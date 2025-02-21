5 iconic K-pop reunions that have kept fans talking

Unlike Western pop groups that can reunite after years, K-pop reunions are notoriously rare due to strict contracts, mandatory military enlistments, and shifting agency priorities. Once a group goes on hiatus, it’s often the beginning of the end, with members pursuing solo careers while companies shift their focus to newer artists.

The industry’s structure makes it nearly impossible for disbanded groups to return, leaving fans to cherish memories rather than anticipate a reunion. Yet, against all odds, some groups have defied expectations, proving that a K-pop hiatus doesn’t always mean goodbye forever.

These five K-pop groups have shattered industry norms by staging a long-awaited reunion and even making full-fledged comebacks. More than just nostalgia, their return reaffirms their lasting impact on the industry, introducing their legacy to a new generation of fans. From second-gen legends to third-gen icons, these groups have proven that while K-pop reunions are rare, they are not impossible—and sometimes, they mark the beginning of an even greater chapter.

BIGBANG, 2NE1, and other K-pop reunions that changed the music industry

1) BIGBANG

BIGBANG G-Dragon at the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards (Image via Instagram/@mnet_mama)

BIGBANG set the standard for K-pop reunions with their comeback in 2022. After years of military service and personal challenges, the group returned with the single, Still Life. Released on April 5, 2022, it marked their first release in four years since Flower Road in 2018, though without rapper T.O.P. The song reflected on their journey, proving that their artistry and influence remained intact.

In 2024, BIGBANG made a major impact at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan. G-Dragon set the stage ablaze with solo performances of Untitled (2014) and his latest release, POWER. Then, Taeyang and Daesung joined him for Home Sweet Home. The energy soared as they launched into a dynamic mashup of their iconic hits, Fantastic Baby and Bang Bang Bang.

2) 2NE1

2NE1 Welcome Back Asia Tour (Image via Instagram/@2ne1official)

When 2NE1 disbanded in 2016, most assumed they would never perform together again. However, in 2022, the iconic quartet surprised fans with a surprise reunion at Coachella. CL, who was already on the festival lineup, brought out the rest of the group, Park Bom, Sandara Park, and Gong Minzy, to perform the hit song, I Am the Best.

It was their first live performance together in years. But it didn't end there. Fans had long waited for a formal comeback, complete with a new album and possibly a concert tour. In 2024, Blackjacks' (2NE1's fandom) wish came true. Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment, confirmed that 2NE1 would reunite to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

Their Welcome Back tour (2024-2025) covered major cities across Asia, including Seoul, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh, and Macau. Following their final gigs in Macau on February 22 to 23, 2NE1 will wrap up their reunion tour with two encore shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome on April 12 and 13.

3) Girls' Generation

Girls’ Generation is one of the most influential K-pop groups of all time. After a five-year hiatus, Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yoona, Sooyoung, Yuri, and Seohyun reunited to celebrate their 15th anniversary, releasing the seventh studio album, Forever 1, on August 8, 2022. This album became one of the most heartwarming K-pop reunions of the era.

The title track of the same name became the talk of the town, as the group reunited with songwriter Kenzie, who had previously worked with them on their debut song, Into the New World. Forever 1 honors their fans who inspire courage and perseverance. It is a warm song with a celebration of the group's deep, lasting bond.

To celebrate their anniversary, Girls' Generation turned to variety shows as a way to connect with fans and each other. In one reality show, Soshi Tamtam, the members shared candid moments while preparing to record their anniversary album. Their on-screen interactions revealed a bond that has only grown stronger over time. The group's playful exchanges and effortless rapport underscore why they remain celebrated as “The Nation’s Girl Group.”

4) KARA

5 iconic K-pop reunions that have kept fans talking - KARA (Image via Instagram/@gyuri_88)

KARA made headlines in 2022 with one of the most emotional K-pop reunions. The group disbanded in January 2016, but fans held onto hope after members Gyuri and Youngji hinted at a possible reunion. Defying expectations, they officially returned with Move Again to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

Their return carried deep emotional weight, as it was their first comeback without Goo Hara, their beloved member who had passed away in 2019. Instead of shying away from their painful past, KARA honored her memory, tagging her in social media posts and mentioning her name whenever possible. Their reunion symbolized resilience and love, making it one of the most touching moments in K-pop history.

In 2022, they moved viewers with a heartfelt performance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, returning to the MAMA stage after seven years with a mashup of Lupin, Step, and Mister. KARA further reconnected with fans through multiple fan meetings in Japan and South Korea and even embarked on a concert tour in Japan.

5) GOT7

Unlike many K-pop reunions, GOT7’s return in 2022 was unique because they made it happen independently. After leaving JYP Entertainment in January 2021, the members signed with different labels. However, they proved their commitment to each other and their fans by signing with Warner Music Korea as a group.

To celebrate their 11th anniversary, GOT7 released the 12th mini album, Winter Heptagon. It is the newest release after three years since the last EP, Got7, in May 2022. The group also held their NESTFEST concert from January 31 to February 2 at the Handball Arena of Seoul Olympic Park.

K-pop reunions remind fans that music is timeless. Each of these groups overcame challenges, proving that their bond was stronger than contracts or industry norms. Whether through surprise performances, anniversary albums, or independent releases, these K-pop reunions brought joy to fans worldwide and reinforced the lasting impact of their music.

