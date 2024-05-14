What is 'Dahnworld Challenge'? TikTok trend goes viral among Korean teenagers amidst ongoing dispute between HYBE and ADOR

HYBE's dispute with Min Hee-jin over breach of trust and attempted company takeover of ADOR has caused a new TikTok trend, called the "Dahnworld Challenge."

The challenge entails young people going to Dahn World centers and doing things like ringing doorbells, prank calling, running away, and dancing right in front of the center's CCTV cameras. After that, they upload recordings of their performances to social media sites like Instagram Reels and TikTok.

South Korean media outlet Chungcheong Times further reported on May 13, 2024, that a representative from the Dahn World center in Cheongju mentioned that due to this disruptive TikTok trend, the hospital on the building's second floor has been facing inconveniences as well.

"Students are ringing the bell at Dan World on the 4th floor and running down the stairs in a heap, so the hospital on the 2nd floor is experiencing disruption to treatment due to the noise from the running. We tried to discipline the students, but it was no use." (as translated by Google Translate)

In an ongoing investigation and lawsuit, HYBE accused ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin of breach of trust and submitted evidence to the police of her ambitions for a pre-meditated takeover of ADOR. The parent company, HYBE Corporation, filed an FIR against Min Hee-jin for her attempt to make ADOR independent of HYBE and turn it into an alleged shell company.

The ongoing feud resulted in the parent company getting embroiled in allegations of being associated with a cult organization—Dahn World.

HYBE and Min Hee-jin's feud over ADOR's management control gives rise to a disruptive TikTok Dahnworld trend

The TikTok challenge stemmed from the Dahn World establishments, which were accused of being a cult and were tied to reportedly having connections with the HYBE authorities. There have also been allegations made against other HYBE musicians who were purported members of the 'cult'. However, HYBE issued a statement in which it denied any affiliation with Dahn World on April 30, 2024.

For the unversed, establishing Dahn World, the concept of the divine and human interconnectivity is embodied by Lee Seung-heon, better known as Ilchi Lee. The devotion to Mago, the Universe's Goddess, is central to its teachings.

The firm specializes in meditation and offers a mental and physical training approach inspired by Korean culture aimed at enhancing well-being. Meanwhile, it is a for-profit business that allegedly pays taxes on a regular basis and also oversees meditation facilities around the globe.

Meanwhile, Chungcheong Times reported that the level of maliciousness in the "Dahnworld Challenge" has increased, seriously harming not just Dahn World centers but also neighboring businesses and making it difficult for schools to discipline students. A complaint from a Dahn World Center in Cheongju claimed that during the last two weeks, teenagers have made a lot of prank calls and unannounced visits.

Furthermore, one staff member from the hospital that shares the same building with the Dahn World Center in Cheongju said that they had sent warning letters to the nearby schools and educational centers to prohibit students from engaging in such "Dahnworld challenges" on TikTok and Instagram.

“We sent an official letter to surrounding schools and offices of education last Thursday asking them to refrain from such behavior, and we hung a warning sign on the building.”

W Middle School in Seowon-gu, Cheongju, even went so far as to send parents a bulk text message requesting them to stop their kids from taking up the TikTok "Dahnworld challenge." The spokesperson went on to say that W Middle School was assisting the students and working with their families.

According to a middle school representative from the area, there were several instances where a student used profanities for which their parents were obliged to apologize to the center.

Meanwhile, Dahn World headquarters have sought police assistance to curb the ongoing menace and safeguard its centers, nearby businesses, hospitals, and people around them from the disruptive behavior and actions of the teenagers.

Previous rumors stated that BTS and labels connected to HYBE, such as GFRIEND and LE SERAFIM, are part of the Dahn World cult. Furthermore, the majority of BTS members attended Global Cyber University, which was founded by Lee Seung-heon, the founder of Dahn's World. Following this, Bang Si-hyuk was accused of copying ideas from other artists, which further complicated the issue.

HYBE responded to all of the accusations made against its K-pop groups and the company in a statement released on April 30, 2024, and stated that the allegations were baseless. The corporation declared to pursue aggressive legal action in the event that any of its artists' rights or reputations were violated.