When The Stars Gossip review: Is the Netflix K-Drama worth watching?

When The Stars Gossip mixes the loveable tropes of K-drama romance and space exploration into one narrative. Released on January 4, 2025, on tvN and Netflix, the show stars Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin and is directed by Seo Sook-hyang.

Set in motion is an Earth-bound Korean American astronaut, Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin), who goes on a space mission as the commander of the space station. On her voyage, she comes across Ryong (Lee Min-ho), an obstetrician-gynecologist who is also on a journey to space to partake in a tourism venture with her and Commander Santi.

They both get to meet in the cramped space of the station, where they engage in friendly banter and romance. In addition to that, Ryong has his own rendezvous to call in with. He needs to perform a top-secret experiment on embryo creation with the twist of it being in zero gravity.

In between the show, things take a turn for the worse as Eve, who also has a partner of her own, Dong-ha, starts having feelings for Ryong. However, she learns that Dong-ha cheated on her by sleeping with Chief Kang Tae-hui. Meanwhile, Ryong is engaged to Go-eun, who is the ex-girlfriend of Kang Kang-su (Oh Jung-se)—another astronaut. This further escalates tension between Ryong and Kang-su.

However, the anticipation hasn't come without merit. The show boasts a reported budget and production value that stand out above all at an estimated 50 billion won (around $38 million), as per The Korea Times. Striking visuals and authentic set designs further enhance the statement-making investment.

Despite facing a degrading viewership rating across South Korea, When The Stars Gossip was praised globally for its unique concept, storytelling, and stellar cast. For fans who appreciate a strong script weaved with scientific terms and dabbed into some emotional turmoil When The Stars Gossip is a must-watch.

When The Stars Gossip is an exploration of human dynamics coupled with striking direction and acting

As the series unfolds, the characters face various personal and professional challenges that put their relationships and individual strengths to the test. In the finale, Gong Ryong and Eve Kim face crucial decisions regarding their futures, both separately and together, offering a fulfilling conclusion to their connected paths.

Meanwhile, the Netflix series ended on a poignant note as Commander Eve gives birth to her and Ryong's child in space amidst zero gravity and becomes the first human to do so. However, while trying to push the child out of her womb during labor, the pressure breaks her pelvic bone. She dies the next day after spending 24 hours with her newborn daughter and in the embrace of her love, Ryong.

With the utmost sensitivity, Director Park Shin-woo tackles the series, knowing just how to blend romance, comedy, and science fiction without jeopardizing any aspect. His approach to the story compels the viewer's interest through the effective pacing of events and character interactions.

The cinematography in When The Stars Gossip manages to depict the vastness of space and the tenderness between the characters. Strung out between emotions and characters, the production team augmented the story with computer graphics, wirework, and mechanical rigs to suggest microgravity and life on a space station.

These features make the best part of the story, as the viewer gets absorbed into the characters's surroundings.

In When The Stars Gossip, Lee Min-ho steps back into the rom-com world and undoubtedly proves his range across mediums as he plays Gong Ryong with charisma but also depth. This role contrasts starkly with his character in Pachinko, where he played Koh Hansu, a more morally ambiguous character.

Lee Min-ho's character in Pachinko was always on high intensity because of the dramatic and historical nature of the series. On the other hand, When The Stars Gossip showcases his more comedic and lighthearted side, which further highlights his depth as an actor.

Gong Hyo-jin brings Eve Kim to life with a mix of strength and fragility, perfectly embodying a perfectionist astronaut who faces unexpected emotional hurdles. This character stands in stark contrast to her role as Dong-baek in When the Camellia Blooms, where she portrayed a single mother dealing with societal biases in a small town.

While both characters demonstrate resilience, Eve Kim's struggles are intensified by the solitude and pressures of space, allowing Gong Ryong to delve into a broader range of emotional complexity and strength.

Han Ji-eun plays Choi Go-eun, the CEO of MZ Electronics and Gong Ryong's fiancée. Her performance radiates charm and authority, portraying a woman who juggles corporate duties with personal challenges. In contrast, her character in Bad and Crazy was more carefree and spontaneous, highlighting her ability to adapt to various roles.

In When The Stars Gossip, Han Ji-eun offers a layered performance, illustrating the intricacies of a woman trying to keep her life balanced both at work and at home.

When The Stars Gossip presents a unique mix of romance and science fiction, featuring strong performances and high production values. Although it doesn't explore the scientific elements of its setting in great depth, the series offers an engaging story that examines human relationships in a distinctive context.

Viewers who enjoy romantic comedies and character-focused narratives in unusual settings might find this series especially captivating.

