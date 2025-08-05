  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “His cousin though?”- Thunder Cloud Rainstorm plotline sparks fan disappointment despite WANNAONE Yoon Ji-sung’s casting buzz

“His cousin though?”- Thunder Cloud Rainstorm plotline sparks fan disappointment despite WANNAONE Yoon Ji-sung’s casting buzz

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 05, 2025 20:52 GMT
WANNAONE Yoon Ji-sung (Image via Instagram/@_yoonj1sung_)
WANNAONE Yoon Ji-sung (Image via Instagram/@_yoonj1sung_)

On Tuesday, August 5, it was revealed that WANNAONE's Yoon Ji-sung is expected to star in an upcoming South Korean BL series, Thunder Cloud Rainstorm. The idol will portray the role of Il-so, a gay man facing financial difficulties who develops romantic feelings for his cousin after they begin living together.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While many fans and netizens were thrilled about the idol's entry into the BL drama genre, they were soon disappointed by the plotline. Several fans expressed that the romantic storyline felt problematic and was an uncomfortable relationship to romanticize.

Here are a few fan reactions on the same:

"His cousin though?"
Ad
""A broke gay man who starts falling for his…WHAT,”" said a fan on X
"And why are we falling for cousins now girl," added another fan
"Why is everyone cheering like it didn't say "falling for his cousin" ?" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their concerns over the plotline of the upcoming BL series, Thunder Cloud Rainstrom.

Ad
"There are sooo many good stories out there, why are the weirdest bls getting an adaptation…..," stated a fan
"Always knew hed do a BL but this plot is….," said a netizen
"Are we just going to skip over the “starts falling for his cousin…” part??" added an X user
"Went on google to see if there was a mistake but nah... Bro really fall in love with his cousin after his uncle's death," commented another X user
Ad

All you need to know about the upcoming South Korean BL series, Thunder Cloud Rainstrom, starring WANNAONE Yoon Ji-sung

On Tuesday, August 5, EDaily revealed that WANNAONE's Yoon Ji-sung will be acting in his first South Korean BL series, Thunder Cloud Rainstrom. Released in 2018, it is adapted from a Korean webtoon by Caesim and illustrated by Ete. The webtoon was later published in the Ridibooks and Kakao Page. The story revolves around two main characters, Jeong-han and Il-jo, who are cousins.

Ad
Ad

After years without seeing or interacting with each other, the two reunite at Jeong-han's uncle's funeral. At the same time, Jeong-han learns that Il-jo, played by Yoon Ji-sung, has been struggling to make ends meet, and offers him to move in with him. As they start living together, Il-jo begins to develop feelings for Jeong-han, further complicating things.

However, Jeong-han pushes back first by stating that he isn't interested in dating. However, later the complications continue to pile up, eventually drawing the two into a messy relationship. The plot unfolds as they try to figure out their feelings, leaving the viewers wondering whether the outcome will be a happy ending or a complete disaster.

Ad

The upcoming BL series adaptation is expected to follow the same or a similar plotline. According to EDaily, the show is currently in production and is scheduled to be released later this year.

Many fans are thrilled about WANNAONE Yoon Ji-sung's entry into the BL series. However, several other fans have voiced dissatisfaction with the choice of source material and its allegedly problematic plotline.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications