The Potato Lab episodes 7 and 8 recap: Mi-Kyung and Baek-ho's romance blossoms, as her past threatens to disrupt their love

The Potato Lab, starring Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-oh, aired episodes 7 and 8 on March 22 and 23, 2025, on tvN. The drama series follows the life of Kim Mi-kyung, who works at a potato lab. When the strict chief, So Baek-ho, takes charge of the lab, Mi-kyung's life is turned upside down as she finds love in the most unexpected place.

Ad

In the previous episodes of The Potato Lab, Mi-kyung is surprised and even angry at Ki-se's unannounced visit to her home. Mi-kyung meets him and drops Baek-ho's name in the conversation, making Ki-se jealous of their alleged relationship.

On the other hand, things are heating up for Kim Mi-kyung and So Baek-ho. Baek-ho announces his plan to replace Jangsaeng potatoes with American Marshall potatoes. Mi-kyung, however, disagrees and cites the case of their lab-grown Maroo potatoes.

Ad

Trending

Still from episode 6 of The Potato Lab starring Lee Sun-bin, Kang Tae-oh and Lee Hak-ju (Image Via X@CJnDrama)

Baek-ho suddenly realizes that his interest in Mi-kyung is causing him to lose focus on his work, so he becomes slightly cold towards her. Mi-kyung is confused by Baek-ho's attitude, but it also brings back memories of her past betrayal in love. She confronts him, and episode 6 of The Potato Lab ends with Baek-ho confessing that she is the line that he wants to cross.

Ad

The Potato Lab episodes 7 and 8 recap: Mi-kyung and Baek-ho finally confess their feelings, while Ki-se plans to destroy the budding relationship

The Potato Lab episode 7, titled Softie Sweetie, begins with Mi-kyung feeling flustered and running away after hearing Baek-ho's poignant remark about the line he wishes to cross. She rushes to Ong-ju and asks him what the line means, to which Ong-ju funnily replies that there is only one line you can cross in South Korea, that it’s someone going to North Korea.

Ad

Mi-kyung again goes to Baek-ho and asks him what he means by this line. He talks about his childhood in an orphanage after being abandoned. He explains that because of his past, he always has walls up, and, generally, he has lived his entire life abiding by his principles.

However, due to his growing feelings for Mi-kyung, he can no longer behave the same way, which is why his behavior has become a bit confusing. Mi-kyung proposes a simple yet practical solution: they should wait until she is out from her current job so that they can date properly.

Ad

Later that night, Ong-ju realizes what Mi-kyung was trying to ask her, and she goes to her room. She initially dissuades her friend from falling in love with Baek-ho, citing that Mi-kyung becomes a fool in love.

However, after her friend's assurance, she grants her blessing. The following day, she funnily attempts to warn Baek-ho by practicing karate moves outside his guesthouse apartment. This is her way of cautioning him to avoid breaking Mi-kyung's heart. At work, both Mi-kyung and Baek-ho try to remain professional while debating the ideal potato variety.

Ad

Even after their argument, there is no animosity between them as there was before. Baek-ho is distracted and drawn to Mi-kyung in the office. Finally, he takes a bold step and straight up asks her out on a proper date. While they are going on a date, Mi-Kyung is still upset by the argument in the office and says that she can't go on her first date in such a mood.

Ad

Ad

Baek-ho quickly counters her by saying that it's not their first date, considering their past encounters. Enamored by this, Mi-kyung claims that he is now a softie and proposes they ditch the car and take a stroll. Baek-ho then confesses that he has actually agreed to her proposal and chosen Maroo over Marshall but merely toyed with her in the office.

They reach a secluded spot where Ong-ju and Hwang-kyung (Mi-kyung's brother) are already having a date. After spotting them heading towards them, Ong-ju and Hwang-kyung hide, and Baek-ho mistakenly assumes that Mi-kyung has set up the date. He sees a card with congratulations written on it and proceeds to read its content, thinking it was from his lady love.

Ad

Furthermore, in episode 7 of The Potato Lab, as soon as Baek-ho sees the messages, he becomes flustered and leaves. When Mi-kyung reads the card, she is appalled by its suggestive content. The message was originally written by Ong-ju for Hwang-kyung.

Meanwhile, Ki-se sends his trusted associate, Mr. Lee, to spy on Baek-ho in the Potato Lab. Mi-kyung tries to clarify to Baek-ho in the office that the content of the card was not written by her. But as she does so, the duo realizes that another co-worker, who is a notorious gossip, has overheard them.

Ad

Thanks to the co-worker, the rumor spread to the whole office like wildfire, and everyone teased Mi-Kyung, who even congratulated her on her upcoming wedding. Baek-ho adds fuel to the fire by openly displaying his affection for his lady love during lunch. But this scene is also witnessed by Mr. Lee, who discreetly takes a picture of the scene and reports it to Ki-se.

He informs Ki-se about the budding romance between Baek-ho and Mi-kyung, prompting Ki-se to call CEO Yoon and subtly mention Mi-kyung's name during their conversation. Meanwhile, in episode 7 of The Potato Lab, Hwang-kyung tries to assume a "brotherly protective" role for Mi-kyung and seeks to understand Baek-ho's intentions.

Ad

But suddenly, when an order comes in, he has to seek Baek-ho's help. The latter is astonished to see Hwang-kyung giving away freebies thoughtlessly. He then proceeds to educate him on financial knowledge, helping him understand at last why he has yet to make any profit.

Still from Episode 7 of The Potato Lab starring Lee Sun-bin, Kang Tae-oh and Lee Hak-ju (Image Via X@CJnDrama)

Hwang-kyung then announces to his sister and Ong-ju that they cannot be freeloaders and are required to pay rent and for everything else. Mi-kyung and Ong-ju are incensed and deduce that it is Baek-ho behind Hwang-kyung's newfound wisdom.

Ad

Hwang-kyung offers Baek-ho insight into his sister's tough yet responsible nature, and the latter also admits to being infatuated with Mi-kyung. At the end of episode 7 of The Potato Lab, Baek-ho tries to make amends with Mi-kyung by giving her teddy bears as a gift. As she softens and forgives him, it appears that Baek-ho is about to kiss her, but he instead kisses her forehead.

Episode 8 of The Potato Lab, titled Lethal, starts off with Mi-kyung taking the giant teddy bear to her room and waving goodbye to Baek-so. She suddenly realizes that she is not alone in the room and Ong-ju and Hwang-kyung are spying and hiding there.

Ad

As the trio peers out of the window to see what Mi-kyung is smiling at, they spot Baek-ho taking off his shirt. They are horrified and assume that Mi-kyung is ogling, but she attempts to clarify the misunderstanding. She calls out to Baek-ho, who teasingly hints that she will see it soon enough, leaving her flustered.

Meanwhile, Hee-jin is out with her friends on a beach, where she witnesses a romantic proposal reminding her of her proposal to Ki-se. The proposal was initiated by Hee-jin, and Ki-se looked pensive during the flashback. The next day, Mi-kyung cancels her plan with Ong-ju to spend time with Baek-ho, leaving her friend angry.

Ad

While driving back with Hwang-kyung, Ong-ju spots Ki-se heading to the guesthouse, snatches the driver's seat, and rushes back. She unleashes her fury on Ki-se, calling him names such as a parasite who lives off his wife's wealth. As she threatens him, he accuses her in turn of playing a significant role in his breakup with Mi-kyung.

Ad

Hearing the commotion outside, Mi-kyung and Baek-ho step out to find Ki-se on their doorstep. Later, while discussing the situation with Ki-se, her brother and her best friend, Mi-kyung refuses to share her past secrets with Baek-ho. Baek-ho, on the other hand, asks Ki-se about the reason for his visit.

When Ki-se confronts him about his relationship with Mi-kyung, he also warns him that this could tarnish his image. In response, Baek-ho advises him to focus on his own life and "pick a hobby." A late-night emergency announcement alerts the residents of Youngeul-ri that Myung-su has escaped. Myung-su, it turns out, is a one-year-old calf.

Ad

Baek-ho and Mi-kyung eventually find the calf and bring it back to its owner, who is an elderly lady diagnosed with dementia. Upon her return, Mi-kyung is horrified to find Hwang-kyung and Ong-ju in bed together. She feels betrayed and flees to the potato lab.

Furthermore, in episode 8 of The Potato Lab, Baek-ho eventually finds and speaks to her about the situation, where she expresses her discomfort with Hwang-kyung and Ong-ju's relationship. Baek-ho offers her a hotel room to stay for the night but does not stay with her, much to her displeasure.

Ad

At the lab, Park Seung-hoon arrives and starts asserting his authority over the staff. Meanwhile, Hee-jin calls Ki-se and discusses their anniversary. Ki-se asks her to visit him in the office.

Ad

At the end of episode 8 of The Potato Lab, Baek-ho and Mi-kyung arrive at Wonhan together, and as soon as they step out of the elevator, they see Hee-jin embracing Ki-se. Upon seeing this, Mi-kyung finally realizes the connection between Hee-jin and Ki-se.

The Potato Lab airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST on tvN. The series is also available to stream on Netflix in certain regions worldwide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback