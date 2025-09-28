  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Give us season 2”- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty fans demand renewal with plotline set in modern times following Ji-young & Yi Heon’s happy ending

“Give us season 2”- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty fans demand renewal with plotline set in modern times following Ji-young & Yi Heon’s happy ending

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 28, 2025 16:33 GMT
Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty (Image via Netflix)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via Netflix)

On September 28, 2025, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty fans flooded social media calling for a second season. They want to see Ji-young and King Yi Heon’s story continue in modern times, following their happy ending. Viewers celebrated the finale, thrilled that the couple finally got their future together. A standout moment that caught hearts was when Yi Heon kept his promise and made bibimbap for Ji-young. The finale sparked a wave of online reactions.

Ad
"Pls let yiheon go with jiyoung to the future and give us season 2 of yiheon trying to adapt to the future and them being happy there. After all this trauma we need this😭🙏 #BonAppetitYourMajesty," an X user commented.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many want to see how Yi Heon adapts in the future, similar to how Ji-young adjusted in Joseon.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others expressed satisfaction with the ending.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Netflix's Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's ending explained

Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

The finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty opens with Prince Jesan unleashing chaos across the palace. He manipulates Queen Ja-hyeon to install Jin-myeong as king, paving the way for his own ultimate rise to power. Meanwhile, Gong-gil manages to rescue Ji-young and rushes to find him in Salgoji Forest.

Ad

On the other side, remnants of Urimwi ambush the North Gate. Yi Heon confronts Jesan and consort Kang, realizing they’ve been plotting against him from the very beginning. In a tense moment, Yi Heon and Jesan share a drink, discussing how Jesan orchestrated the killings and how Yi Heon discovered the truth. Yi Heon warns Jesan to uphold Jin-myeong’s reign carefully, to avoid the mistakes he once made.

Only then will Yi Heon take responsibility for his dethronement. Imprisoned, Yi Heon receives his Mangunrok and writes a message to Ji-young, hoping that if she ever reads it, she might return to him. The king is then exiled from the palace. Outside, he briefly meets Ji-young, but guards intervene. He is nearly executed, but soldiers arrive in time to save him.

Ad

Soon after, war breaks out between Jesan’s forces and Yi Heon’s loyalists. Chun-saeng joins the battle, launching attacks against Jesan. During the chaos, Jesan kidnaps Ji-young, while Gong-gil avenges his sister by killing Consort Kang. In the climactic showdown, Yi Heon fights Jesan to rescue Ji-young. As Jesan raises his sword, Ji-young steps in, accidentally taking the blow herself.

Yi Heon, devastated, kills Jesan. Ji-young awakens back in her own time, having been in a coma, and reunites with her father. She checks the internet and finds no trace of Yi Heon. Holding onto hope, she recites the words from the Mangunrok, but he does not appear. A month later, Ji-young is called to a new job. Skeptical at first, she discovers the reincarnation of the chefs she worked with in Joseon now helping her as colleagues.

Ad

Song-jae arrives as a hotel visitor, critiquing her dish, but Yi Heon suddenly appears to defend her. Overwhelmed with emotion, Ji-young hugs him, and the two share a kiss. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty closes with Yi Heon keeping his promise, cooking her bibimbap. When Ji-young asks how he found her, Yi Heon simply replies that it is a long story.

Internationally, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has been a hit on Netflix, holding the number one spot in the non-English TV show category. By September 25, 2025, audiences had streamed more than 84.7 million hours. Fan response has been strong as well, with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications