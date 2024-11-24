The Fiery Priest 2 episodes 5 & 6 recap: What did Kim Hong-shik do to provoke Kim Hae-il?

The Fiery Priest 2, starring Kim Nam-gil, Honey Lee, BIBI, and more, aired episodes 5 and 6 on November 22 and 23, respectively, on SBS. The Fiery Priest 2 episode 5 picked up from the last scene of the previous episode where Kim Hae-il was fighting against the Laotian gangsters.

Nam Du-hun (Seo Hyun-woo) informed Kim Hong-shik (Sung Joon) that he caused a big issue with the Laotian gangsters attacking the police. However, Nam Du-hun solved the issue through his connections.

Meanwhile, Kim Hae-il told Chae Do-woo (Seo Beom-jun) to look into the factory where Ms. Song (Byun Jung-hee) worked. On the other hand, Oh Yo-han (Ko Kyu-pil) and Ssongsak Tekaratanapeuraseoteu (Ahn Chang-hwan) were asked by Kim Hae-il for a favor to go to Busan.

In the recent developments of The Fiery Priest 2, Kim Hong-shik provoked Kim Hae-il by burning the Virgin Mary statue at the church.

The Fiery Priest 2 ep 5-6 recap: Kim Hae-il learns about Ms. Song's demise while Kim Hong-Shik falls in love with Park Kyung-sun

In The Fiery Priest 2 episode 5, Nam Du-hun starts warming up to Park Kyung-sun (Honey Lee) due to her personality and starts giving her drugs-related cases. Nam Du-hun also learned that she was demoted to the Busan Prosecutor Office because she took a fall for her senior. Nam Du-hun was looking for a scapegoat in Park Kyung-sun if things went down.

On the other hand, Kim Hae-il, Gu Ja-young (BIBI), and Gu Dae-young (Kim Sung-kyun) looked into people they found through the CCTV footage from the abandoned amusement park. However, they could not find anyone. Meanwhile, Ko Dok-seong (Kim Won-hae) remembered where he saw Capelin (Oh Hee-joon).

Ms. Song passed away at Kim Hong-shik’s factory, so his goons took her back to her house. Kim Hae-il came to check on Ms. Song and she had already passed away. He called the police immediately, and they took her to the hospital. However, as per Nam Du-hun’s orders, the police were all set close to the case.

Later in The Fiery Priest 2 episode 5, Nam Du-hun introduced Park Kyung-sun to Kim Hong-shik and he fell in love with her at first sight. Ko Dok-seong helped Kim Hae-il and the other two to find Capelin's location.

After following Capelin, Kim Hae-il, Gu Ja-young, and Gu Dae-young learned that the cartel was using young men to hide drugs in different products before shipping them abroad.

In The Fiery Priest 2 episode 6, Capelin successfully ran away. Kim Hae-il took the drugs to a safe place and hid them. Given that Ms. Song passed away, Kim Hae-il had no choice but to investigate the suspicious factory himself.

While he was observing from the outside, he saw that the Special Drug Task Force from Seoul Police was raiding the factory, which served as Kim Hong-shik's hideout. However, the Special Drug Task could not find anything except that the company was making cheap medicines instead of Kasanin drugs.

After learning this information, Kim Hae-il asked Gu Ja-young to check the drugs they took from Capelin and the boys and discovered that they were also cheap medicines. This was followed by Kim Hae-il, Gu Dae-young, Gu Ja-young, Ssongsak Tekaratanapeuraseoteu, and Oh Yo-han waiting outside the factory as they planned their next move.

Besides this, Kim Hae-il and Chae Do-woo made efforts to not let Ms. Song's body be cremated, but they could not do anything to stop it. Meanwhile, Kim Hong-shik called Park Kyung-sun asking her to go watch shooting stars with him but declined.

Later in The Fiery Priest 2 episode 6, Gu Dae-young, Ssongsak Tekaratanapeuraseoteu, Gu Ja-young, and Oh Yo-han went undercover. Kim Hong-shik dropped by the church and offered to hold a fundraising event and requested the father to ask Kim Hae-il to attend the event.

The next day, Park Kyung-sun and Kim Hae-il met secretly and she told him about Kim Hong-shik. Kim Hae-il remembered him as the newcomer at the church. They also discussed that it would be difficult to get into the factory and that they would have to go undercover for this mission. However, Park Kyung-sun and Kim Hae-il were unaware that Kim Hong-shik was the main boss behind the drug cartel.

Previously, Chae Do-woo and Kim Hae-il were arrested for a short time due to their argument with the police about Ms. Song's body. Father Lee Ung-seok (Lee Dae-yeon) helped them get out, and due to this, Chae Do-woo was set to face the consequences of his misbehavior. However, Kim Hae-il stepped in and made a deal with Lee Ung-seok to pardon Chae Do-woo in exchange for his promise to control his temper and avoid anger for the next month.

At the end of The Fiery Priest 2 episode 6, Kim Hae-il experienced a severe headache and fainted at the church. Meanwhile, Kim Hong-shik’s man killed the officer from the Seoul Police's Special Drug Duty Task Force. As Kim Hae-il woke up, he learned that the Virgin Mary statue was on fire.

The Fiery Priest 2 airs every Friday and Saturday on SBS and Disney+.

