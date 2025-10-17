The Murky Stream ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does Si-yul kill Wang-hae? Does his bond with Choi Eun become romantic?

Disney+’s The Murky Stream wrapped its nine-episode run on October 17, 2025, closing out with episodes 8 and 9. The show delves into the corruption of Joseon, portraying how the once-pure Gyeonggang River has become murky. The story follows Jang Si-yul (Rowoon), a street-smart gangster, who hides his past. Then there's Choi Eun (Shin Ye-eun). Clever and upright, she's cutting through corruption with a steady mind. Another character, Jung-cheon (Park Seo-ham), dreams of becoming a fair official, holding onto ideals in a world that often crushes them. Their lives collide, tangled in the choices they made. In The Murky Stream finale, Si-yul avenges his mother and Jung-cheon by killing Wang-hae. His relationship with Eun deepens as she begins to trust him after her father’s death. However, the season ends with their heartfelt goodbye, leaving their romance unresolved.The Murky Stream episodes 8 &amp; 9 recapEpisode 8 of The Murky Stream starts with Si-yul now plotting payback against Wang-hae. Though Wang-hae was initially locked up for killing Mal-bok, Dol-gae manages to pull him out. In return, Dol-gae makes Wang-hae promise full obedience. When Jung-cheon demands a proper inquiry about Wang-hae’s release, Dol-gae mocks him and shuts it down.Si-yul in The Murky Stream (Image via Instagram/@npio_official)Elsewhere, the bandits are furious over Wang-hae’s release. Around the same time, Mu-deok hands Jung-cheon a letter explaining why Si-yul couldn’t leave Mapo. Episode 6 of The Murky Stream sees Lord Yu teaming up with Choi to expose Mapo’s corruption. They learn that the “bandit tax” is funding illegal loans, letting men evade army service, and weakening Joseon’s defenses. Yu warns that Japan may be preparing to invade, presenting a new firearm as evidence. In this episode, he and Choi trace the money trail through a secret map. Once Dol-gae hears about the map, which outlines all eight provinces, he orders Wang-hae and his men to destroy it. Realizing the danger, Yu instructs Choi to secure the document and flee. He tells him to deliver it safely to Lord Jo Yusu, the magistrate of Ganghwa.Meanwhile, Wang-hae stabs Yu. Dol-gae soon shows up, but Yu bites his own tongue to keep silent. Dol-gae kills him, unaware that Jung-cheon is secretly watching. Choi manages to reach his hideout and tells Eun to take the map and run to the boat. However, Dol-gae’s men are already surrounding them, and Jung-cheon sacrifices himself to save her. Jung-cheon in The Murky Stream (Image via Instagram/@npio_official)In the end, Choi fires himself inside the room to avoid capture, taking the secrets to the grave. The Murky Stream's episode 9 opens with Eun fleeing alongside Seomseom and Chief Kang, and breaks down after learning of his father’s death. Meanwhile, Kang shows Si-yul the map, but a bandit arrives with Jung-cheon’s sword, revealing his death. Si-yul rushes to the city wall and finds Jung-cheon’s body hanging. Kang later explains the map’s importance to Eun and Si-yul, but Mu-Deok overhears and demands they leave. Eun tries bribing him, briefly silencing his anger. At the palace, Lord Oh scolds Dol-gae before the Queen Dowager for failing to retrieve the map. Seeking to protect his family, Mu-Deok betrays Eun and Si-yul by revealing everything to Dol-gae.That night, Si-yul sharpens his blade for revenge and storms the palace, killing the Jurchens and finally slaying Wang-hae, too. Meanwhile, Mu-deok and Dol-gae go to the spot but find it empty. The next day, Dol-gae confronts Mu-Deok but spares his life. Eun and Si-yul later mourn before Choi and Jung-cheon’s graves.Choi Eun in The Murky Stream (Image via Instagram/@npio_official)Elsewhere, Gyeonggang River Port bosses kill Dol-gae. Eun then sets off to deliver the map to the Ganghwa magistrate before planning to cross the sea. She ties a scarf around Si-yul’s injured hand, asking if he’ll come along. Si-yul replies that he must return to the border, marking their farewell. They exchange names for the first time before parting ways. The Murky Stream season closes with a beacon lighting up in the distance, seen by Si-yul and others. This is a silent signal of what’s yet to come.Will there be a follow-up season to The Murky Stream?While the makers haven’t announced The Murky Stream Season 2 yet, the finale hints that the story isn’t done. The last shot, a beacon lighting up across the land, feels more like a signal for the next act than a goodbye. Several threads remain hanging. Si-yul’s promise to return to the border suggests his battle isn’t over. His revenge may turn into a fight to defend Joseon. Eun, carrying the map and heading across the sea, might return after the threat. Although Dol-gae is dead, the other Gyeonggang River Port bosses are still alive and powerful. Inside the palace, Lord Oh’s clash with the Queen Dowager and his obsession with the lost map signal that corruption in the royal court goes much deeper. And that glowing beacon seen by Si-yul and others could mark the start of another war, possibly Japan’s invasion.Watch all 9 episodes of The Murky Stream on Disney+!