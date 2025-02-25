"This better not be an Emilia Perez song" — Fans react as The Academy confirms no ‘Born Again’ performance by Lisa, Doja Cat & RAYE at 2025 Oscars

On February 25, 2025, the official account @TheAcademy reported that the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) confirmed that BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE will not be performing Born Again at the ceremony. The Oscars is to be held on March 2, 2025.

The Academy tweeted on X:

"Not "Born Again!" But still legendary. Stay tuned."

Fans noted that the Academy Awards did not entirely refute reports of the BLACKPINK idol's performance. Hence, fans speculated about the song Lisa could perform at the event. This could make her the first K-pop idol to perform on the Oscars stage.

Fans took to social media and discussed if Lisa would perform one of the songs from her upcoming debut solo album, ALTER EGO. The album is set to be released on February 28, 2025.

However, a few wondered if it would be a collaboration performance with other artists. One fan wrote on X:

"This better not be an emilia perez song"

Fans mentioned how the BLACKPINK rapper is on a "whole different level."

"I need K-pop stans to stop comparing their fav to LISA. She’s on a whole different level," a fan wrote.

"Album release coming up, bought a new ferrari, performing at the oscars, everyone loving her acting, coachella, world tour…… buying 500K likes for a hate tweet is not working on her," another fan wrote.

"Read this tweet three times cause they said lisa, doja and raye’s performance is going to be a “celebration of cinema” LIKE DO YALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS??? OMFG," another fan added.

Others highlighted how the Thai rapper has been breaking boundaries ever since she launched her own label, LLOUD, and embarked on her solo artistry.

"I just love the fact that people are dying to hate on lisa but she keeps on winning, I love that for her," a fan commented.

"Victoria's Secret and now OSCARS??? Lisa is truly breaking K-Pop boundaries," another fan remarked.

"I told ya'll she doesn't roll like that usual kpop flow you want her to do. She goes BIG so be patient always (a true Lilie is, you're not a Lilie if you're not) because damn THIS and all the other moves she's making are really BIG promos. I love being a #LISA stan so much!" another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Lisa announced launch of comic book company

In June 2024, the BLACKPINK rapper released her comeback solo single, ROCKSTAR, three years after releasing Money (2021). The song flaunted her multi-octave voice and opened at No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200.

It also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, making it her first #1 single on the chart. ROCKSTAR also debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following that, she released her single New Woman (feat. Rosalía), on August 15, 2024. The song debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 6 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. The track also entered the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at No. 97.

On October 3, 2024, she came out with a new single, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), with interpolations of Sixpence None the Richer's 1997 hit, Kiss Me. It peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 14 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

On January 25, 2025, she released the fourth prelude, Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE) from ALTER EGO. The upcoming album includes 15 English songs such as thunder and elastigirl among others.

Here is the full ALTER EGO tracklist:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

elastigirl

thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

On February 18, 2025, the BLACKPINK idol announced the launch of her comic book company, Lalisa Comics, with Zero Zero Entertainment.

The company's first release will be a 56-page graphic novel titled Alter-Ego: The Official Comic, set to come out on March 24, 2025. This will delve into the stories of her five alter egos in a cyberpunk setting, giving fans a deeper insight into the concept of the album.

Previously, in November 2024, the rapper began the tour called "Lisa Fan Meetup in Asia 2024", which consisted of a total of five shows from November 11 to 19.

