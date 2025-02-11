“He’s such a gentleman” — Internet lauds Dong-ho for politely turning down other women and expressing his feelings for A-rin in Single's Inferno 4

Netflix's reality dating show Single's Inferno 4 aired its finale episodes—11 and 12—on February 11, 2025. Contestant Kook Dong-ho garnered praise for his approach in navigating romantic interests. Despite being pursued by Park Hae-lin and Jung You-jin, Dong-ho remained steadfast in his feelings for Kim A-rin.

From the outset, Kook Dong-ho, a certified public accountant, displayed a clear interest in model and YouTuber, Kim A-rin. Their connection was evident, with shared moments that hinted at a budding relationship. However, the dynamics shifted with the introduction of new contestants, notably Park Hae-lin.

Hae-lin, a Film Arts major from Sejong University, entered the scene in episode 5. She chose to go on dates with both Kim Jeong-su and Dong-ho, adding complexity to the existing relationships.

In previous episodes, Hae-lin had expressed a desire to "kidnap" Dong-ho for a date, to which he responded affirmatively. Meanwhile, Jung You-jin also showed interest in Dong-ho.

However, in Single's Inferno 4 Episode 11, the situation reached a pivotal moment. Both Hae-lin and You-jin expressed their desire to go on a "Paradise" date with Dong-ho. Subsequently, Dong-ho chose to have individual conversations with each of them.

In his discussion with Hae-lin, Dong-ho acknowledged her feelings and clarified that his heart was inclined towards A-rin. Similarly, in his conversation with You-jin, he appreciated her openness and sincerity but reiterated his existing feelings for A-rin.

Following the episode's release, viewers took to social media platforms to commend Dong-ho's conduct. Many highlighted the rarity of such polite rejections in reality television, praising his maturity. One fan wrote:

"But he’s such a gentleman for allowing haelin to choose whoever she wants bcs that’s HER winner privilege. he’s even sorry if this conversation was burdening her oh the man that you are dongho. SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU COMMUNICATE YOUR FEELINGS"

Comments on platforms like Twitter and Instagram lauded Dong-ho for setting a boundary and respectfully turning down the women in Single's Inferno 4 episode 11.

"Dongho, the man that you are!!!!! Had to get up, and applaud. He knew he was gonna be chosen for Paradise but went ahead and rejected the girls respectfully," a fan wrote.

"“I think I’m clearly drawn to someone else, so I don’t think I’ll be changing my mind”. omfg dongho just rejected Haelin’s invitation to paradise!!! before this conversation, he was also clear to Youjin that he won’t change his mind. let’s go Dongho and Arin!!!" another fan commented.

"I applaud him for being a real man. never lead anyone. been straight up with his feelings. hope dong ho and arin are a happy couple rn," another fan added.

Others hailed him as "THE MAN" for clearly expressing his feelings for A-rin.

"See when u’re a good person it’s not hard to set boundaries," a fan wrote.

"Woah kook dongho what a man you are," another fan commented.

"THE MAN THAT YOU ARE," another fan added.

Single's Inferno 4: A look back at Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin's blooming romance

In Netflix's Single's Inferno 4, the evolving relationship between Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin has captivated viewers. At the outset, Kook Dong-ho expressed an interest in Kim A-rin. Their early interactions suggested a promising connection, with both choosing each other for dates in "Paradise," the show's luxurious getaway. They shared personal stories during these dates.

In a surprising turn, after the release of Single's Inferno 4 episode 4, A-rin made a confession. When asked if she was interested in anyone other than Dong-ho, she responded:

"Yes, except for Dong-ho. I don't think I was interested in anyone else until episode 5."

This admission left fans puzzled and disappointed, as many had anticipated a deepening bond between the two. The dynamics shifted with the arrival of new contestants in Single's Inferno 4 episode 5, notably Park Hae-lin.

In one instance, A-rin expressed concerns about Dong-ho's interactions with Hae-lin, indicating feelings of jealousy. Dong-ho reassured her, emphasizing his interest in her and clarifying his stance regarding Hae-lin.

A-rin spoke to him directly and discussed how Hae-lin and You-jin both wanted to go on a "Paradise" date with Dong-ho. A-rin revealed that in the women's game in episode 10, she tried her best to win the match, however, her opponents were stronger.

For the unversed, in Single's Inferno 4 episode 10, Lee Si-an won the game, Park Hae-lin came in second, and Jung You-jin came in third.

Single's Inferno 4 is currently streaming on Netflix. In the finale episode, Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin chose one another and left the "Inferno" Island together.

