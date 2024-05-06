Jun Hyun-Moo reveals paying for BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's meals at a Korean restaurant

Recently, TV personality Jun Hyun-moo and comedian Park Myung-soo on the variety show The Boss Has Donkey Ears discussed their interactions with BTS member Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. The host of the show, Kim Sook, praised Park Myung-soo for frequently treating his juniors from the entertainment industry to meals.

Jun Hyun-moo, who's also a co-host of the show, shared that he recently went to an Apgujeong barbecue restaurant, where he reportedly encountered Mingyu and Jungkook having dinner together. BTS star Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu are known for their close friendship and for often sharing meals at restaurants.

Regarding the meeting, Jun Hyun-moo said that even though both of the idols reportedly make more money than he does, as a senior, he ought to cover his juniors' dinner expenses. He said,

"A person came to me and greeted me. I didn’t know who it was at first but it was Jungkook. I paid for his meals. Because when you’re older, when you’re a hyung, you should do so, especially when he even came to greet me.” (as translated and reported by Allkpop)

Park Myung-soo recalls paying for G-Dragon's meal once, just like Jun Hyun-moo did for Jungkook and Mingyu

Another show host, comedian Shin Yun-seung, mentioned that during his housewarming party, Park Myung-soo had gifted him with a box of tissues. The hilarious anecdote made everyone laugh out loud. Following this, EXO's Xiumin continued talking about Park paying for Jungkook and Mingyu's dinners at a restaurant, saying that it is common practice for "hyungs" to buy food for the juniors.

The talk show The Boss Has Donkey Ears also had EXO's Xiumin as a special MC. Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo hilariously retorted to the EXO singer's comment by stating that "hyung" (an older brother or senior) who earns well can afford to do so every time.

“The older brother, who can afford it, buys it too.” (as reported by MBC Entertainment & translated by Google Translate)

Xiumin stated that his elder brother always covers the cost of his dinner after hearing this. When Jun Hyun-moo asked Xiumin if EXO's D.O. treated them equally by buying them food, Xiumin playfully said "no," which caused everyone to laugh even more.

Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, along with his bandmate Jimin. After completing three months of serving his nation, the singer-songwriter of Still With You received his first leave of three days in April 2024. Although Jun Hyun-moo didn't mention any specific time frame regarding his encounter with the BTS sensation, fans believe it could have been during his day off from the military.

In Korea, sunbae-hubae, or senior-junior relationships, are a popular practice that contributes to interpersonal and professional development, where the seniors often pay for their junior colleagues' meals. This is because, in Korean social relations, hierarchy permeates every part of life, and this regard for age and rank is evident.

Many Koreans associate this practice with the old humanist ethic, seeing it as an illustration of cross-cohort kindness, and this practice extends among friends and neighbors as well.

Furthermore, Park Myung-soo recalled a similar incident that happened two weeks before Jeon Hyun-moo's meeting with BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's rapper. Park Myung-soo mentioned meeting BIGBANG's G-Dragon, who came up to greet him at a restaurant.

As is customary in Korean traditions, the comedian quietly paid for G-Dragon's meal before leaving as a way of extending his affection for his juniors.

More about comedians Jun Hyun-moo and Park Myung-soo

South Korean entertainer and comedian Jun Hyun-moo, who hosted the variety programs I Live Alone and Omniscient Interfering View, took up the Best Male Variety Performer prize at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards (2023). In the 22nd MBC Entertainment Awards, he won the Grand Prize (Daesang) and Entertainer of the Year Award for the same two shows as well.

In addition, he is well-regarded for his charitable deeds and his unwavering desire to assist others. Jun Hyun-moo gave 100 million won on March 7, 2022, through the Seoul Social Welfare Community Team to support victims of forest fires who needed immediate assistance. In 2019, he further donated 50 million won to the victims of Gangwon wildfires and 100 million won for COVID-19 victims in 2020.

South Korean comedian, MC, singer, and composer Park Myung-soo made his broadcast debut on MBC in 1993. In addition to hosting the Date at 2 o'clock radio show, he co-hosted the highly regarded comedy variety show Infinite Challenge.

After twenty years as an artist, Park Myung-soo received his first Daesang, the year's top honor, at the 2012 MBC Entertainment Awards for Infinite Challenge, I Am a Singer (season 2), and Indulge in Comedy.

As a passionate lover of electronic music, Park Myung-soo composed and wrote six songs under the alias "Bangbaedong Wildcat" that included electronic, medium-tempo dance, and melancholic tunes. His co-hosts revealed the details during the Infinite Challenge "Park Myung-soo's How About It" special in 2013.