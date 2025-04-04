Who’s who in BTS’ ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’? A character guide and all you need to know about the webtoon-based anime short film

Japanese animation studio CloverWorks has just released a short anime adaptation of BTS’ fantasy webtoon 7FATES: CHAKHO. The anime runs for around 11 minutes and brings the gritty world of Sin-si to life with vivid animation, action, and a fresh take on the original 2022 webtoon. It was written and directed by Shin Wakabayashi, who also worked on Wonder Egg Priority.

The short film features a new story unique to the animated version. CloverWorks is well-known for its hits like Spy x Family and Wonder Egg Priority. This special short is part of HYBE’s larger multimedia project. Apart from the film featuring BTS, the animation studio has released another adaptation, The Star Seekers, which stars TXT as magical idols battling dark forces.

In 7FATES: CHAKHO, each BTS member is represented by a unique character with a backstory of trauma, power, and destiny. The protagonist, Zeha, is played by the animated version of Jungkook. He wakes up in a hospital with no memory and soon learns he's connected to monstrous beings called "beom."

BTS member Jimin’s Haru is a guardian spirit-turned-human, RM’s Do-geon is a weapons specialist, V plays the gentle Jooan, while Jin takes on the role of the skilled archer Hwan. j-hope is Hosu, who is haunted by his past, and SUGA plays Cein, a survivor carrying deep scars.

The short film highlights these BTS characters in action and offers fans a deeper look into the characters' personalities through cinematic visuals and immersive storytelling.

About the webtoon 7FATES: CHAKHO — Plot, characters, and connection to BTS

The BTS' 7FATES: CHAKHO webtoon was first launched in January 2022 on the WEBTOON platform, and it concluded in mid-2023. It blends urban fantasy with Korean folklore, especially stories about "Chakhogapsa" (traditional tiger hunters from the Joseon era). The story is set in the dystopian city of Sin-si and follows seven boys brought together to fight off supernatural beasts known as beom.

The narrative opens with Zeha (Jungkook), who is a hybrid between humans and beom. He wakes up after a mysterious event and soon uncovers the truth about his identity. He then joins forces with six others, each with their dark histories linked to the monsters they’re now hunting.

Haru, based on Jimin, was once a rock deity guarding the gate between worlds, but he has been reborn as a human. Jooan (V) is a compassionate soul who falls in love with a beom despite the risks. Do-geon (RM) is a loner with criminal skills and a deep knowledge of weaponry.

Cein (SUGA) is a beom attack survivor, dealing with trauma and seeking revenge. Hosu (j-hope) escaped from captivity and hid his golden eyes, which are mysterious and cursed. Lastly, Hwan (Jin) is a playful but deadly archer who became a hunter after losing his family to a beom.

The latest anime adaptation was directed and written by Shin Wakabayashi, with Dan Ni Zhang handling both character design and animation direction.

The artistic tone was further developed by Yuki Funagakure (Art Director), Kazuko Nakashima (Color Design), and Chiemi Irisa (Special Effects), among many others. Meanwhile, the music was composed by Shūta Hasunuma.

The voice cast includes:

Shōya Ishige as Zeha

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Haru

Yūichi Nakamura as Jooan

Yūya Uchida as Hwan

Ryōhei Kimura as Cein

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Do-geon

The story explores themes of fate, pain, loyalty, and rebirth. Along with being a thrilling fantasy tale, it is also a powerful metaphor for resilience and self-discovery. The webtoon has also inspired other projects like Begins ≠ Youth, a drama connected to BTS’ HYYH era.

Fans can still read the full webtoon on WEBTOON, while they can now catch the anime short on CloverWorks’ YouTube channel and experience the world of 7FATES: CHAKHO brought to life.

