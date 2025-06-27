Park Bo-gum, IU, Lee Hye-ri, Lee Byung-hun, and more nominated for 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards: Here’s the full list

The lineup for the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards is finally out. This yearly event is scheduled to be held on July 18 at 8:30 pm KST. Launched in 2022, the annual event is created to set up to honor dramas and variety shows crafted mainly for digital platforms. Unlike traditional broadcast awards, Blue Dragon Series Awards ceremony focuses only on OTT content backed or created by streaming providers.
This year’s nominee list has been finalized through a two-step selection process. The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards winners will be picked from the revealed shortlist, celebrating their roles in shaping top-tier Korean streaming originals.
4th Blue Dragon Series Awards nominations
In the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards, When Life Gives You Tangerines has received the highest number of nominations, with six in total. The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call follows with five nominations.
Both Family Matters and Karma have earned four each. The shows with two nominations include Gyeongseong Creature 2, Hyper Knife, Friendly Rivalry, The Queen Who Crowns, Way Back Love, and Your Honor.
Meanwhile, Squid Game 2, Dongjae, The Good Or The Bastard, Weak Hero 2, and The Trunk have bagged one nomination each.
Here is a full rundown of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards' nominees across all 12 categories:
Best Drama
- Family Matters
- Way Back Love
- Karma
- The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call
- When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Actor
- Park Bo-gum — When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Park Hae-soo — Karma
- Lee Byung-hun — Squid Game 2
- Ju Ji-hoon — The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call
- Lee Jun-hyuk — Dongjae: The Goor or the Bastard
Best Actress
- Park Eun-bin — Hyper Knife
- Seo Hyun-jin — The Trunk
- IU — When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Lee Hye-ri — Friendly Rivalry
- Cha Joo-young — The Queen Who Crowns
Best Supporting Actress
- Gong Seung-yeon — Karma
- Kim Kook-hee — Family Matters
- Claudia Kim — Gyeongseong Creature 2
- Jung Eun-chae — Your Honor
- Yeom Hye-ran — When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Supporting Actor
- Park Byung-eun — Hyper Knife
- Yoon Kyung-ho — The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call
- Choi Dae-hoon — When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Lee Kwang-soo — Karma
- Lee Jun-young — Weak Hero Class 2
Best New Actress
- Lee Soo-hyun — Family Matters
- Chung Su-bin — Friendly Rivalry
- Ha Young — The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call
- Lee Edam — The Queen Who Crowns
- Kim Min-ha — Way Back Love
Best New Actor
- Kang You-seok — When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Bae Hyeon-seong — Gyeongseong Creature 2
- Heo Nam-jun — Your Honor
- Choo Young-woo — The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call
- Lomon — Family Matters
Best Variety Show
- Kian’s Bizarre B&B
- The Devil’s Plan: Death Room
- My Name is Gabriel
- Bloody Game 3
- Culinary Class Wars
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84 — Kian’s Bizarre B&B
- Shin Dong-yup — SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7
- Jang Dong-min — Bloody Game 3
- Kim Won-hoon — SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7
- Choo Sung-hoon — Try? Choo-ry!
Best Female Entertainer
- Gabi — My Name is Gabriel
- Uhm Ji-yoon — Becoming a baseball nerd
- Lee Soo-ji — SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7
- Lee Hye-ri — Agents of Mystery
- Ji Ye-eun — Kian’s Bizarre B&B
Best New Male Entertainer
- Moon Sang-hoon — The Blank Menu For You
- Yoon Nam-no — Culinary Class Wars
- Jung Geun-woo — Kim Seong Geun’s Winter Vacation
- Lee Jin-hyuk — SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7
- Jung Hyun-gyu — The Devil’s Plan: Death Room
Best New Female Entertainer
- Mimi — Kian is CEO
- Seo Hye-won — SNL Korea 6
- Risabae — The Influencer
- Yoon So-hee — The Devil’s Plan: Death Room
- Tsuki — Zombieverse: New Blood
Blue Dragon Series Awards will air live on KBS 2TV.