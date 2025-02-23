“They know they scored a jackpot here” — Fans react to BTS’ Jin carrying a customized GUCCI sling bag during his airport appearance

On February 23, 2025, BTS member Kim Seok-jin made headlines with his appearance at the Incheon International Airport. The K-pop idol was en route to Milan for GUCCI's Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show. The fashion extravaganza is set to be held on February 25.

As a global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house, the Grammy-nominated artist donned a curated blue GUCCI ensemble along with a signature bag. He wore the GUCCI's Cotton Jacquard Jacket with GG Shadow worth $3,500 and the GG Shadow Pants worth $2,100.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the electric blue sling bag carried by the Running Wild singer-songwriter. The bag flaunted the engraving "JIN" on its side. Fans speculated that the bag was customized to the musician's personal preference. Fans took social media by storm as the pictures went viral online.

One fan (@CjnismygfanOt7) wrote on X:

"Gucci is really wooing our boy and I'm loving it. They know they scored a jackpot here."

Several admirers stated that GUCCI "loves" the BTS singer-songwriter, given they often customize his outfits for him.

"RICH BABY MONEY," a fan wrote.

"Gucci loves jin so much," another fan wrote.

"Only the best for the best boy," another fan added.

Others echoed similar reactions on X:

"That's his font too," a fan commented.

"GETTING A GUCCI SPECIAL TREATMENT," another fan reacted.

"An really loving what Gucci are doing with Jin, the way they're treating him," another fan added.

BTS' Jin's collaboration, album release, and more after his military discharge

On June 12, 2025, Kim Seok-jin was officially discharged from the Republic of Korea Army after serving his mandatory service of 18 months. He held a solo fan event in Jamsil Arena on June 13, 2024, and met 4,000 fans. Among them, he selected 1,000 lucky fans to whom he gave hugs.

In July 2024, he became the global face of the French luxury jewelry brand, FRED. Following this, he also carried the Olympic Flame as one of the esteemed torchbearers at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 15. He became the first Korean artist to become the torchbearer of the Summer Games.

In August 2024, he became the new global ambassador of GUCCI. On the day of the announcement, the official website reported crashed due to heavy traffic.

On November 15, 2024, the BTS idol released his debut solo album, HAPPY, along with the lead tune Running Wild. The album also included collaborations with Red Velvet's Wendy, American singer-songwriter MAX, and Taka & Toru.

Furthermore, the artist also aired his reality YouTube show, RUN JIN, on BTS' official channel, BANGTANTV, since August 2024. The show has aired 22 episodes so far with featured guests such as BTS' j-hope, TXT's Yeonjun & Beomgyu, and UFC MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun, among others.

