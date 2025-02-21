“When my roblox avatar is still loading” — Hilarious fan reactions erupt over BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s animated visuals on 'ExtraL' MV featuring Doechii

On February 21, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie released a new single, ExtraL, featuring Grammy-winning rapper Doechii and directed by Cole Bennett.

Cole Bennett, founder of Lyrical Lemonade and known for directing Eminem's Godzilla music video, brought a fresh perspective to ExtraL. In ExtraL, Bennett added live-action sequences with dynamic animations, creating a visually arresting experience that complements the song's energetic vibe. Jennie was also seen in Robocop-inspired purple attire, where parts of her body appeared invisible.

This sparked a flurry of fan reactions across social media platforms. Many embraced the video's animated elements, leading to a surge of humorous memes and creative interpretations. One fan shared a screenshot from the MV of Jennie's animated persona and wrote on X:

"When my roblox avatar is still loading"

Fans compared the CGI part with "Violet" from the popular Pixar animated superhero film The Incredibles. In the movie, Violet has the superpower of invisibility, but her regular clothes remain visible, failing to blend with her superpower, just like the idol's outfit in the MV.

"Jennie in that one scene of ExtraL giving violet from incredibles," a fan wrote.

"So you're telling me that they are on top of his bald head??" another fan wrote.

"I thought the MV will be inspired by the movie. Only to see it just means they're singing on top of a bald man's head," another fan added.

Others emphasized how much they love the song and its creative music video.

"The way there's "in coming" trademark in the intro, already knew it's gonna be a banger," a fan remarked.

"THE INTRO IS CRAZYYY GOOD," another fan commented.

"Sorry.... this might have been her best solo so far like i am in awe," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie drops four new singles ahead of her debut solo album release

BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to drop her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025. In anticipation of the full album, she has strategically unveiled four singles: Mantra, ZEN, Love Hangover, and ExtraL, each showcasing her versatility and artistic growth.

Released on October 11, 2024, Mantra served as the pilot single from Ruby. This empowering anthem spoke of self-affirmation and resilience, resonating with a global audience. The track secured the No. 1 spot in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and charted at No. 3 and 3 on the Billboard Global Excl. US and Global 200, respectively.

On January 25, 2025, the BLACKPINK rapper surprised fans with the release of ZEN concept music video. This track delved into themes of the Korean heritage of female warriors from the Wonhwa dynasty.

The "Wonhwa" were the female warrior soldiers from South Korea's 6th-century Silla, one of the Three Kingdoms of Korea, under the rule of King Jinheung.

Love Hangover, featuring American singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, was dropped on January 31, 2025. This duet explored the complexities of love and heartache as Jennie tried to break up with her boyfriend, played by Charles Melton. The single debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In conjunction with the album release, the idol announced The Ruby Experience, a series of exclusive concerts designed to connect closely with her fans. The confirmed dates and venues are as follows:

March 6, 2025 : Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, CA

: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, CA March 7, 2025 : Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, CA

: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, CA March 10, 2025 : Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

: Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY March 15, 2025: Inspire Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Ruby will feature collaborations with artists such as Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, and Kali Uchis, among others. The album is set to be released under Columbia Records and Jennie's company, ODDATELIER.

