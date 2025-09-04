Revenged Love, ABO Desire, Kill To Love, & more: Top 8 Chinese BLs of 2025 you can’t miss

In 2025, Chinese BLs belonging to a variety of genres were released on the internet. From light-hearted romantic comedies to thrilling historicals, this year's list of series has not only gotten the fans hooked but has also invited a new range of netizens to indulge in the same.For fans who love romantic plotlines with a tinge of comedy and slice-of-life elements, shows like Trapped In Osaka, Pink Summer, and Revenge Love would be great watches. However, for a more binge-worthy experience, people can also tune into ABO Desire, Kill To Love, A Sketchy Job!, and more. The following article will unveil more about the 2025 Chinese BLs that are worth watching.From Fantasy to Rom-Com: Explore 8 Chinese BLs dramas of 2025 that will keep you hooked1) Revenged LoveAs the name suggests, Revenge Love talks about a story where what was once a revenge is seen turning into blossoming love. When a young man gets broken up with by his wealthy girlfriend, he is outraged to learn that his now-ex-girlfriend moves on to date the spoiled heir of his family business.Revenge Love (Image via Viki Website)In an attempt to sabotage the relationship, he seduces the heir to fall in love with him. However, the pretense soon becomes reality as both begin to catch feelings for one another. The show aired between June and August, and is now available for streaming on Viki2) Kill To LoveStanding among the historical Chinese BLs, Kill To Love portrays the angst and yearning of two lovers during the rise of a war. An assassin, Duan Zi Ang, is seen providing a helping hand to the sixth prince of the Southern Kingdom, Xiao Shu He, when a failed mission almost kills the prince.Kill To Love (Image via IMDb website)Following this incident, the two develop a bond that transcends friendship. However, to respect their duties, the assassin disappears from the prince, only to return as his enemy years later when their states engage in war. The ongoing series that kick-started in August is available for streaming on Viki.3) ABO DesireA dive into this year's fantasy Chinese BLs is ABO Desire, an adaptation of the Chinese novel Desire by Nong Jian. At the near-end of his life, Sheng Shao-you meets the embodiment of his ideal type, delicate, kind, and beautiful. However, the man he falls in love with is nothing like the type, and the show builds much anticipation about what's to become of the two's budding love. ABO Desire is ongoing and is now available for streaming on iQIYi.ABO Desire (Image via iQIYI)4) Trapped In OsakaTrapped in Osaka is a short Chinese web series revolving around two men, Chen Xi and his debt collector, Hao Yu, who are stuck in Osaka, Japan. As they navigate through the city, their hidden stories, struggles, and mutual redemption come out. Aired between May and June of this year, the four-episode series is available for streaming on Our Secret Of Us YouTube channel.Trapped in Osaka (Image via YouTube/@SecretOfUsOfficial)5) I'll Turn Back This TimeAnother one of the fantasy Chinese BLs on today's list is I'll Turn Back This Time, a story that showcases the love between Shen Nan and Gu Shi Wen, two people who become family after their parents remarry. However, when their love meets several dead ends, Shen Nan tries everything in his power to fight against the impending tragedy, including bending time. The show is available for streaming on GagaOOLala.I'll Turn Back This Time (Image via IMDb)6) Pink SummerPink Summer is another take on the fantastical Chinese BLs, where two young men are stuck together in the same house. Shen Jing Yu, after falling victim to a Chinese Valentine's Day Divination Magic, is now forced to spend the rest of his life with his neighbour, Gu Sen He, whom he seldom likes.While he takes every attempt to remove the neighbour from his house, every interaction becomes awkwardly romantic, with pink bubbles floating in the air. The show is also expected to be accompanied by a season 2 renewal. Interested viewers can catch the show on WeTV.7) Secrets Happened on the Litchi IslandSHOTLI (Image via IMDb website)As a slice-of-life example of Chinese BLs, Secrets Happened on the Litchi Island showcases a magical and warm blossom of love between Nie Xiao Zhi and his brother's classmate, Chen Li.As they share the quiet holiday exploring art and sharing new experiences, they are also asked to answer the question of whether it was a fleeting summer love or one that could last forever. The series is available for streaming on YouTube.8) A Sketchy Job!A Sketchy Job! (Image via YouTube/@SecretOfUsOfficial)The last on the list of today's Chinese BLs recommendations is A Sketchy Job!. A university student, Lu Xiao, takes a job to play the role of a fake boyfriend to make ends meet. While the venture mostly takes a smooth sail, his client, Liu Zai Rong, changes everything for him. Fans and interested viewers can catch the show on Our Secret Of Us' YouTube channel.Therefore, fans and interested viewers can kickstart their 2025 Chinese BLs binge-watch with any of these recommendations from the above list.