“The confirmation we all needed” — Single's Inferno 4 fans react as Yuk Jun-seo celebrates Lee Si-an’s birthday in a heartwarming vlog

On March 6, 2025, Single's Inferno 4 contestant Yuk Jun-seo uploaded a vlog on his personal YouTube channel, offering fans an intimate look into the surprise birthday celebration he organized for Lee Si-an. The video begins with Jun-seo detailing his plans to create a memorable day for Si-an. He also emphasized his desire to make her feel cherished and appreciated.

In the vlog, Jun-seo and Si-an watched Single's Inferno 4 together and forwarded their thoughts on their shared journey on the show. In the end, he surprised Si-an with a birthday cake. Jun-seo's friends joined in on the fun and carried the cake to Si-an as they sang "Happy Birthday". Meanwhile, Jun-seo captured Si-an's special moments via his personal camera.

Social media platforms were filled with admiration for Jun-seo's thoughtful gestures and the duo's evident affection for one another. One fan wrote on X:

"The latest junseo and si an video is the confirmation we all needed…my heart is so full."

Comments flooded in, praising the authenticity of their relationship and expressing joy at witnessing their continued happiness beyond the reality show.

"Watching this vlog yuk definitely fall first and Sian falls harder and i will not be surprised if they get married 10 years from now hahaha they're so cute, comfortable and chemistry is so natural can't wait for more vlogs," a fan wrote.

"The fact that Junseo's friend is there makes me think that their relationship is really genuine. I think they have been the closest couple or circle of all the seasons," another fan wrote.

"Him getting his bros to do this for her, it’s giving wifeyyy Omg so romantic and thoughtful. I love this for Sian," another fan added.

Several other fans said that they were happy to see Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an in a relationship even after the show ended.

"NOW THIS IS TRUE HYUNKER BEHAVIOR I am so happy I believed in you YukSian!!!" a fan commented.

"This last part melted my heart I can watch them all day," another fan said.

"I LOVE THEM SO MUCH!! Junseo never did anything that people would consider fanservice, they are genuinely themselves. While we kinda lost our hope that he didn't post anything for Sian's birthday, they celebrated together. This made me love them even more," another fan added.

Overview of Single's Inferno season 4 and its finale

Single's Inferno, with its mix of romance, competition, and survival, wrapped up season 4 on February 11, 2025.

Single's Inferno is a dating show from South Korea where single people are dropped on a deserted island called "Inferno." Without any modern comforts, they have to use their smarts and charm to find love. The idea is to get together as couples and get out to "Paradise," a fancy resort where they can get closer without anyone interfering.

In Single's Inferno season 4, the contestants were split into two groups: men's Inferno and women's Inferno. This made things more strategic, as people tried to find love and a way to switch where they were living.

The cast was diverse and included models, actors, ex-UDT soldiers, CEOs of restaurants, and more, which made for some interesting interactions and pairings.

Four couples emerged from the Single's Inferno season 4 finale:

Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an

Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon

Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin

An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin

Single's Inferno is available on Netflix for global streaming.

