Who is Manny Pacquiao? Filipino politician and former professional boxer set to join ‘Physical: 100’ spin-off ‘Physical: Asia’

On February 4, 2025, ABS-CNN reported that famous boxer, Manny Pacquiao, is set to join the Physical: 100 spin-off reality show, Physical: Asia. This high-stakes team competition features top athletes representing their countries.

Set to premiere in late 2025, Physical: Asia adds another chapter to Pacquiao’s storied career. Born Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao on December 17, 1978, in Kibawe, Philippines, he is known for his achievements in boxing, politics, and entertainment.

Pacquiao's boxing career is marked by unprecedented accomplishments. He is the only boxer in history to have won world titles in eight different weight divisions, securing twelve major world titles. His rapid footwork and punching speed contributed to his dominance across weight classes, from flyweight to super welterweight.

Trending

Notably, in July 2019, at the age of 40, he became the oldest welterweight world champion by defeating Keith Thurman for the WBA (Super) welterweight title. Throughout his career, Pacquiao's fights generated significant revenue, with Forbes ranking him as the second highest-paid athlete in the world in 2012 and 2015.

Expand Tweet

Transitioning from sports to governance, Pacquiao entered politics in 2010, elected as the representative of Sarangani province. He served in the House of Representatives until 2016, after which he was elected as a senator, serving a six-year term until 2022.

In 2021, he declared his candidacy for the presidency in the 2022 Philippine election but was unsuccessful. Despite this, his political career underscores his commitment to public service and addressing the needs of his fellow Filipinos.

Physical: 100 seasons 1 and 2 run-through

Physical: 100 is a South Korean reality competition series that premiered on Netflix in January 2023. The show features 100 contestants in peak physical condition competing in a series of grueling challenges to determine the ideal human physique based on performance.

The inaugural season of Physical: 100 introduced viewers to a diverse group of participants, including athletes, bodybuilders, military personnel, and fitness enthusiasts. The competition was structured around a series of quests designed to test various aspects of physical and mental strength.

Famous boxer Choi Hyun-mi, Baseball player Dustin Nippert, Yang Hak-seon (Artistic gymnast, 2012 Summer Olympics gold medalist), Choo Sung-hoon (Former judoka and MMA fighter, television personality), Hong Beom-seok (Retired firefighter and Korea Army Special Forces (707th Special Mission Group) master sergeant reservist), and more participated in season 1.

The first challenge, Quest 0, tested endurance as contestants hung from a bar over water. Later, they faced one-on-one "death matches," where holding a ball until the end secured victory. Team challenges also emphasized strategy and teamwork.

The season culminated in a final challenge that combined elements of endurance, strength, and mental fortitude, ultimately crowning the contestant who best exemplified the show's pursuit of the ideal physique.

Expand Tweet

Following the success of its debut, Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground returned for a second segment in March 2024. The new season retained the core premise but introduced fresh challenges and a renewed focus on diverse physical capabilities.

Season 2 winner Amotti (Kim Jae-hong), along with 3rd runner-up Andre Jin (Rugby player), 4th runner-up Justin John Harvey (South African actor), Hunter Lee (American FBI diplomat), Kim Dong-hyun (MMA fighter), Chang Yong-Heung (Rugby player), Jong Tae-se (Football player), Emmanuel (Fitness model), Gibson (U.S. Army Major), and others were the Underground (season 2) participants.

One notable addition was the "Maze Race," a team-based challenge where contestants navigated a labyrinth to collect weighted bags and balance scales within a time limit. This task emphasized not only physical strength but also teamwork and strategic thinking.

The second season also featured a "Hi-Roller Challenge," where team members competed in a survival race involving the transportation of heavy rollers across a train course. This challenge tested both individual endurance and the ability to perform under pressure.

The season concluded with the "World's Strongest Man" challenge, a multi-round event that assessed contestants' strength, endurance, and mental resilience through tasks such as torso hoisting, weighted squats, and pole pushing.

Expand Tweet

Physical: 100 and Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground are available on Netflix for streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback