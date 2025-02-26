The Potato Lab release schedule: When do new episodes of Lee Sun-bin's show premiere?

Kang Tae-oh is set to return as a strict, principled character in tvN's upcoming drama The Potato Lab which premieres on March 1. Directed by Kang Il-soo and Shim Jae-hyun, and written by Kim Ho-soo, the drama is produced by Chorokgbaem Media and planned by CJ ENM Studios. The 12-episode drama will air every Saturday and Sunday.

The Potato Lab is a romantic comedy that follows the story of So Baek-ho (played by Kang Tae-oh), a cold and rule-bound man, who crosses paths with Mi-kyung (played by Lee Sun-bin), a woman deeply passionate about potatoes.

Their clashing personalities create a whirlwind romance at a remote potato research institute, where they metaphorically bake, fry, and boil each other, leading to humorous and heartwarming moments.

The Potato Lab: Plot and poster

The Potato Lab follows the charming yet imperfect romance between Kim Mi-gyeong, a dedicated potato researcher secretly developing a new potato variety, and So Baek-ho, the newly appointed director. Known for her unassuming appearance but surprising scientific knowledge, Mi-gyeong initially clashes with Baek-ho.

However, their frequent arguments gradually lead to unexpected attraction and an office romance she never intended to pursue. Despite his captivating smile and handsome looks, Baek-ho is a loner with no personal life, preferring solitude and displaying a blunt personality.

The Potato Lab marks Kang Tae-oh’s first role since completing his military service. In newly released stills, So Baek-ho is seen holding a bouquet while being dressed in a perfectly tailored suit. However, behind his warm smile lies a rigid character who makes decisions solely based on his principles, showing no empathy.

Kang Tae-oh shared his thoughts on the role, saying he felt a sense of affection and healing while reading the script, making it an ideal project for his comeback.

Describing his character as “a principled person,” he explained that Baek-ho initially appears cold and distant but gradually transforms after meeting Kim Mi-kyung. He playfully compared Baek-ho to “a freshly peeled potato—clean, neat, and composed,” reflecting his character's meticulous nature in The Potato Lab.

More about the cast

Kang Tae-oh, born Kim Yoon-hwan, is a South Korean actor and singer. He was part of the actor group 5urprise. He has appeared in dramas such as Run On, Doom At Your Service and Thirty Nine. His role in the television series Extraordinary Attorney Woo brought him international recognition. He enlisted for his military service in 2022.

Lee Sun-bin, born Lee Jin-kyung, was previously a member of the girl group JQT. Before making her acting debut, Lee Sun-bin appeared in various endorsements, commercials, and music videos, including Lim Kim's Goodbye 20, Amy's Almost, and Wutan's Nabiya, among others. She received the Best New Actress award at the MBC Drama Awards for her performance in Missing 9.

