On August 2, 2025, Zhao Lusi accused her agency, Galaxy Kuyu Media, of breaching financial terms and denying her operational access. She also claimed on Weibo that the label threatened to blacklist her if she spoke out publicly.Soon after Galaxy Kuyu Media dismissed Zhao's claims, the actress replied with a green tea emoji — 🍵. According to Reddit, in China’s online slang, “green tea” points to someone who seems gentle and innocent but uses that image to manipulate. It is commonly used to criticize individuals who appear kind but manipulate situations for personal gain. Zhao posted it shortly after KU’s denial, and fans interpreted it as a subtle jab.Zhao Lusi’s allegations against Galaxy Kuyu Media &amp; the agency's detailed statement, denying wrongdoingIn a detailed Weibo update, Zhao Lusi asserted she unknowingly entered a four-year monetary arrangement when re-signing with Galaxy Kuyu Media in 2023. She alleged the agency had evaded accountability, forcing her to shoulder expenses after falling ill and calling off commitments.Zhao claimed the agency took 2.05 million yuan from her studio account without permission by deceiving her finance manager. Though discussions reportedly broke down, the Hidden Love star said she remains obligated to cover ongoing financial burdens, and her attempts to reclaim oversight of the studio were dismissed.She further alleged the company pressured her to stay silent, cautioning of a potential industry ban. In her message, Zhao also shared a clinical document verifying she is currently suffering from &quot;severe anxiety&quot; and &quot;depression.&quot; Soon after, KU Entertainment responded to Zhao's allegations, saying they are &quot;deeply shocked,&quot; adding:&quot;Over the many years of our collaboration, our company and Ms Zhao Lusi have supported each other and grown together. It has been a great honour for us to work alongside such an outstanding artiste. We have always remained committed to our responsibilities, maintaining friendly and open communication with Ms Zhao Lusi. While diligently fulfilling our duties as a management agency and providing full support for the development of her career.&quot;The company denied any breach of contract or improper behavior, saying all decisions were made in line with Zhao’s well-being and in full compliance with its duties. KU added that they had taken on heavy pressure in silence and tried to reduce fallout from the situation. The agency also warned that unclear public posts can mislead the audience and hurt everyone involved, including brand partners.Though the statement didn’t directly accuse Zhao, they asked her to avoid vague online remarks and encouraged private discussions for any concerns. The company said it remains open to lawful requests and will stick to its contract terms. In closing, KU asked the public to avoid further speculation and give Zhao the space to recover fully.Zhao Lusi challenges KU’s denial of her claimsZhao Lusi has responded to KU’s public denial of mistreatment and manipulation. In a direct and blunt online post, she accused the company of dodging responsibility while quietly discrediting her behind the scenes.&quot;What are you shocked about? What are you surprised about? Did you reply to my WeChat? You only know how to play on Weibo? You said you were silently enduring it. Is that what you call going around the industry saying I’m faking my illness? I signed a contract at 17 Years Old that covered Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Worldwide. Well, isn't the entire universe yours, Xu Zhe (KU's CFO)?&quot; Zhao asserted.The 27-year-old added:&quot;Last year I was so angry that I ended up in the hospital. What was that about? Just over a week ago, while I was on medication and oxygen. where were you? Skiing in Hokkaido. I have countless recordings and countless pieces of evidence. Looking at your public statement. Good, I’m watching. Look forward to your lawsuit.&quot;The Chinese artist acknowledged that legal disputes take time and suggested that dragging it out could wear her down. “I’ve already spent nearly ten years of my youth on this. I don’t want to be entangled with these people for another 10 years,” she said, adding that each day now feels significant to her.On August 3, Zhao Lusi went live on DOUYIN to show that she is mentally stable during the ongoing controversy. The performer stated that she no longer wants to remain mum about being treated unfairly.