“His cousin though?”- Thunder Cloud Rainstorm plotline sparks fan disappointment despite WANNAONE Yoon Ji-sung’s casting buzz

On Tuesday, August 5, it was revealed that WANNAONE's Yoon Ji-sung is expected to star in an upcoming South Korean BL series, Thunder Cloud Rainstorm. The idol will portray the role of Il-so, a gay man facing financial difficulties who develops romantic feelings for his cousin after they begin living together.While many fans and netizens were thrilled about the idol's entry into the BL drama genre, they were soon disappointed by the plotline. Several fans expressed that the romantic storyline felt problematic and was an uncomfortable relationship to romanticize.Here are a few fan reactions on the same:&quot;His cousin though?&quot;&quot;&quot;A broke gay man who starts falling for his…WHAT,”&quot; said a fan on X&quot;And why are we falling for cousins now girl,&quot; added another fan&quot;Why is everyone cheering like it didn't say &quot;falling for his cousin&quot; ?&quot; commented a netizenMore fans and netizens expressed their concerns over the plotline of the upcoming BL series, Thunder Cloud Rainstrom.&quot;There are sooo many good stories out there, why are the weirdest bls getting an adaptation…..,&quot; stated a fan&quot;Always knew hed do a BL but this plot is….,&quot; said a netizen&quot;Are we just going to skip over the “starts falling for his cousin…” part??&quot; added an X user&quot;Went on google to see if there was a mistake but nah... Bro really fall in love with his cousin after his uncle's death,&quot; commented another X userAll you need to know about the upcoming South Korean BL series, Thunder Cloud Rainstrom, starring WANNAONE Yoon Ji-sungOn Tuesday, August 5, EDaily revealed that WANNAONE's Yoon Ji-sung will be acting in his first South Korean BL series, Thunder Cloud Rainstrom. Released in 2018, it is adapted from a Korean webtoon by Caesim and illustrated by Ete. The webtoon was later published in the Ridibooks and Kakao Page. The story revolves around two main characters, Jeong-han and Il-jo, who are cousins.After years without seeing or interacting with each other, the two reunite at Jeong-han's uncle's funeral. At the same time, Jeong-han learns that Il-jo, played by Yoon Ji-sung, has been struggling to make ends meet, and offers him to move in with him. As they start living together, Il-jo begins to develop feelings for Jeong-han, further complicating things.However, Jeong-han pushes back first by stating that he isn't interested in dating. However, later the complications continue to pile up, eventually drawing the two into a messy relationship. The plot unfolds as they try to figure out their feelings, leaving the viewers wondering whether the outcome will be a happy ending or a complete disaster.The upcoming BL series adaptation is expected to follow the same or a similar plotline. According to EDaily, the show is currently in production and is scheduled to be released later this year.Many fans are thrilled about WANNAONE Yoon Ji-sung's entry into the BL series. However, several other fans have voiced dissatisfaction with the choice of source material and its allegedly problematic plotline.