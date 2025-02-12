Is the ‘Inferno’ island in Single's Inferno real? Season 4 filming locations explored

Netflix's South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno 4, premises on a group of singles stranded on a deserted island, seeking love and the opportunity to escape to a luxurious 'paradise.'

In Single's Inferno, the term 'Inferno' refers to the secluded island where contestants reside during the show. This island is not a fictional creation but a real location in South Korea.

For season 4, the production returned to Saseungbong-do, a small privately owned island in Incheon's Ongjin County. This locale has been a consistent choice for the show's filming, including shows such as Running Man, 2 Days & 1 Night, and Dad! Where Are We Going?.

Single's Inferno 4 island and 'Paradise' hotel details explored

Saseungbong-do offers a remote and rustic environment, aligning with the Single's Inferno 4 theme of isolating participants from modern conveniences. On 'Inferno,' contestants are required to cook their own meals, fetch water, and live without electronic devices, fostering genuine interactions and connections.

Contrasting the austere conditions of 'Inferno' is 'Paradise,' a luxurious retreat where successful couples can escape for private dates. In Single's Inferno 4, 'Paradise' is portrayed by the Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, a high-end resort spanning over 70,000 square meters, established in June 2010.

The Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul offers a 73-meter golf range, tennis court, spa, sauna gallery, outdoor pool, and other recreational facilities. The Presidential Suite in Namsan is 315 square meters in size, whilst the Banyan Presidential Suite is 279 square meters. Four people can stay in each suite. These suits were selected for the "Paradise" dates for Single's Inferno 4 cast.

Visitors can travel to the Dongguk University Station on the Seoul Subway Line 3, which is the closest metro station to the city, where the property is located.

Modern, elegant, and featuring astonishing views by Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul. (Image via website/Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul)

Saseungbong-do, used for 'Inferno' in Single's Inferno 4, is approximately an hour's travel from Seoul, making it logistically feasible for the production team. The island's uninhabited status ensures privacy and minimal external interference during filming.

The choice of the Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul as 'Paradise' aligns with the show's aim to provide contestants with a stark contrast to their island experience.

Single's Inferno 4 endgame couples revealed

Netflix's South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno, concluded its fourth season on February 11, 2025, revealing the final pairings of the contestants. The season featured 13 singles navigating relationships on a secluded island, aiming to find genuine connections.

In the finale, four couples emerged, choosing to leave the island together, while the remaining participants departed alone.

Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan: Ji-yeon, a 25-year-old spatial designer, selected 31-year-old DJ Kim Tae-hwan as her partner. Despite initial reservations about his sincerity, Ji-yeon decided to trust his consistent interest in her. Tae-hwan reciprocated her feelings, leading them to exit the island as a couple. An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin: Restaurateur An Jong-hoon and 25-year-old model and Miss Korea winner Kim Hye-jin formed a connection during their time on the island. Both chose each other in the finale, departing hand in hand. Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho: Model Kim A-rin, 25, and 30-year-old accountant Kook Dong-ho developed a mutual interest early in the season. Despite attention from other contestants, Dong-ho remained focused on A-rin. They left the island as a couple. Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo: Lee Si-an, a 25-year-old former competitive swimmer and model, attracted the interest of multiple male contestants, including Yuk Jun-seo, Kim Jeong-su, and Jang Theo. After careful consideration, Si-an selected Yuk Jun-seo, a former ROKN UDT soldier and artist, as her partner. Describing her feelings for Jun-seo as a "whirlwind," Si-an expressed certainty in her choice, and they left the island together.

Several participants did not form lasting connections and departed the island without partners:

Kim Min-seol: A 23-year-old freelance news anchor, Min-seol expressed interest in Yuk Jun-seo, but he ultimately chose Lee Si-an, leaving Min-seol single.

A 23-year-old freelance news anchor, Min-seol expressed interest in Yuk Jun-seo, but he ultimately chose Lee Si-an, leaving Min-seol single. Chung You-jin: A dancer majoring in Korean and contemporary dance at Ewha Womans University, You-jin showed interest in multiple contestants but did not establish a lasting connection.

A dancer majoring in Korean and contemporary dance at Ewha Womans University, You-jin showed interest in multiple contestants but did not establish a lasting connection. Park Hae-lin: A film arts major at Sejong University, Hae-lin joined the show later in the season and faced challenges in forming a strong bond with any contestant.

A film arts major at Sejong University, Hae-lin joined the show later in the season and faced challenges in forming a strong bond with any contestant. Kim Jeong-su: Owner of a coffee shop and bakery, Jeong-su pursued a connection with Lee Si-an but was not chosen in the end.

Owner of a coffee shop and bakery, Jeong-su pursued a connection with Lee Si-an but was not chosen in the end. Jang Theo: A 29-year-old actor, Theo also showed interest in Si-an but was not selected as her final partner.

Single's Inferno 4 has 12 episodes and streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is reported to be released in late 2025.

