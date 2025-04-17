From TXT to ENHYPEN: Check 2025 Weverse Con Festival full lineup

Weverse Con Festival 2025 revealed its final artist lineup on April 17, 2025. HYBE announced the details through its official social media channels, unveiling a star-studded roster of 27 diverse acts.

The two-day event is set to take place on May 31 and June 1 at the INSPIRE Arena and Discovery Park, located within the INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Incheon, South Korea. Among the most anticipated performers are names like ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

Weverse Con Festival 2025's tribute stage to feature artist BoA

The Weverse Con Festival is an annual global music and fan event organized by HYBE and hosted on the platform itself. It celebrates the evolution and legacy of K-pop by bringing together fans and artists through live performances, fan experiences, and online community interaction. This edition of the festival will also be available for global streaming via the Weverse app, making it accessible to fans around the world.

This year's lineup of confirmed artists includes:

&TEAM 10CM 82MAJOR AKMU BOYNEXTDOOR Chuu Dreamcatcher ENHYPEN FIFTY FIFTY ILLIT JEONG SUN AH KYUHYUN LE SSERAFIM LEE MUJIN LEE CHANGSUB LIGHT SUM LUN8 MIN KYOUNG AH Nell NOWADAYS P1Harmony QWER TXT TREASURE TWS VIVIZ BoA

A special highlight of this festival is its "Tribute Stage," which pays homage to artists who have made a lasting impact on the industry. For 2025, the tribute artist is none other than BoA, often referred to as the "Queen of K-pop." She will be headlining this segment to celebrate her 25th debut anniversary, and fans eagerly await how her legacy will be honored during the event.

HYBE released all details of the festival's ticketing information through its official website and social media. Fans can avail various kinds of tickets, such as a 1-day pass, a 2-day pass, and VIP access.

HYBE shared their about the festival excitement in an official statement:

"This year's Weverse Con features the most diverse lineup to date, with 27 artists from various genres including K-pop and musicals, promising a dynamic festival experience. As a music festival that transcends the boundaries of generations and genres, we're committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for global fans."

Overall, the Weverse Con Festival 2025 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, fandoms, and the global impact of K-pop. With seasoned legends and rising stars sharing the stage, fans can expect two days full of energetic and diverse performances.

