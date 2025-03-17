The Potato Lab episodes 5 & 6 recap: Sparks fly between between So Baek-ho and Kim Mi-kyung despite the odds

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Potato Lab were released on March 15 and 16, 2025. The drama series follows potato researcher Kim Mi-kyung, who loves potatoes. However, when the stoic and strict director, So Baek-ho, arrives at her laboratory, love begins to blossom unexpectedly in the most unlikely of places.

In the previous episodes of The Potato Lab, after Mi-kyung kisses Baek-ho unexpectedly, he determines that it would be sensible for them to date. Confused, Mi-kyung is thrown another curveball when he announces that she is fired from the lab the next day at work.

Still from episode 4 of The Potato Lab (Image Via Instagram@tvn_drama)

Kim Mi-kyung tries to find a way forward but runs into her ex-lover, Ki-se. During the thunderstorm, as she rushes to the lab to save the potato saplings in the greenhouse, the only person who comes to help her is So Baek-ho.

The Potato Lab episodes 5 & 6 recap: So Baek-ho and Kim Mi-kyung are getting closer to each other

The Potato Lab episode 5, titled Person of Interest, begins with So Baek-ho and Kim Mi-kyung working to save the potato saplings in the greenhouse. Afterward, they head inside to change and get some rest. Mi-kyung attempts to joke with Baek-ho about showering together, but with her stomach rumbling, they both sit down for a meal instead.

During the meal, Baek-ho asks why she was the only one who rushed through the thunderstorm to save the potatoes. She passionately explains that if she hadn't, the lab would have lost thousands of plants. Baek-ho comments that he finds her interesting because she continues to do everyone else's work and even gets reprimanded for it.

She dismisses him by saying that this is how one should live and even makes him promise not to tell others in the office that he knows the true author of the mean messages in the group. After their conversation, Baek-ho sits and contemplates whether it is a good idea to terminate Mi-kyung from her job.

In episode 5 of The Potato Lab, the following day, a mysterious guest arrives at the USB Guesthouse, leaving Hwang-kyung and Ong-ju confused. She inquires about Ward B and confidently opens the door to Baek-ho's place. Ong-ju and Hwang-kyung are convinced that she is Baek-ho's girlfriend, and Ong-ju even informs Mi-kyung about it.

Though Mi-kyung pretends not to care, she soon starts spying on the new guests with Ong-ju. The new guest is Yoon Hee-jin, who was previously introduced as Ki-si's ex-wife and Baek-ho's best friend. She notices the peeping toms and invites them to a BBQ party in the evening.

At the barbecue, Baek-ho surprises everyone by grilling meat despite being a vegetarian. Mi-kyung feels angry and jealous and even asks Baek-ho why he is asking about her favorite flower when he already has a girlfriend. Meanwhile, Hwang-kyung directly asks Hee-jin if she and Baek-ho are dating.

Hee-jin laughs and informs them that they are merely childhood friends and nothing more. Mi-Kyung is added to the PMI workforce, necessitating her to visit the Wonhan head office once a week. When she arrives at the head office the following day for orientation, she is shocked to discover that Ki-se is leading the project.

Ki-si invites her to his office, telling her that he added her to the team so that she doesn't get fired. His condescending tone sets Mi-kyung off, and she is about to lash out at Ki-si when Baek-ho suddenly enters the office. Baek-ho is surprised and somewhat jealous to see Mi-kyung come to Ki-si rather than him for discussion.

This tension overshadows their lunch as Mi-kyung shouts that her lips belong solely to her, leaving her embarrassed and everyone else in the room stunned. Later that night, Baek-ho hears a strange noise and even records the high-pitched whistle, but when he confronts Hwang-kyung about it, Mi-kyung lies to him, claiming they haven’t heard anything.

To make matters even worse, Baek-ho discovers red stains on the carpet of his office cabin, and his chair is squeaking in the same way as the noise he heard last night. It is soon revealed that it is the staff at the potato lab who accidentally spilled nail polish on the carpet and even broke the chair but decide not to tell their new chief about it. Nevertheless, Baek-ho is petrified and decides to call a shaman.

After witnessing Baek-ho's mental state and the presence of a shaman in the guesthouse, Mi-kyung decides to come clean and admit that the voices he hears are the bird noises of the White Thrush. Baek-ho is furious, and no amount of apologies or offerings from Mi-kyung can make up for it.

Further, in episode 5 of The Potato Lab, several hilarious instances occur as Mi-kyung desperately tries to calm things down between them, he deflates all her efforts.

Meanwhile, CEO Yoon confronts Ki-se about canceling Hee-jin's cards, but she reveals her whereabouts in Pyeongwon with Baek-ho. At the end of The Potato Lab episode 5, Ki-se arrives at the guesthouse and calls out for her ex-wife, only to be shocked to find Mi-kyung there.

In episode 6 of The Potato Lab, titled False Goat's Beard, Ki-si is stunned to see Mi-kyung at the address where he expected Baek-ho to be residing. She is also surprised to see him there but suggests that they talk somewhere private.

They meet at a secluded spot where they bicker as usual, but Ki-si is surprised and jealous to find that Mi-kyung is calling Baek-ho by his name, which makes him suspicious about their relationship. Mi-kyung further incenses him by making it clear that it is none of his business. Baek-ho also forgives Mi-kyung and wishes her good night, making her heart skip a beat.

Further, in The Potato Lab episode 6, the following day, Baek-ho presents his potato purchasing plan to the team. He emphasizes the importance of replacing the current Jangsaeng potatoes with imported Marshall potatoes. However, the team is concerned about the change in taste of the company's potato chips due to the different potatoes.

Baek-ho then proceeds with the blind test and invites everyone to taste the two bags of potato chips and tell which one is made out of which potato. Mi-kyung tastes it and finds there is hardly any difference between the two varieties. Mi-kyung proposes an alternative solution.

Still from episode 6 of The Potato Lab (Image via Instagram@tvn_drama)

She suggests the use of a new potato variety grown in the lab called Maroo, which has qualities similar to, yet superior to, those of Marshall potatoes. Mi-kyung and Baek-ho then visit a potato field to check on the growth of Maroo potatoes; there, Mi-kyung expresses that she understands Baek-ho's decision to let her go and holds no grudges against him.

Meanwhile, at the guesthouse, Ong-ju suddenly feels jealous when she sees Hwang-kyung saving the ticket that Hee-jin gave them for the barbecue. When she confronts him, he shouts at her and asks why she behaves like this every time, especially when she knows he has had feelings for her for a long time.

Ong-ju is stunned by the admission and asks him to kiss her, after which the pair spends the night together. Meanwhile, Mi-kyung and Baek-so return, exhausted, and spend the night in the car, asleep while holding hands. The entire team at the lab observes this and gossips about the couple.

Ki-si confronts Baek-ho at the office and offers him another play to stay. He also reminds him that his primary goal at the lab is to downsize the team. This shatters something in Baek-ho, who realizes that he is ignoring his work and is distracted by Mi-kyung.

Baek-ho finally submits the papers to have Mi-kyung dismissed. Mi-kyung goes to the cafeteria at Wonhan, where an employee gossips about her past relationship with Ki-si, who is not an executive at the company. Baek-ho worsens her situation by not acknowledging her in the cafeteria. His aloof behavior stirred memories of her time at Wonhan when rumors of her affair with Ki-si were public, and she was publicly ostracized.

At the end of episode 6 of The Potato Lab, back at the guesthouse, Mi-kyung confronts Baek-ho about his behavior and asks what she means to him and why he is giving her mixed signals about their relationship. Baek-ho confesses that she is the line he wishes to cross and intimately closes the door of his apartment while gazing into her eyes.

The Potato Lab, starring Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-oh, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST on tvN.

