign a joint venture. With this Love's Ambition concludes as Xu Yan and Hao Ming rebuilds their relationship on trust, love, and shared ambition, both personally and professionally.

Is there a possibility of season 2 of Love's Ambition?

There’s no official confirmation regarding a season 2 of Love's Ambition. The story wraps up on a satisfying note with Xu Yan and Hao Ming reconciling and finding stability in both their personal and professional lives. With the narrative being complete, the possibility of season 2 for Love's Ambition also seems thin.

All the episodes of Love's Ambition are now available for streaming on Viki, WeTV and TencentVideo.

