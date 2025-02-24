"The most successful soloist" - Fans cheer as Jimin sweeps all 9 categories for the 2nd year at Dabeme Music Awards 2025

BTS Jimin has secured wins in all nine categories he was nominated for at the 2025 Dabeme Music Awards. The grand final of the 2025 Dabeme Music Awards took place on February 23, with Jimin emerging as the biggest winner of the night.

This marks his second consecutive year achieving a clean sweep at the event, further cementing his influence as a solo artist. The BTS member claimed major honors, including Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and K-pop Idol of the Year.

His latest album MUSE earned the title of K-pop Album of the Year, while WHO secured both Song of the Year and K-pop Video of the Year on YouTube. His collaborative track with Loco, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band also took the top spot.

His dedicated fanbase, PJM, was named Fandom of the Year. Additionally, WHO was also awarded Video of the Year on TikTok.

Following the announcement of the result, fans took to social media to celebrate his achievements. Many praised his consistency in winning across all nominated categories for the second consecutive year. One fan commented,

"The most successful soloist 🔥🎉"

"CONGRATULATIONS OUR DEAR JIMIN… the King of K-pop. 🎉🎉🎉💜 and to all the PJMs, congratulations too. 🎉🎉🎉🎉" wrote a fan.

"RECORD BREAKER! HISTORY MAKER!Sweeping all categories for the second year is a monumental achievement. A testament to talent, hard work, and unwavering support. His impact continues to grow, setting new records and making history once again even when he's in the military." said an X user.

"OMG! JIMIN DID IT AGAIN!🔥🔥🔥 Our King 👑 keeps making history and HE OWNS ALL OF THEM!! 💛💜This is legendary. PJM always showing unstoppable power!! MANY MANY CONGRATS TO JIMIN!! 🏆🏆🏆" wrote one ARMY (BTS fandom name).

With back-to-back wins, Jimin's presence at the awards continues to be a major highlight.

"A true icon proving his unmatched talent and global impact! Dominating all 9 categories for the second year in a row is just another milestone in an already legendary career. His artistry, dedication, and influence continue to inspire millions. Well-deserved achievement!" shared one fan.

"Got Brit gold certified and now boy is winning left right and centre. So very well deserved. Proud of you Jimin💜" posted this ARMY.

"Is awesome! Congratulations beautiful Jimin! Very well deserved!!!!" added an PJM.

Jimin's WHO dominates global awards and charts, sets new records

Dabeme TV, a major television network and entertainment platform in Brazil, is known for hosting the Dabeme Music Awards and various online polls that celebrate global music artists. The platform operates as an online voting site where artists are recognized based on public votes, popularity, and fan engagement.

The Dabeme Music Awards is an annual online event that draws attention to its extensive nominee list and competitive categories. In 2025, the awards featured 14 categories with over 200 nominees, covering a wide range of achievements in the music industry.

BTS member Jimin received significant recognition at this year's event, securing nominations in nine different categories specifically with his songs WHO and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band .

Jimin of BTS released WHO on July 19, 2024, as the lead single from his second studio album MUSE under Big Hit Music. The track quickly gained global attention, topping streaming platforms and debuting at No. 1 on Spotify’s daily global rankings.

In the UK, it entered the Singles Chart at No. 4 on July 26, marking his highest-charting solo song in the region. The track later re-entered the UK top five in January 2025, demonstrating its lasting popularity.

In the United States, WHO debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 3, 2024, as the highest new entry. It was also the best-selling song of its release week, topping the Digital Song Sales chart.

This marked the artist's sixth No. 1 on the chart, securing his position as the K-pop soloist with the most top entries. In its first week, the song amassed 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales worldwide, taking the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200.

It also topped the Global Excl. US chart with 76 million streams and 76,000 sales outside the United States, maintaining its lead for a second week. The song’s success extended beyond the charts, earning the singer-songwriter several accolades.

He received three Melon Weekly Popularity awards for the weeks of July 29, August 5, and August 19, 2024, along with a music show win on M Countdown on August 8. WHO also made its way into sports culture, playing at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, during a Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese on February 9, 2025, a moment that underscored its global reach.

The track further secured three nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards for K-pop Song of the Year, K-pop Artist of the Year, and Best Lyrics. Jimin also received a nomination alongside Jungkook for Favorite On-Screen Duo for Are You Sure?! The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 17, 2025.

Jimin’s collaboration with South Korean rapper Loco in Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, debuted at No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 6.8 million streams and 11,000 downloads in its opening week. The track reached No. 3 on the Digital Song Sales chart and topped the World Digital Song Sales chart.

It landed at No. 7 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. This achievement marked the singer’s fourth top-10 entry on the chart and Loco’s first appearance.

The BTS member has consistently set new streaming records. WHO surpassed 200 million streams in just 20 days, setting a new record for the fastest K-pop solo song to reach the milestone. By February 2025, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band had also joined the ranks.

Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service alongside BTS members Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook, with their discharge expected in June 2025.

