  Will there be Bon Appétit, Your Majesty season 2? Lee Chae-min & YoonA address renewal possibilities and finale disappointment

Will there be Bon Appétit, Your Majesty season 2? Lee Chae-min & YoonA address renewal possibilities and finale disappointment

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 01, 2025 07:10 GMT
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Actor Lee Chae Min and singer-actress Lim YoonA opened up about the finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, teasing fans with the idea of a potential season two. The show follows French chef Yeon Ji-young, who accidentally travels back in time and meets Yi Heon, a crown prince trapped under a tyrannical ruler’s shadow. The tvN weekend drama wrapped up on September 28, 2025, leaving viewers with unanswered questions that disappointed many.

It concluded with a heartwarming reunion between Yeon Ji-young and Yi Heon, sealed with a hug and kiss. Still, some viewers noted the lack of explanation on how Yi Heon crossed into the modern era, leaving a subtle, open-ended feel to the otherwise happy finale. In an interview with Star News, reflecting on the drama’s conclusion, Chae-min admitted,

"I thought that viewers have various perspectives. As someone who worked on (the work), I thought it was really beautiful. When I met (Yeon) Ji-young again, I simply thought it was beautiful," and added, "I think that thanks to that, various perspectives were opened to me as well."
Speaking to TenAsia, Lim YoonA also weighed in on the ending, stating,

"I'm satisfied. I think it's the ending everyone dreams of. I think it's a beautiful ending."

About the renewal of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty season 2, YoonA admitted that she hadn’t received any official news.

"I haven't heard anything about a second season yet. I guess we'll know when we hear about it, but if the story continues and all the actors can come together again, I'd love to do it," the 35-year-old asserted.
Chae-min also shared similar thoughts and curiosity about a potential follow-up, saying,

"Judging by the response, people were asking, 'Why aren't you doing Season 2?' It made me realize how much they enjoyed it. I'm also curious about what a Season 2 would be like. I've also thought, 'Will this be Yi Heon's time to adapt to the modern era?' But I think it's right for Yi Heon to end up in a historical drama."
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ending explained

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Episode 12 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty kicks off with Gong-gil saving Ji-young. At the palace, Jesan continues his violent rampage, killing Minister Han Min-seong and others. Jesan pushes to crown Prince Jin-myeong the next morning. Meanwhile, Yi Heon and Su-hyeok survive the forest fight. The next day, Jesan spreads lies about Yi Heon’s “massacre” as Prince Jin-myeong is crowned.

Suddenly, a bloodied Yi Heon arrives at the palace, demanding to face Jesan. He offers to step down if Jesan promises to protect Jin-myeong’s reign. Yi Heon is jailed but allowed to keep the Mangunrok, in which he writes the final inscription. As Jesan plans Yi Heon’s execution, Su-hyeok and reinforcements, including Ji-young’s kitchen staff, ambush Jesan’s forces in the forest.

Jang Chun-saeng joins, tipping the battle in Yi Heon’s favor. However, Jesan’s soldiers knock Ji-young out and kidnap her, demanding Yi Heon come alone. Later, during the fight, Yi Heon saves Ji-young from an attack but loses his sword. Ji-young takes the blow meant for him and collapses. The Mangunrok glows, lifts her off the ground, and disappears with her.

Fueled by rage, Yi Heon defeats Jesan. Ji-young wakes up in modern-day Seoul, holding the Mangunrok. She reunites with her father and checks Yi Heon’s fate online; history now records him as missing instead of dead.

A month later, Ji-young starts work at a new restaurant and finds her staff resembles her Joseon-era team. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ends with Yi Heon arriving at the restaurant, recognizing Ji-young, and keeping his promise of cooking bibimbap for her. They finally reunite and share a kiss.

According to Nielsen Korea, the finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty scored a nationwide average of 17.1% with a peak of 19.4%, setting a new record.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

