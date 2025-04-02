"The actor was fully aware of the scene" - Gold Medalist addresses Real controversy, denies coercion in Sulli's bed scene

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist has released a statement addressing allegations surrounding the bed scene in the 2017 film Real, which featured the late f(x) member and actress Sulli (Choi Jin-ri). The idol-turned-actor tragically passed away on October 14, 2019.

The controversy resurfaced after Sulli’s family raised concerns about her involvement in the scene and the circumstances surrounding its filming amidst Kim Soo-hyun's ongoing controversy involving Kim Sae-ron. According to a report by South Korean media outlet Star News on April 2, 2025, Gold Medalist clarified that Sulli was fully informed about the bed scene beforehand.

"Regarding the filming of Sulli's bed scene, the actor was fully aware of the scene in advance and went into filming," the agency stated as per Star News.

They emphasized that both Sulli and her management at the time were aware of the requirements, including the level of nudity, and had agreed to them. A contractual clause regarding the nudity was also included.

Further, in response to claims that Sulli was forced to film the scene despite the availability of a body double, the agency explained that there was no stunt double for the bed scene, as per Star News.

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency that he co-own, Gold Medalist, released an official statement addressing the controversy surrounding the 2017 film Real and the late actress Choi Jinri. The statement read:

“We would like to share our official statement regarding the movie Real... The character Song Yoohwa, played by the late Choi Jinri, had bed scenes written into the script from the beginning... when casting for the role, it was clearly stated that an actress comfortable with such scenes was required."

According to the agency, the role of Song Yoohwa required exposure scenes, which with specified extent of the exposure involved, were outlined in the casting process.

They further stated:

"The script provided to the late Choi Jinri and her agency at the time included bed scenes... When signing the contract, a separate clause specifying the extent of exposure was also included. The late Choi Jinri and her agency carefully reviewed all details before agreeing to take on the role."

The agency continued stating that instead of a body double, a "standing actor" was present during pre-filming preparations to assist with technical aspects, but did not perform any acting.

Further, to support their position as per the outlet, Gold Medalist presented a statement from Real’s assistant director Kim Joong-ok and scriptwriter Lee Jun-hyun.

"We are attaching written statements from Real’s assistant director, Kim Joongok, and script supervisor, Lee Joonhyun... Additionally, script development, storyboarding, and filming fall under the production team’s responsibilities. Actor Kim Soohyun, who participated as a cast member, was not involved in these matters," they wrote.

Gold Medalist denied allegations that they had contacted Sulli’s mother, stating that they did not have her contact information. They added:

"We understand that people may have been curious about the truth of things they heard at the funeral. However, bringing up events from over six years ago now and posting them on social media as if they were personally experienced facts, even when they are not true, is difficult to accept. "

The statement concluded emphasizing that such rumors only harm those involved in the film’s production. Gold Medalist requested that all unfounded remarks cease immediately.

For the unversed, the late idol turned actress Sulli’s family recently raised concerns about her involvement in the 2017 film Real, particularly regarding its intimate scenes. Her brother questioned whether Kim Soo-hyun influenced her decision to film a bed scene and why a body double, reportedly present, was not used.

He also pointed out inconsistencies in statements about the scene. These concerns resurfaced amid allegations against Kim Soo-hyun following actress Kim Sae-ron’s passing.

Sulli’s family also claimed she suffered emotional distress after the film, seeking psychiatric treatment and vowing never to act in another movie. The controversy has reignited scrutiny over Real and its production process.

