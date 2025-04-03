"This man spilled so hard"- Fans React as MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon calls BTS' Jungkook "really handsome", praises his personality & charms

On April 3, 2025, the MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon shared a video on his YouTube channel. He couldn't help but praise BTS' Jungkook for his good looks and personality. In his vlog, Choo Sung-hoon expressed his admiration for the idol. He also highlighted his physical attractiveness as well as his commendable demeanor and personality.

Choo Sung-hoon reminisced about their interactions. He also shared how the artist's hometown of Busan deepened his fondness for the young singer. Choo Sung-hoon feels a strong connection to Busan. He said,

“When I say Busan, I’m so happy! “You know Jungkook right? ! He is from Busan too. .. he is too HIGH. About that friend, that friend when I actually saw him in person, I saw that he was really HANDSOME. He is really handsome. I was shocked. Wow that friend. He’s really handsome."

During the vlog, Choo Sung-hoon noted how impressed he was by the Seven singer's handsomeness in person, his company, and his drinking etiquette.

"Handsome, well mannered, eats well, drinks well too. Fun to talk with. So what’s his flaw? No really, it’s like WOW everything’s really perfect . He is perfect. The pretty face, the handsome face, the manly face. His face has so much charm."

Choo Sung-hoon's compliments extended beyond surface-level observations, touching on the K-pop star's respectful attitude, which he found particularly striking.

Fans of both Choo Sung-hoon and Jungkook reacted with enthusiasm to the vlog. They flooded social media with praise. An X user, @jjkmainch wrote,

"the pretty face the handsome face the charming face the manly face thee FACE this man spilled so hard jungkooks face cannot be categorized in one box he has the most admirable face in the world."

They also noted how such endorsements from a respected athlete underscore the Euphoria singer's qualities not just as an artist but as a person.

"Jungkook isn’t just handsome ,he’s the definition of charisma, warmth, and elegance all in one. Everyone who meets him is left in awe, not just by his looks but by his kindness, manners, and genuine personality. A rare gem, truly one of a kind!," an X user wrote.

"I love the way jungkook always managed to leave a good impression on people," a fan mentioned.

"He spilled, Jk is really the most perfect idol,"another user added.

"That's how I talk and feel about Jungkook, he is just too good to be real," a person commented.

They appreciated the admiration with which Choo spoke about the BTS youngest.

"Bro was gagged the amount of handsome(s) in a single para," a fan remarked.

"Yes full of admiration . He described him so well," an X user wrote.

"All these praises coming from a strong, musculine man!!!! Wahhhh, Jungkook you're so perfect!!!," another person added.

Previous Interactions of BTS' Jungkook and Ongoing Friendship

Choo Sung-hoon and Jungkook have shared a friendly bond for some time, which is highlighted by several memorable interactions over the years. Their relationship was first noticed publicly when the fighter posted a video in June 2022, where they were seen sparring together. This encounter showcased their mutual respect and camaraderie.

Their interactions have consistently shown a deep mutual respect, with Choo Sung-hoon openly expressing his admiration for the idol's talents and character. In one notable instance, after dining together, he took to social media to share his admiration for the Seven singer's polite and cool demeanor and revealed how such moments have only deepened his affection for the young singer.

Moreover, he once revealed that he was present at one of BTS's concerts, where he observed the artist's professionalism and dedication firsthand. He praised the latter's performance skills. He also said that if the idol were to pursue a career in boxing, he would excel professionally. He said,

“That friend is very good. If he focuses on boxing, he could even make a professional debut."

Currently, the Hate You singer has been serving in the military since December 2023. He is scheduled to be discharged in June 2025.

