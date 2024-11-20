"We are def getting that episode": Fans rejoice after BTS Jin and j-hope hint at Run Jin episode in new Bangtan Bomb

BTS fans were thrilled after members Jin and j-hope dropped subtle hints about a new Run Jin episode in the latest Bangtan Bomb. The new Bangtan Bomb, released on November 20, 2024, on the official BANGTANTV YouTube channel, featured behind-the-scenes footage of Jin and j-hope’s Running Wild challenge reel.

The video was filled with playful interactions between the duo as they filmed the challenge. In one memorable moment, Jin jokingly asked j-hope,

"Do you want to film 'Run Jin' tomorrow?"

Without missing a beat, j-hope glanced away and quickly replied with a no, making Jin respond, "You're making this difficult."

Despite j-hope's refusal, however, the video caption hinted at the possibility of an upcoming episode with the duo, as it read,

"[j-hope has 'Run Jin' shoot after the challenge shoot]."

This playful interaction has sparked widespread excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited more content featuring the two idols. Subsequently, social media platform X was flooded with reactions, with many fans expressing hopes for a new Run Jin episode. One fan tweeted,

"LMAO. we are def getting that episode."

"Seokjin and his agenda since hobi got discharged from the military," joked a fan.

"Just seeing them in the same frame made me ridiculously happy and now we're getting Run Jin with Hobi soon," commented an ARMY.

"That episode is gonna be so funny with them bickering all the time," shared a X user.

"AHHHH 2SEOK TOGETHER ON RUN SEOK LESSGOOO," posted a netizen.

Fans flooded social media with excited reactions to the playful exchange between Jin and j-hope, expressing their delight at seeing the duo together once again.

"I missed their bickering so f***ing much. 2SEOK IS BACK WE'RE SO BACK," said a fan.

"I'm seeing two bts members together...is this real?" shared an ARMY.

"MY LOVIES THE LOVES OF MY LIFE I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS REAL," remarked another netizen.

Jin shared his plan to recruit j-hope as Run Jin continues to have a star-studded guest lineup

Previously, during a Weverse live broadcast on September 21, 2024, Jin shared his plans to feature j-hope as a guest on his variety show Run Jin. This announcement came weeks before j-hope's military discharge on October 17. The BTS member playfully revealed his "master plan," which involved an unconventional way of recruiting his bandmate for the show.

"My plan is to kidnap j-hope the moment he’s discharged. I’ll take him straight to the Run Jin filming set. J-hope, if you’re watching this, just know that I started working as soon as I got out. So, it’s only fair you do the same! Not to worry, I’ll ask for your approval... but let’s be honest, your opinion might not matter much in this case," Seokjin said.

He further added with a laugh:

"Still, are you okay with being kidnapped? I’m sure you won’t answer right now, but I’m taking that as a yes."

The lighthearted statement left fans amused and eagerly anticipating j-hope’s potential appearance on the show.

Run Jin is a variety web series starring Jin, where he takes on various games, challenges, and activities. The series is a spin-off of Run BTS!, the popular variety web series featuring all the BTS members.

The spin-off show has hosted an exciting lineup of guests across its episodes. Yeonjun from TXT appeared in episodes 4 and 5, joined by YouTuber Kwak Tube and professional fighter Dong Hyun-kim. Furthermore, actor Lee Yi-kyung was featured in episode 6, while episodes 7 and 8 showcased entertainer Jee Seok-jin. Meanwhile, Sandeul from B1A4 made his guest appearance in episode 10.

The show premiered on August 13, 2024, and new episodes are released every Tuesday at 9 PM on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, becoming available on Weverse an hour later.

The interaction between Jin and j-hope in the newly released Bangtan Bomb has left fans eagerly anticipating a new episode of Run Jin. Their teasing banter only adds to the excitement surrounding the show’s future.

Meanwhile, Jin launched his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15 at 2 PM KST. The album includes six tracks, with the idol playing a key role in writing, composing, and producing four of them. Happy debuted at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, while the main song of the album, Running Wild, has topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

