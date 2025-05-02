"So disrespectful" — Fans slam Yuanqi Forest Music Festival organizers after band delay cuts Zhao Lusi's set short, actress apologises on stage

Zhao Lusi's performance on day one of the Yuanqi Forest Music Festival left fans heartbroken and angry after her time was drastically cut short because of delays by the organisers. Originally scheduled for a 30-minute set, Zhao Lusi was only allotted around 10 minutes and was unable to perform her newly released song as per X accounts @wonwoncity and @youniebear.

Ad

Following her shortened set, Zhao Lusi went back on stage even after the lights went down, speaking directly to her crying fans. In an emotional gesture, she apologised several times and attempted to ease their disappointment. As per the English translation by @wonwoncity on X, she said:

"There was a delay in the entire lineup, so I am very apologetic that I only got to perform for 15 minutes. Sorry, sorry. Don't cry, don't cry. Show your ticket to my studio to redeem a gift that I'll get you, okay? Don't cry, don't cry. Thank you all, thank you."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zhao Lusi then bowed deeply, blew flying kisses to the audience, and urged fans to go home safely, saying:

"Go home now, quickly! Otherwise, the police will come because they'll have to close down this venue now. Let's meet again, alright? Go home safe and take care. Try not to queue overnight in the future, too; it's worrying for all of us."

Ad

Fans of Zhao Lusi took to social media, criticising the Yuanqi Forest Music organizers for their lack of accountability and professionalism in handling the situation. One fan commented on X:

"Seriously?? They cutted lusi performance from 30 minutes down to 10? What a joke. Lusi put in so much work for this, and they just threw it away like that. So disrespectful"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many others shared similar responses on social media, criticizing the organizers.

"I think it would be much better if she organized her own concert (it's still going to be for charity) and invited small artists as openers instead of these kinds of festivals. They're so unprofessional," said a netizen.

"They really just wanna take advantage of lusi the funds and crowd she'll pull but they dont respect her at all.... i hope her studio would be better at filtering such activities its a waste of her effort," posted an X user.

Ad

"The organizer's organizing skills are absolute trash. Was there no plan B, plan C, plan D over predicted delays? Rearrangements of performing artists turns to cover the late arrival of the earlier set of artists? Crappy 'Organizer,'" shared another fan.

The disruption sparked strong reactions online, with many criticising the event organisers for poor time management. Fans expressed frustration that Zhao Lusi bore the burden of the incident, despite the delay stemming from the organisers. Many supporters felt that the burden of the disruption should not have fallen on the artist.

Ad

"How can the artist has to come out to explain?? Wherever it is, it has to be the chief of the organiser or at least the public relation team??? It is sick!! Why do it feels like people there like to blame others for what they do," shared an individual on X.

"I feel sorry for the fans. They also wanted to help, they bought tickets for Lusi's performance, risked their health to stay overnight and in the end what? Bad organization. I feel sorry for Lusi too, she will definitely cry, blame herself. I hope nothing like that happens again," mentioned this netizen.

Ad

"If there is no love, then Beijing will be really far. I just hope that the next time we meet, it will go more smoothly. And this time it is not your fault, baby, you did nothing wrong, so you don’t need to apologize, we will always love you," said a fan.

Zhao Lusi's set cut short due to delays at Yuanqi Forest Music Festival; actress to return in June drama Love's Ambition

The Yuanqi Forest Music Festival organisers released an official statement explaining the sudden schedule adjustments in the May 1 performances. In their announcement, shared on X by @rosyholp, the festival cited a "sudden traffic accident en route to the venue" as the reason behind the delays in the day's program. As a result, the entire schedule was pushed back, and the event ended at 10:00 pm.

Ad

There were changes to the public transportation schedule as well. Subway Line 17 serving Future Science City North Station added an extended final departure at 11:00 pm. Venue shuttle buses were also rescheduled, with the last trip leaving at 10:40 pm.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused," the organisers posted in the announcement, which came out at 8:19 pm on May 1 (local time).

Ad

Meanwhile, Zhao Lusi will soon return to the small screen in the upcoming modern romance drama Love's Ambition, also known by its alternate title Let Me Shine. Starring alongside William Chan, the series is expected to premiere in June 2025 and has already garnered considerable buzz.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on Zhang Yue Ran's novel Da Qiao Xiao Qiao, the drama focuses on Xu Yan (Zhao Lusi), an ambitious TV anchor, and Shen Hao Ming (William Chan), a successful urban professional. Their relationship, rooted in ambition and image, leads to a marriage that appears perfect but lacks real substance beneath the surface.

As ambition and public perception take precedence, cracks begin to form. Eventually, Xu Yan ultimately decides to back away from the act of pretence in a quest to rediscover herself, forcing Shen Hao Ming to reevaluate what truly matters. The story follows their individual journeys as they slowly strip away the roles they've been playing and confront their true feelings.

Ad

Zhao Lusi was last seen in the TV series The Story of Pearl Girl, released in November 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More