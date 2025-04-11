"That's why i adore him"- Fans react as San Yawn describes BTS' RM as a curious rebel within K-Pop's boundaries

BTS' RM, aka KIM Nam-joon, was recently praised by San Yawn of Balming Tiger during an appearance on the YouTube show Money Code on the channel 머니그라피 Moneygraphy (@Moneygraphy). The discussion, in the video uploaded on April 10, 2025, highlighted RM’s approach to his solo work, setting him apart within the K-pop industry.

When asked about a commonality between BTS' RM and the group Balming Tiger, San Yawn shared that both display a "rebellious streak." As per X user @kimnamjoonguide's translation, San Yawn explained:

"I think there’s a bit of a rebellious streak. They're people who are very curious about why things have to be a certain way. Even though he's part of the K-pop scene and some things are kind of established for him, he seems to enjoy constantly questioning those norms."

Notably, Balming Tiger often calls themselves a “multi-national alternative K-pop group.” They seek to break away from traditional genre boundaries and explore a wide range of musical styles.

Following the interview, fans took to social media to express their admiration for RM. Many praised his artistic vision and willingness to push boundaries, with one fan commenting:

"Namjoon will never be limited to a certain genre, because besides being smart, he is very artistic, and art often collides with many limitations or rules, because of his free-will nature. That's why I adore him. Unpredictable, rebellious yet the best"

"Questioning and not just confirming to the norms is called intelligence.its the ability to think and question about the given norms," wrote another fan.

"This is so surprising. He used the word:"enjoy". Ngl, I definitely prefer namjoon enjoying challenging the boundaries that some have established in front of him, instead of him suffering from them," posted a netizen.

"Because RM as a soloist is not pop or K-pop. Not sure why so many ppl are confused by this," said an X user.

Fans continued reacting to San Yawn's remarks, praising RM's spirit and artistry. Many shared messages online, highlighting his musical depth, fearless creativity, and the lasting impact of his solo work.

"Because joon is a musician, hes someone that appreciates all genres of music," mentioned an individual.

"I'm so proud of my boy," said this person.

"If Nam were in a second group he would be balming tiger," wrote one netizen.

"San Yawn described him so well. RM's curiosity and refusal to settle make him such a powerful artist. That's exactly why RM stands out. He's not afraid to question and create his own path. It pains me till this death that Indigo stayed as a nich album. The album is a masterpiece," added this fan.

Inside San Yawn and BTS' RM's creative bond behind Right Place, Wrong Person

San Yawn, leader of the musical group Balming Tiger, played a major role in BTS' RM’s second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Known as a close friend of the BTS leader, San Yawn served as the creative director and producer for the album.

He formed "TEAM RM," a group of new collaborators assembled to create an environment where RM could explore different perspectives during his artistic journey. Along with producers, JNKYRD and Sehoon, San Yawn worked closely with BTS' RM on the album.

Right Place, Wrong Person also features collaborations with British artist Little Simz and American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney.

Right Place, Wrong Person is the second solo studio album by BTS's leader RM. It was released on May 24, 2024, under Big Hit Music. The album follows his first solo project, Indigo, which came out in December 2022.

Right Place, Wrong Person includes the lead single Come Back to Me, which reached number 24 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Other featured artists include Little Simz, Domi, JD Beck, and Moses Sumney.

BTS' RM’s association with Balming Tiger dates back to their collaboration on the group's 2022 track S*XY NUKIM. Their interactions go beyond music, often seen in social media exchanges. In one instance, San Yawn posted a candid photo of RM sleeping on Instagram Stories, which RM later reposted.

The following day, BTS' RM shared a similar photo of San Yawn. Fans were delighted by their humorous exchange, which they viewed as a reflection of their strong and easygoing relationship between the two artists.

Balming Tiger is a South Korean music collective founded in Seoul in 2018. The group brings together a diverse lineup, including director San Yawn, rapper Omega Sapien, DJ Abyss, music video creators Jan'Qui and Leesuho, singer-songwriters Sogumm, Wnjn, and Mudd the Student, and editor Henson. They made their debut with the single I'm Sick the same year.

BTS' RM began his mandatory military service as a South Korean male citizen on December 11, 2023. He is currently serving it and is expected to be discharged in June 2025, along with his bandmates Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

