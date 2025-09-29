  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "How did Yi Heon end up in the future?" - Bon Appétit, Your Majesty finale leaves fans with unanswered questions despite a happy ending 

"How did Yi Heon end up in the future?" - Bon Appétit, Your Majesty finale leaves fans with unanswered questions despite a happy ending 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 29, 2025 05:35 GMT
Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty (Image via Netflix)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via Netflix)

Netflix dropped the last episode of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on September 28, 2025. The show tells the story of Yeon Ji-young, a star chef trained in France, who suddenly finds herself sent back to the Joseon era. There, she cooks in the royal kitchen and comes face-to-face with King Yi Heon, known for his unbeatable taste.

Ad

The finale saw Prince Jesan make his final move, with Ji-young stepping in and taking a blow from Jesan’s sword to save Yi Heon. Enraged, Yi Heon later kills Jesan. Ji-young then woke up in her own time after a coma. She searched for Yi Heon online, only to find he was listed as missing and his body was never found.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A month later, Ji-young started a new job. To her shock, the chefs she once knew in Joseon appeared again, this time as her co-workers. Soon after, Song-jae arrived at her hotel, tasting her dish and giving criticism. At that moment, Yi Heon showed up, wearing a suit and stepping in to defend her.

The two embraced and kissed, ending the series with Yi Heon keeping his promise by cooking bibimbap for Ji-young. When she asked how he managed to reach her world, he only replied that it was a long story. That single line left questions.

Ad
"Thank God the ending isn’t like Scarlet Heart 😭 I legit thought it was gonna be a sad ending. 12 eps are NOT enough!!! HELLOOO I need answers!! How did Yi Heon end up in the future?!?!! 🫠🤯," an X user commented.
Ad

Fans are asking how Yi Heon crossed into modern times, where he got money, who styled him, and how he ended up in a fancy restaurant. The Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, happy ending closed their love story, but the mystery around his journey remains. The open ending has sparked talk of another season. Reincarnated palace chefs, unsettled court conflicts, and Yi Heon’s missing backstory all leave space for more.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others have expressed open "disappointment" over the Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ending.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Here's how webnovel differs from Bon Appétit, Your Majesty series

Bon App&eacute;tit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty novel’s conclusion takes a very different road from the series. While the drama ends with Yi Heon and Ji-young reuniting at a restaurant, the book pushes further, placing the characters right in modern Seoul. Yi Heon wakes up on Bukhansan Mountain, confused and unaware of cars. He runs onto the street and even gets hit by a vehicle.

Ad

He then meets a restaurant tycoon. Beside the driver is his aide, revealed as Im Song-jae’s reincarnation. Instead of trouble, the businessman sees potential. He wants Yi Heon as the face of his food brand. Yi Heon agrees only if they track down Yeon Ji-young. Finding her isn’t hard as Ji-young is already a star chef in this world.

Holding the last page of Mangunrok, the team reaches her restaurant, where Yi Heon (now going by Lee Yeon-san) meets her again. Yi Heon begins to adapt. He gets a haircut, smiles when strangers say it suits him, and fiddles with a smartphone. Looking himself up online leaves him annoyed.

Ad

He later joins Ji-young’s restaurant as a part-timer, quickly drawing attention for his looks and lifting the place’s reputation.

The tycoon sets a bigger stage. To invest in Ji-young’s restaurant, he pushes the pair into the Great Korean Cooking Battle. All the rival chefs turn out to be descendants of the royal kitchen, tying the past to the present. The side story ends in a simple but modern way. Yi Heon and Ji-young step into a photo booth, press their faces together, and take a four-cut snapshot.

Ad

This marks their new beginning in this era!

All 12 episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty are available to stream on Netflix!

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications