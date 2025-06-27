Park Bo-gum, IU, Lee Hye-ri, Lee Byung-hun, and more nominated for 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Here’s the full list

The lineup for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards is finally out. This yearly event is scheduled to be held on July 18 at 8:30 pm KST. Launched in 2022, the annual event is created to set up to honor dramas and variety shows crafted mainly for digital platforms. Unlike traditional broadcast awards, Blue Dragon Series Awards ceremony focuses only on OTT content backed or created by streaming providers.

This year’s nominee list has been finalized through a two-step selection process. The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards winners will be picked from the revealed shortlist, celebrating their roles in shaping top-tier Korean streaming originals.

4th Blue Dragon Series Awards nominations

In the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards, When Life Gives You Tangerines has received the highest number of nominations, with six in total. The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call follows with five nominations.

Both Family Matters and Karma have earned four each. The shows with two nominations include Gyeongseong Creature 2, Hyper Knife, Friendly Rivalry, The Queen Who Crowns, Way Back Love, and Your Honor.

Meanwhile, Squid Game 2, Dongjae, The Good Or The Bastard, Weak Hero 2, and The Trunk have bagged one nomination each.

Here is a full rundown of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards' nominees across all 12 categories:

Best Drama

Family Matters

Way Back Love

Karma

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Actor

Park Bo-gum — When Life Gives You Tangerines

Park Hae-soo — Karma

Lee Byung-hun — Squid Game 2

Ju Ji-hoon — The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

Lee Jun-hyuk — Dongjae: The Goor or the Bastard

Best Actress

Park Eun-bin — Hyper Knife

Seo Hyun-jin — The Trunk

IU — When Life Gives You Tangerines

Lee Hye-ri — Friendly Rivalry

Cha Joo-young — The Queen Who Crowns

Best Supporting Actress

Gong Seung-yeon — Karma

Kim Kook-hee — Family Matters

Claudia Kim — Gyeongseong Creature 2

Jung Eun-chae — Your Honor

Yeom Hye-ran — When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Supporting Actor

Park Byung-eun — Hyper Knife

Yoon Kyung-ho — The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

Choi Dae-hoon — When Life Gives You Tangerines

Lee Kwang-soo — Karma

Lee Jun-young — Weak Hero Class 2

Best New Actress

Lee Soo-hyun — Family Matters

Chung Su-bin — Friendly Rivalry

Ha Young — The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

Lee Edam — The Queen Who Crowns

Kim Min-ha — Way Back Love

Best New Actor

Kang You-seok — When Life Gives You Tangerines

Bae Hyeon-seong — Gyeongseong Creature 2

Heo Nam-jun — Your Honor

Choo Young-woo — The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

Lomon — Family Matters

Best Variety Show

Kian’s Bizarre B&B

The Devil’s Plan: Death Room

My Name is Gabriel

Bloody Game 3

Culinary Class Wars

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84 — Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Shin Dong-yup — SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7

Jang Dong-min — Bloody Game 3

Kim Won-hoon — SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7

Choo Sung-hoon — Try? Choo-ry!

Best Female Entertainer

Gabi — My Name is Gabriel

Uhm Ji-yoon — Becoming a baseball nerd

Lee Soo-ji — SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7

Lee Hye-ri — Agents of Mystery

Ji Ye-eun — Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Best New Male Entertainer

Moon Sang-hoon — The Blank Menu For You

Yoon Nam-no — Culinary Class Wars

Jung Geun-woo — Kim Seong Geun’s Winter Vacation

Lee Jin-hyuk — SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7

Jung Hyun-gyu — The Devil’s Plan: Death Room

Best New Female Entertainer

Mimi — Kian is CEO

Seo Hye-won — SNL Korea 6

Risabae — The Influencer

Yoon So-hee — The Devil’s Plan: Death Room

Tsuki — Zombieverse: New Blood

Blue Dragon Series Awards will air live on KBS 2TV.

