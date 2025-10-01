Actor Lee Chae Min and singer-actress Lim YoonA opened up about the finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, teasing fans with the idea of a potential season two. The show follows French chef Yeon Ji-young, who accidentally travels back in time and meets Yi Heon, a crown prince trapped under a tyrannical ruler’s shadow. The tvN weekend drama wrapped up on September 28, 2025, leaving viewers with unanswered questions that disappointed many.It concluded with a heartwarming reunion between Yeon Ji-young and Yi Heon, sealed with a hug and kiss. Still, some viewers noted the lack of explanation on how Yi Heon crossed into the modern era, leaving a subtle, open-ended feel to the otherwise happy finale. In an interview with Star News, reflecting on the drama’s conclusion, Chae-min admitted,&quot;I thought that viewers have various perspectives. As someone who worked on (the work), I thought it was really beautiful. When I met (Yeon) Ji-young again, I simply thought it was beautiful,&quot; and added, &quot;I think that thanks to that, various perspectives were opened to me as well.&quot;Speaking to TenAsia, Lim YoonA also weighed in on the ending, stating,&quot;I'm satisfied. I think it's the ending everyone dreams of. I think it's a beautiful ending.&quot;About the renewal of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty season 2, YoonA admitted that she hadn’t received any official news.&quot;I haven't heard anything about a second season yet. I guess we'll know when we hear about it, but if the story continues and all the actors can come together again, I'd love to do it,&quot; the 35-year-old asserted.Chae-min also shared similar thoughts and curiosity about a potential follow-up, saying,&quot;Judging by the response, people were asking, 'Why aren't you doing Season 2?' It made me realize how much they enjoyed it. I'm also curious about what a Season 2 would be like. I've also thought, 'Will this be Yi Heon's time to adapt to the modern era?' But I think it's right for Yi Heon to end up in a historical drama.&quot;Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ending explainedBon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Episode 12 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty kicks off with Gong-gil saving Ji-young. At the palace, Jesan continues his violent rampage, killing Minister Han Min-seong and others. Jesan pushes to crown Prince Jin-myeong the next morning. Meanwhile, Yi Heon and Su-hyeok survive the forest fight. The next day, Jesan spreads lies about Yi Heon’s “massacre” as Prince Jin-myeong is crowned.Suddenly, a bloodied Yi Heon arrives at the palace, demanding to face Jesan. He offers to step down if Jesan promises to protect Jin-myeong’s reign. Yi Heon is jailed but allowed to keep the Mangunrok, in which he writes the final inscription. As Jesan plans Yi Heon’s execution, Su-hyeok and reinforcements, including Ji-young’s kitchen staff, ambush Jesan’s forces in the forest.Jang Chun-saeng joins, tipping the battle in Yi Heon’s favor. However, Jesan’s soldiers knock Ji-young out and kidnap her, demanding Yi Heon come alone. Later, during the fight, Yi Heon saves Ji-young from an attack but loses his sword. Ji-young takes the blow meant for him and collapses. The Mangunrok glows, lifts her off the ground, and disappears with her.Fueled by rage, Yi Heon defeats Jesan. Ji-young wakes up in modern-day Seoul, holding the Mangunrok. She reunites with her father and checks Yi Heon’s fate online; history now records him as missing instead of dead.A month later, Ji-young starts work at a new restaurant and finds her staff resembles her Joseon-era team. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ends with Yi Heon arriving at the restaurant, recognizing Ji-young, and keeping his promise of cooking bibimbap for her. They finally reunite and share a kiss.According to Nielsen Korea, the finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty scored a nationwide average of 17.1% with a peak of 19.4%, setting a new record.