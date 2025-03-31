“Why were they making young girls do this?” — Internet reacts to BLACKPINK members using the N-word in leaked video

On March 31, 2025, a purportedly leaked video allegedly featuring members of BLACKPINK using the N-word during their trainee days at YG Entertainment went viral online.

The video in question allegedly showcases BLACKPINK members like Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé during their formative years at YG Entertainment, singing songs without beeping or cutting out the N-word.

For the uninitiated, the N-word is a racial slur directed at black people. Its roots date back to 1619 when 20 Africans were brought to America to be sold as slaves.

Furthermore, during the murder trial of US football star OJ Simpson, the word was used by the prosecutor, leading to a public backlash and finally banning the N-word from being used by anyone due to its derogatory meaning.

Meanwhile, as the BLACKPINK clip went viral online, fans expressed profound disappointment, emphasizing the offensive nature of the N-word and its painful historical context.

They shared mixed reactions on watching pre-debut Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé singing English songs and using the word repeatedly.

One fan criticised YG Entertainment for allegedly making the girls perform like this.

"Why were they making young girls do this???"

Some supporters urged fans to consider the context, noting that the incident occurred during the members' trainee days. However, netizens shared their views that Jennie and Rosé are fluent in English since they were kids, and hence they should have been aware of the N-word and its connotation.

"Wasn’t two of them bilingual and able to speak and understand English.. 3/4 took the BLACKpink too seriously.." a fan wrote.

"Not defending them, it's wrong but aren't they 15 or 17 here? Why were they saying this with grown ups not correcting them at all and just recording it..??" another fan questioned.

"Out of all the songs ,them saying ones with n word and being fluent in english is nuts like its def a choice. Whats going on with yg training," another fan added.

Several netizens pointed out that BLACKPINK's Jisoo wasn't seen in the clip, stating that even though she covered a Nicki Minaj song, she still didn't use the N-word despite not knowing English.

"Crazy cause jisoo covered a niki minaj song and didn’t slip up and she korean korean," a fan remarked.

"The 2 of them who grew up in English speaking countries should have known better, right?" another fan added.

"Do we really have people defending them saying this is the company fault? Ok, YG could have edited it or talked with them about it; but at least Jennie and Rosé must be totally held accountable for it, they had more than enough global culture to know about the n word," another fan said.

BLACKPINK set to make a comeback with second world tour and new album in 2025

BLACKPINK will take a historic leap forward by returning as a full group in 2025 with a world tour and new music. This is the first time BLACKPINK will be a full group since their last album, Born Pink, in 2022.

In February 2025, YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK's new plans for a world tour. The tour kicks off in Seoul, South Korea, at Goyang Stadium with two nights on July 5.

The tour will visit the largest cities in North America and Europe, such as the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Soldier Field in Chicago, Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Citi Field in New York, Stade de France in Paris, Ippodromo SNAI La Maura in Milan, Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona and wrapping up at London's Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2025.

Since their last group activity in September 2023, the members have pursued successful solo projects. Jennie released her debut album, Ruby and launched her company, ODDATELIER. Jisoo unveiled her mini-album Amortage and established her company, BLISSOO.

Lisa launched her first studio album, ALTER EGO, under her company LLOUD, and made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus. Rosé released her debut album Rosie and signed under THE BLACK LABEL. Unlike her bandmates, she did not establish her own company.

All four members terminated their solo contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023. Besides establishing their respective companies, Jennie signed a record deal with Columbia Records, Lisa with RCA Records, Rosé with Atlantic Records, and Jisoo with Warner Records.

Jisoo's ongoing Coupang Play series, Newtopia, is available on Prime Video. Lisa's The White Lotus is available on HBO MAX and Disney+.

