Our Generation full release schedule: Dates, timings, and where to watch 

The highly anticipated Chinese youth drama Our Generation premiered on July 14, 2025. The story is set to take viewers on an emotional, nostalgic ride through the lens of young adults navigating love, friendship, ambition, and the rapidly evolving world around them.
It is a coming-of-age story featuring Zhang Linghe and Zhao Jinmai, who are collaborating for the second time on a project. Their previous drama was a period one called The Royal Princess.
Set in the early 2000s, Our Generation follows friends through high school and college, capturing the shifting landscapes of their personal lives against the backdrop of a changing society. Through its storytelling and characters, the series aims to strike a chord about what life was like just a couple of decades ago.
Besides Youku, the show has officially been made available on Netflix.
Our Generation features a coming-of-age story of two lovers
Release schedule and timings
Starting on July 14, 2025, the drama is said to release two episodes every day as per the platform, MyDramaList. The first two episodes have been dropped at 8 PM CST (China Standard Time), with subsequent episodes following the same time slot until July 25.
Earlier, the show was supposed to have a total of 40 episodes. However, due to unspecified reasons, the producers reduced it to 24.
The reported release schedule can be seen as follows:
Where to Watch Our Generation
For the Chinese audience, Our Generation is available to stream exclusively on Youku, one of China’s largest video streaming platforms. Earlier, there was a lot of speculation about the series’ official streaming platforms as it was announced that it wouldn't be available for the international audience on Youku.
However, fans are now delighted as the series has been made available on Netflix as the official platform worldwide. Viki has also been announced as an international streaming platform for the series; however, a release date is yet to be announced.
The plot of Our Generation
Lin Qi Le (nicknamed Cherry), portrayed by Zhao Jinmai, grows up in a quiet mountain village in the early 1990s, surrounded by a loving family and a tight-knit group of childhood friends.
Everything changes when Jiang Qiao Xi, played by Zhang Linghe, moves in as a new transfer student at nine years old. He’s the complete opposite of Cherry, reserved, silent, and gifted with a sharp mathematical mind.
Despite his cold exterior, Cherry reaches out with genuine kindness. Their bond deepens as they grow. When they grow up, these friends choose different paths. Cherry embarks on her journey beyond the village, while Qiao Xi suddenly and without any warning relocates to Hong Kong to care for a family member.
Determined to reconnect after a few years, Cherry pursues Qiao Xi again in high school, where they reunite at a provincial experimental school. During this time, their friendship evolves into love. With time, even their families accept their love.
Episodes 1 and 2 of Our Generation are available to stream on Netflix for an international audience. Episodes 3 and 4 of the drama are scheduled to be released on July 15, 2025.