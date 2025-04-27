What's going on with SWEET:CH's members? Controversy explained as Han and Hwi accused of fleeing, PLAN B's Roy alleges assault

On April 27, 2025, Plan B's Roy claimed serious accusations against former members Han (Kang Wang-seok) and Hwi. The controversy began when Roy, a Thai member of PLAN B and former teammate of Han and Hwi, shared on social media that he was allegedly physically assaulted by Han during preparations for their Halloween 2023 stage.

He stated that while practicing lines for the performance, he corrected Han’s Thai pronunciation. In response, the latter mocked his accent. When he tried to leave the room to cool off, Han allegedly ran across the room and tackled him to the floor.

Although at first the other members thought it was a joke, they quickly realized Roy was seriously hurt and contacted the manager. The manager took him to the hospital. The doctor warned that Roy risked a bone fracture if he continued the activities. He wrote,

"On the Halloween stage 2023, the reason that I was not able to perform with my members was not because of an accident, but because was assaulted by a member of the group (Han, Kang Wangseok). I was unable to control the situation. All of the members witnessed the incident."

He continued,

"All members witnessed the incident and my manager took me to the hospital to check afterwards, where the doctor advised I ceased activities as it may cause a bone fracture."

Following this, he also mentioned that he let the incident go at the time to avoid damaging the group's activities. He further revealed that the group's leader, Hwi, allegedly did not step up to hold Han accountable, which worsened his feelings of betrayal.

Matters escalated after Han and Hwi reportedly fled from PLAN B without informing the company or fellow members. They returned to Korea and later re-debuted under SWEET:CH, cutting off all communication and even blocking official company accounts.

In response, SWEET:CH's agency, DNA Entertainment, released a statement suggesting that the incident was a simple misunderstanding due to language barriers. They claimed Han accidentally bumped into Roy while trying to leave the room and that they had reconciled afterward.

However, the accuser strongly refuted this version of events. He accused Han of making excuses and calling the apology insincere. Han later posted a handwritten apology online, but Roy criticized it as being forced by adults rather than a genuine expression of regret.

How the situation escalated between Roy and other members: Theft claims, dangerous behavior, and more

The situation took an even more serious turn when Roy continued posting multiple allegations against Han and Hwi. He accused both of stealing company property, including clothes, a guitar, and a Dior jacket, when they fled to Korea.

Roy shared screenshots to support his claim that activities for PLAN B were still ongoing even after the alleged "halt" cited by the company. He then shared photos and descriptions of reckless behavior by Hwi during their time living together.

He posted images of a fire-related stunt at the dorm, showing Hwi and another member playing dangerously with flames indoors. Roy described how unsafe he felt, pointing out that if something had gone wrong, their house could have caught fire.

He further revealed that Hwi had allegedly once damaged a company car but managed to avoid consequences by speaking in Korean to the president. The idol also accused Hwi of damaging walls and ceilings in the practice rooms by punching and kicking them out of anger.

Serious allegations of inappropriate behavior also surfaced. He also posted a photo showing a half-naked Hwi lying on top of a clothed fellow member, which he described as harassment toward James, another former PLAN B member. The idol explained that James had warned Hwi several times to stop, but Hwi continued his behavior, eventually causing James to avoid sleeping at the dorm altogether.

Expand Tweet

The member also expressed deep anger toward both Han and Hwi and accused them of abandoning their teammates for personal gain, lying about events, and betraying the trust of the company that supported them.

He is currently active as a member of PLAN B, while Han and Hwi have re-debuted under the boy group SWEET:CH.

