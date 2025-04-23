Who is Nagano Mei? Kim Moo-jun’s agency denies dating rumors amid Japanese star’s two-timing affair allegations

On April 23, 2025, a Japanese media outlet reported that actress Nagano Mei may be romantically involved with two men. The report claimed she was allegedly having an affair with married actor Tanaka Kei while also inviting Korean actor Kim Moo-jun, her Caster co-star, to her apartment multiple times. Notably, Tanaka Kei has been married since 2011 and has two daughters.

He was seen entering Nagano's home and was photographed holding her hand at a past event. Tanaka Kei responded by saying they were only friends and that he had stayed over after drinking. He described it as a friendly visit. For those unaware, 25-year-old Nagano Mei is one of Japan’s most celebrated young actresses. She debuted in 2009 and gained popularity through dramas like Hanbun, Aoi, and Daytime Shooting Star.

Meanwhile, speculation rose that Kim Moo-jun was the other man involved. His agency, 9ato Entertainment, quickly released a statement denying all rumors. As per E-Daily, they clarified that Kim Moo-jun and Mei have no romantic involvement. They said,

"They are just close colleagues.”

The situation has caused quite a stir in both Japan and Korea, especially since all three actors are currently active in popular dramas. Neither Nagano Mei nor her agency has commented directly on the two-timing accusations.

More about Nagano Mei, Kim Moo-jun, the drama Caster, background on the affair rumor, & more

Nagano Mei is known for her versatility and has received multiple major acting awards. Currently, she stars in the Sunday TBS drama Caster, where she works alongside Korean actor Kim Moo-jun.

Kim Moo-jun, also 25, gained recognition in Korea through shows like Nevertheless and The Speed to You 493km. After starring in Black Peang 2, he expanded into the Japanese industry with Caster.

He is also set to appear in SBS’s upcoming drama Kissing for No Reason! later this year.

The alleged affair between Nagano and Tanaka Kei has drawn particular attention due to Kei's marital status. The two previously acted as stepfather and daughter in the 2024 film And the Baton Was Passed.

Kei denied being romantically involved with Nagano Mei. But, he admitted to having a spare key to her apartment, which he later returned. He claimed their closeness was misunderstood.

As the drama Caster continues its run, the controversy around the actors has raised questions about how off-screen rumors may affect the show’s reception.

As of now, no official comment has been made about any disciplinary action or impact on their ongoing projects.

