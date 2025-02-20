"This is going to be emotional"- Fans thrilled as G-Dragon drops MV teaser for 'DRAMA' from upcoming album, Übermensch

Since G-Dragon announced his comeback album Übermensch on February 4, 2025, it has become a hot topic of discussion among fans. The artist, who is making a comeback after almost a decade, released a teaser for the track Drama from his upcoming album on February 20, 2025.

The short 18-second video showed glimpses of a winding mechanism, along with glimpses of GD sporting red hair, a freckled lined face, and what seems like a huge white fur-lined collar coat. Fans were thrilled with the teaser drop:

"Just a few seconds of music and I can tell this is going to be emotional. I feel like crying already."

"the teaser is too short, AHHHHH I WANT TO JUMP TO FEB 25 ALREADYYYY CANT WAITTTTTT," a user wrote.

"I'm obsessed. This sounds soo goood!!" a fan replied.

"THIS FEELS LIKE A DREAM OMFG," a fan wrote.

As soon as the teaser was released, fans immediately began to take a guess as to what the concept might be:

"The concept for DRAMA is like he is being 'controlled' by someone?" a fan wrote

"What if this is him in the MV (like a music box that needs to be wound up to play music) and so he needs to be wound up too coz it's his first TT in 7yrs! Who's going to wound him up??? Hmmmmm????" a fan replied.

"Omg i can't wait The concept and aesthetic looks amazing ! Seems to be a slow song" a user wrote.

All you need to know about G-Dragon's upcoming album Übermensch

G-Dragon's upcoming album Übermensch comes more than a decade after his previous offering, Coup D'etat. This will be his third full-length album.

The album will contain eight tracks, the longest being Drama and the shortest being the pre-released single, Power. The album will also include another pre-release single Home Sweet Home (featuring Taeyang and Daesung). Übermensch is slated to release on February 25, 2025.

In addition to the album-related activities, G-Dragon is also currently hosting a variety show named Good Day. So far, the show has featured various artists like Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, Im Si-wan, Hwang Kwang-hee, and Lee Soo-hyuk, in addition to Kian84, Taeyang, and Daesung.

The show is slated to air for eight episodes, with the end project being a commemorative song whose proceedings will be donated to a charity.

G-Dragon will also embark on a world tour, titled Übermensch World Tour, in March 2025, beginning with a two-day concert showcase in Seoul, South Korea.

