Physical 100 contestant & UFC star Choo Sung-hoon alleged to have paid for late Kim Sae-ron's funeral in full

On March 20, 2025, reports stated that former UFC star Choo Sung-hoon (Yoshihiro Akiyama) covered the full funeral expenses for the late Kim Sae-ron, as per AllKpop. Known for Physical: 100 and his MMA career, he reportedly stepped in to support her family during their time of grief.

The late Kim Sae-ron and Choo Sung-hoon previously met on the set of the Channel A variety program City Fisherman. During the filming of the episode, the late actress was reportedly treated as a daughter by the former UFC star and his co-stars Lee Kyung-kyu and Lee Duk-hwa.

For the uninitiated, the Bloodhounds actress was found dead on February 16, 2025, in her Seoul apartment. Police authorities have ruled it as a s*icide. She was popular for her roles in films like A Brand New Life and The Man from Nowhere.

Her funeral was held on February 17 at Seoul Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall in Pungnap Dong, Songpa Gu, Seoul.

Kim Soo-hyun and late Kim Sae-ron's ongoing controversy: Allegations, agency's response, and more

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is facing allegations of dating former actress Kim Sae-ron. YouTube channel Garosero released the interview clip with the late actress's aunt accusing the actor of dating Sae-ron when she was a minor. The first allegations were made on March 10, 2025.

The aunt claimed that Kim Soo-hyun was involved romantically with the late actress when he was 27 and Sae-ron was 15. This prompted ethical and legal scrutiny.

Since the controversy began, Kim Soo-hyun faced professional consequences, including lost endorsements and potential negative impacts on future projects. The Bloodhounds actress's family also reported that the two were together from 2015 to 2022 and released several photos and videos of them together.

The aunt also claimed that the Bloodhounds actress left YG Entertainment and signed with Gold Medalist due to the actor. Kim Soo-hyun founded Gold Medalist in 2019 with his cousin, Lee Sarang.

Herald Pop reported that the aunt further claimed that Sae-ron gave free labor, including scouting new talents and mentoring them, when the company was established.

In response, Gold Medalist stated that no romantic relationship existed between the two actors on March 10. Later, Gold Medalist claimed the two had been involved from 2019 to 2020 when Kim Sae-ron was legally an adult. The second statement came on March 14.

As of March 20, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun faces public backlash for the ongoing controversy. Global brands like PRADA, Dinto, Cuckoo, Homeplus, and more terminated their deals with the actor and removed his posts from their respective social media platforms.

Koimoi reported that CUCKOO China is considering taking legal action against Kim Soo-hyun for the contract's premature termination. The brand cut ties with Kim Soo-hyun after 20 days of appointing him as its ambassador.

