“Well-deserved" — Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Rosé stands as the only K-Pop artist on TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2025 list

On April 16, 2025, TIME Magazine named BLACKPINK's Rosé as one of the '100 most influential people of 2025' list. Riding high on her success with her maiden solo full-length album, Rosie, the K-pop star heralded a new chapter in her artistry.

Ad

Penned by Hollywood actress Lily Collins, who is famed for her Netflix series, Emily in Paris, the TIME Magazine review hailed the BLACKPINK star as "genuine" and a "dynamic performer."

"I’ve come to learn that not only is Rosé really genuine and down-to-earth, but she’s also a total bada*s. She’s such a dynamic performer and songwriter, and I think it’s incredible that she’s able to captivate arenas full of people as both a member of the biggest girl group in the world and also as a solo artist," wrote Lily Collins.

Ad

Trending

The Emmy-nominated producer and actress further added that Rosé is the "definition of an icon" and her singles, such as APT. and Toxic Till the End, are some of Collins' personal favorites.

"Not to mention, her humor and deep soulful energy are even more captivating at a lunch for two. She’s basically the definition of an icon and a boss. Her voice is so strong and her music is so much fun—and I love texting her every time I hear “APT.” or “Toxic Till the End” on the radio."

Ad

Fans worldwide celebrated Rosé's recognition by TIME, expressing pride and admiration across social media platforms. One fan wrote on X:

"Well-deserved my chipmunk"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans boasted with pride for Rosé's inclusion in the TIME 100 list, as it marks a significant milestone in her career.

"Rosé's TIME 100 recognition cements her status as a global superstar and cultural icon," a fan wrote.

"It’s amazing to see her global impact being recognized like this. Congrats to Rosé and BLACKPINK," another fan wrote.

"She’s part of a group and she always supportive of her bandmates yet she made sure to put herself on the map as a soloist. This is what happens when you move as an individual and not as one unit with your group’s members," another fan added.

Ad

Several admirers noted how she continues to break barriers and set new standards.

"The number one girl," a fan commented.

"Truly living up to her name, NUMBER ONE GIRL," another fan wrote.

"Why do I feel like she’ll get a Grammy," another fan added.

Rosé's Rosie sets new standards with record-breaking success

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has achieved a monumental milestone with her debut solo album, Rosie, released on December 6, 2024. Rosie made an impressive entry into the U.S. music scene by debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the highest-charting album by a Korean female soloist to date.

The album earned 102,000 equivalent album units in its first week, underscoring the Gameboy singer's significant impact as a solo artist.

The album's lead single, APT., a collaboration with Bruno Mars, spent 25 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record for the longest-charting song by a female K-pop artist.

Ad

Additionally, Rosie secured top positions on various international charts, including No. 2 on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart and No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart, making the BLACKPINK star the first female K-pop soloist to attain a top-five album in the UK.

The album sold 316,000 copies on its first day, surpassing the BLACKPINK star's previous record with her debut single album, R. Globally, the album sold over 3.9 million equivalent units, including 986,000 pure album sales, positioning it as the sixth best-selling female album worldwide in 2024.

Ad

The K-pop idol's achievements with APT. have been recognized with several accolades, including the "Global Sensation" award at the MAMA 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More