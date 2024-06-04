SM Entertainment denies rumours surrounding NCT's Haechan and Johnny amidst company’s reported massive share price decline

On June 3, 2024, NCT members Johnny and Haechan were linked to a sex scandal involving three Japanese women. The allegations came from the @kira_ceo_main account, which shared a tweet and images accusing them of sexual involvement with the women at a hotel.

The tweet included a screenshot from one of the women's social media accounts showing a hotel room key. The account, run by a well-known figure in Japan's nightlife industry, deleted the post shortly after.

SM Entertainment stated on June 4, strongly refuting allegations surrounding Haechan and Johnny, and mentioned having collected enough evidence to file a lawsuit against the perpetrators. The company stated that they would take strict legal actions to protect their artists against malicious rumors that can destroy an artist's life.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article may contain information on s*xual engagement, alcohol, and drug abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

NCT's Johnny and Haechan's s*x scandal gets exclusive coverage by South Korean media giant KBS

On June 4, 2024, after news of the scandal involving NCT members Johnny and Haechan surfaced, SM Entertainment's shares dropped over 8%. Sports World reported the stock fell 9.75% before stabilizing.

The @kira_ceo_main post also accused the NCT members of drug use at the hotel. Koreaboo's exposé on the same day revealed the names of two of the girls, including Miu, who is known for entertaining celebrities and is an NCT fan.

The second girl, Rio, further claimed to have footage of the NCT members including Johnny, Mark, and Taeil. She even claimed that she has "proof shots" that could end the artists' careers once exposed.

Super Junior's Heechul was also mentioned in the incident after a picture of him with the same three women was released online. As per several reports, the snapshot showed the woman amid a drinking session, pleasantly surprised by the presence of the Super Junior member.

South Korean media outlet reported that SM Entertainment refuted all allegations officially. In a statement, the company threatened to sue those who disseminated such malicious rumors against Haechan, Johnny, and Super Junior's Heechul.

"Hello, this is SM Entertainment. Currently, rumors surrounding Johnny and Haechan’s involvement with prostitution, drugs, and other indecent content are being reproduced and spread online. After verifying the facts, these allegations are not true at all, and [these rumors] are criminal acts that seriously defame our artists." (as reported by Koreaboo)

SM Entertainment continued,

"In addition, malicious rumors and slander continue to be spread about NCT and our other artists, including Heechul. We have already collected sufficient evidence regarding the posts in question and we will not sit and do nothing. We will ensure the perpetrators spreading this information will be punished with no leniency or settlement, regardless of their nationality. Please be aware that any act of posting malicious content could be subject to punishment. Thank you.”

Furthermore, South Korea's broadcasting giant KBS covered the news on June 4, highlighting that the ongoing scandal played a huge role in the "crash in stock price" of SM Entertainment. However, they underscored that the allegations against Haechan and Johnny are still an "unconfirmed rumor" and could be baseless.

Koreaboo reported that the three girls involved in the scandal worked in Japanese hostess bars. Two of them were fans of NCT especially Johnny. Furthermore, the girl allegedly posted on their social media accounts about spending the night together with the two NCT members.

As per the exclusive report which was translated by Koreaboo, the girls confirmed through their social media posts that the suspicious five white sachets on the table were not drugs but materials for a drinking game.

