“Nobody cares about a drama 3 years ago” — Fans disappointed as MBC postpones Judge Lee Han Young release over Disney+’s Big Bet re-release

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Newsen reported that Disney+ original series Big Bet faced protests from 53 production directors and production staff members from MBC drama headquarters. Big Bet is also known as Casino and stars South Korean heavyweights such as Choi Min-sik, Son Suk-ku, Heo Seong-tae, and Lee Dong-hwi. It was released in 2022.

Newsen reported that MBC and Disney+ postponed the release of the upcoming K-drama, Judge Lee Han-young, to re-release Big Bet.

Judge Lee Han-young, starring Ji Sung, Park Hee-soon, and Won Jin-a, was slated for a 2025 release. The drama follows a principled judge who, after sentencing a powerful conglomerate chairman, is attacked and mysteriously transported 20 years into the past, offering him a second chance at justice. The series is directed by Lee Jae-jin and penned by Kim Kwang-min.

The directors and production staff from MBC drama headquarters expressed disappointment over Disney+'s decision to re-broadcast an old show in its Friday-Saturday slot and push a new series back in the pipeline.

MBC drama headquarters said,

"The 'Casino' scheduling plan was presented at the Drama Competitiveness Committee meeting held on March 27, and the drama headquarters clearly expressed its opposition, but the decision was pushed through. This is a unilateral decision without prior consultation, and isn't MBC being reduced to a rebroadcast channel for Disney Plus?"

The staff stated that this was Disney's alleged attempt to seek monetary gains by re-releasing old hits and sidetracking new releases, without consulting the Korean headquarters.

Maeil Business Newspaper reported that on April 14, 53 members of MBC's drama department signed a petition expressing their disapproval.

Fans took to social media to voice their frustration. One user remarked,

"You’re telling me the drama rerun that causes this whole issue is a 2022 drama?? nobody cares about a drama 3 years ago there’s not even a fandom"

Netizens discussed that the controversy underscored a broader debate within the broadcasting industry about the balance between introducing new content and re-promoting existing series.

"Mbc doing something proper challenge, failed miserably," a fan wrote.

"Read this news before sleep last night...Sigh... And it's MBC management decision that want to push through this decision..." another fan added.

"OMG WHAT A MESS," another fan said.

Some questioned the necessity of its re-airing at the cost of delaying new productions.

"What I don't understand is why judge lhy is the only show eveyone mentions and why they're not talking about the whole schedule being pushed. Are they moving it after daegun buin?" a fan reacted.

"So only Judge lhy is postponed for next year? And daegun buin this year still? Hmm kinda mess this disney+ deal," another fan remarked.

Disney+ K-drama Big Bet delivers a high-stakes crime thriller with stellar performances

Disney+'s Korean original series Big Bet (Korean title: 카지노) captivated audiences with its gritty portrayal of ambition, betrayal, and survival in the high-stakes world of casinos.

Big Bet chronicles Cha Mu-sik's (Choi Min-sik) journey from a modest background to the apex of the casino industry. His ascent is marked by strategic alliances and calculated risks.

But his empire teeters when he's implicated in a murder case. The series explores themes of power, corruption, and the cost of ambition, painting a complex portrait of a man navigating the treacherous waters of the gambling world.

Choi Min-sik's portrayal of Cha Mu-sik marked his return to television after 26 years. Joining him are Son Suk-ku as Oh Seung-hoon, a determined investigator unraveling the truth behind the murder, and Lee Dong-hwi as Jung-pal, Mu-sik's loyal confidant. Their dynamic performances add layers to the narrative, making the characters' journeys compelling and relatable.

Big Bet won 'Best Drama Series' at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Lee Dong-hwi received the 'Best Supporting Actor' award for his role as Jung-pal.

