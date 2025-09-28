“Give us season 2”- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty fans demand renewal with plotline set in modern times following Ji-young & Yi Heon’s happy ending

On September 28, 2025, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty fans flooded social media calling for a second season. They want to see Ji-young and King Yi Heon’s story continue in modern times, following their happy ending. Viewers celebrated the finale, thrilled that the couple finally got their future together. A standout moment that caught hearts was when Yi Heon kept his promise and made bibimbap for Ji-young. The finale sparked a wave of online reactions. &quot;Pls let yiheon go with jiyoung to the future and give us season 2 of yiheon trying to adapt to the future and them being happy there. After all this trauma we need this😭🙏 #BonAppetitYourMajesty,&quot; an X user commented. Many want to see how Yi Heon adapts in the future, similar to how Ji-young adjusted in Joseon.r 🦌🦋 @yoonizhuoLINKSEASON 2 WITH HEON AND JIYOUNG AND THEIR 12 KIDS JUSEYO #BonAppetitYourMajestyEp12#BonAppetitYourMajestyRICH MAN got a Love Splash! @mailobisowonLINKI KNEW ITTT!! The majesty comes to the futureee!! It will be so fun to watch the majesty gets fascinated by the recent world. It will be a funny season 2 tho (if) 😂#BonAppetitYourMajestyEp12yolo♡🌹 @newmong11LINKPls let yiheon go with jiyoung to the future and give us season 2 of yiheon trying to adapt to the future and them being happy there. After all this trauma we need this😭🙏Meanwhile, others expressed satisfaction with the ending. Bia @BiaHutche1LINKStill can't believe this incredible ending, they ended up together, she cooked for him, and met his old friends! Everyone was so happy, I loved it #BonAppetitYourMajestyEp12#BonAppetitYourMajestya. @zyirancoreLINKSO IT’S LITERALLY HIM. He travelled to the future this time to meet her, it’s not his reincarnation, not his soul in someone’s body but literally HIM this is literally PERFECT I love this ending sm 😭🫶#BonAppetitYourMajestyEp12nnssdb7 @nnssdb7LINKGuys, we actually got the happiest ending!! The royal chefs are here with Jiyoung, and Heon finally keeps his promise — he finds her again and makes bibimbap for her! I’m so happy right now 😭😭😭 #BonAppetitYourMajestyEp12#BonAppetitYourMajestyNetflix's Bon Appétit, Your Majesty's ending explained Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)The finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty opens with Prince Jesan unleashing chaos across the palace. He manipulates Queen Ja-hyeon to install Jin-myeong as king, paving the way for his own ultimate rise to power. Meanwhile, Gong-gil manages to rescue Ji-young and rushes to find him in Salgoji Forest.On the other side, remnants of Urimwi ambush the North Gate. Yi Heon confronts Jesan and consort Kang, realizing they’ve been plotting against him from the very beginning. In a tense moment, Yi Heon and Jesan share a drink, discussing how Jesan orchestrated the killings and how Yi Heon discovered the truth. Yi Heon warns Jesan to uphold Jin-myeong’s reign carefully, to avoid the mistakes he once made. Only then will Yi Heon take responsibility for his dethronement. Imprisoned, Yi Heon receives his Mangunrok and writes a message to Ji-young, hoping that if she ever reads it, she might return to him. The king is then exiled from the palace. Outside, he briefly meets Ji-young, but guards intervene. He is nearly executed, but soldiers arrive in time to save him. Soon after, war breaks out between Jesan’s forces and Yi Heon’s loyalists. Chun-saeng joins the battle, launching attacks against Jesan. During the chaos, Jesan kidnaps Ji-young, while Gong-gil avenges his sister by killing Consort Kang. In the climactic showdown, Yi Heon fights Jesan to rescue Ji-young. As Jesan raises his sword, Ji-young steps in, accidentally taking the blow herself. Yi Heon, devastated, kills Jesan. Ji-young awakens back in her own time, having been in a coma, and reunites with her father. She checks the internet and finds no trace of Yi Heon. Holding onto hope, she recites the words from the Mangunrok, but he does not appear. A month later, Ji-young is called to a new job. Skeptical at first, she discovers the reincarnation of the chefs she worked with in Joseon now helping her as colleagues. Song-jae arrives as a hotel visitor, critiquing her dish, but Yi Heon suddenly appears to defend her. Overwhelmed with emotion, Ji-young hugs him, and the two share a kiss. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty closes with Yi Heon keeping his promise, cooking her bibimbap. When Ji-young asks how he found her, Yi Heon simply replies that it is a long story.Internationally, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has been a hit on Netflix, holding the number one spot in the non-English TV show category. By September 25, 2025, audiences had streamed more than 84.7 million hours. Fan response has been strong as well, with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.