"Time is the best test of loyalty" — Internet praise EL CAPITXN's pledge of support towards BTS' SUGA amidst all odds

On February 8, 2025, EL CAPITXN made headlines for his unwavering support for his longtime friend, BTS' SUGA, amid the ongoing DUI case against the latter. The music producer recently announced on his personal Instagram broadcast channel, ELdorphin, that he would open a new account on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

EL CAPITXN held a Q&A session on the platform, where he responded to several fan messages. Among these messages was one fan who thanked him for supporting SUGA despite everything. In response, EL CAPITXN wrote:

"Of course, I should be there"

EL CAPITXN, born Jang Yi Jeong, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer, formerly a member of the boy group HISTORY. Over the years, he has transitioned into music production, collaborating with various artists, including BTS's SUGA.

Trending

Following BTS' SUGA's drunk driving case, where he faced backlash for riding a foldable electric kickboard in August 2024, EL CAPITXN, Miu Sakamoto, and Lee Min-jin, along with other celebrities, showed their support for the BTS rapper. In August 2024, during SUGA's DUI case, EL CAPITXN shared on Instagram that their co-produced song Snooze had re-entered the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

Additionally, the music producer updated the caption of a pinned Instagram post featuring SUGA, adding the phrase "Everything will be okay" in Korean. This line, a lyric from Snooze, was perceived by fans as a message of encouragement to the BTS rapper.

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to commend his unwavering support for the BTS rapper. One fan wrote on X:

"Time is the best test of loyalty. May Yoongi always hv kind & loyal people around him....bcz thr is so much he has given to others, he deserves all that love & kindness multiplied & returned to him."

Expand Tweet

Many expressed gratitude towards EL CAPITXN for standing by the Snooze rapper-songwriter.

"I love when your true friends are like 'sure yeah I love you' like it's the most effortless thing in the whole world to do," a fan wrote.

"He's such a wonderful person and a friend. I am very grateful to him for being with Yoongi and for the way he helped us give him comfort," another fan wrote.

"El capitxn will always remain one of most imp ppl to us. He was the first one to show support to yoongi openly. always very thankful of him," another fan added.

Others lauded EL CAPITXN for being a true and loyal friend.

"He's the TRUE friends, thank you so much always there for him," a fan commented.

"One thing abt yijeong.. he has not hesitated once abt publicly declaring his support for yoongi since everything happened. even when we were in the eye of the storm. I’m so grateful yoongi has someone like that in his corner. and I’ll always be thankful to yijeong for this," another fan wrote.

"In this hiatus era we really got to know who really cares for TANNIES and who used to pretend!!!" another fan added.

More about BTS' SUGA debut solo album and world tour

On April 21, 2023, BTS' SUGA, also known by his solo moniker Agust D, unveiled his highly anticipated debut solo album, D-DAY. This release marked the final installment of his Agust D trilogy, following the mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020).

D-DAY comprises ten tracks that delve into themes of personal growth, liberation, and introspection. The album reflects SUGA's journey of self-discovery and his perspectives on various facets of life.

The album's tracklist is as follows:

D-Day Haegeum HUH?! (featuring j-hope) AMYGDALA SDL People Pt.2 (featuring IU) Polar Night Interlude: Dawn Snooze (featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and WOOSUNG of The Rose) Life Goes On

The album encapsulates SUGA's reflections on his personal journey with tracks like AMYGDALA, where he talks about his mother's heart surgery and more. The title track, D-Day, sets the tone with its powerful message of starting anew and embracing change.

Haegeum, the lead single, draws inspiration from the traditional Korean string instrument of the same name, symbolizing liberation and the unshackling of constraints.

To complement the album's release, the Grammy-nominated musician embarked on the Agust D D-DAY world tour, marking his first solo concert series. The tour kick-started in New York City on April 26, 2023, and concluded on August 6, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea, encompassing a total of 28 shows across North America and Asia.

According to Touring Data, the tour grossed approximately $57.2 million from 320,233 tickets sold. In North America alone, 148,993 tickets were sold across 11 shows, generating $32.5 million in revenue. The remaining 17 shows in Asia contributed $24.7 million from 171,240 tickets. This accomplishment established SUGA's tour as the highest-grossing by an Asian soloist in U.S. history.

In other news, on September 22, 2023, BTS member SUGA joined the Republic of Korea Army as a social service worker. The singer was deemed unable to enroll as a regular military personnel due to an existing shoulder problem. As a result, he was required to work in social services for 21 months until June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback