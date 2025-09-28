Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Yi Heon and Ji-young get their happily ever after?

Netflix dropped the finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on September 28, 2025. The series follows Yeon Ji-young (Lim Yoon-ah), a skilled French-trained chef at the top of her career, who suddenly gets transported back in time to a royal palace.There, she must cook under pressure and adapt fast to the new world. In the palace, she faces King Yi Heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler feared for his sharp tongue and strict standards. In the finale, both Yi Heon and Ji-young get their happily-ever-after, with him making bibimbap for her as he once promised in Joseon.Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 11 &amp; 12 recapEpisode 11 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty starts with Yi Heon giving Ji-young a ring and kisses her. However, she pulls back, unsure if she can leave her time. In other scene, the king sketches her first bibimbap in his Mangunrok. Meanwhile, preparations for Queen In-ju’s birthday banquet begin. Ji-young improvises with soy meat since the Queen avoids real meat. Prince Jesan, on the other hand, sets a trap for Yi Heon. Chang-seon informs Yi Heon that Chu-wol has died, raising suspicions about Consort Kang. Soon, the banquet begins. The Queen likes the soy meat while Yi Heon performs disguised in the Cheoyongmu. There, Yi Jang-gyun arrives, presenting records revealing Queen In-ju’s role in Yi Heon’s mother’s death. Later, Consort Sim, Yi Heon’s grandmother, also exposes the young queen’s bloodstained clothes. Yi Heon nearly attacks, but Ji-young calms him, giving chocolates to Consort Sim. She then recounts Yi Heon’s mother’s final wish that he not become a tyrant. Jesan’s second plan unfolds as Song-jae is captured for luring Yi Heon to Salgoji Forest. Ji-young is kidnapped too but briefly rescued by Gong-gil. Rebels disguised as Yi Heon kill palace staff, while fireworks signal their attack.In Salgoji Forest, Yi Heon finds Song-jae tied up. Song-jae takes an arrow to protect the king as Jesan’s men attacks him. The forest is then set on fire. Gong-gil and Ji-young are recaptured, leaving Yi Heon in a desperate battle.The finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty opens with Prince Jesan manipulating Consort Kang to place Jin-myeong on Yi Heon’s throne, clearing the path for his own ambitions. On the other hand, Gong-gil rescues Ji-young and rushes to find the king in Salgoji Forest.Meanwhile, the Urimwi forces attack the North Gate. There, Yi Heon confronts Jesan and Consort Kang, uncovering their long-standing scheme against him. In a tense exchange over drinks, Yi Heon warns him to manage Jin-myeong’s reign wisely. Only then will he accept his dethronement.While imprisoned, Yi Heon receives his Mangunrok and pens a message to Ji-young, hoping she might return if she ever reads it, the very note that transported her to Joseon in the first episode. Yi Heon is then exiled. He briefly encounters Ji-young outside the palace but is blocked by guards. The majesty later narrowly escapes execution when soldiers intervene.Tension erupts between Jesan and Yi Heon. While Gong-gil avenges his sister by killing Consort Kang, Jesan ends up kidnapping Ji-young. In the climax, Yi Heon duels Jesan to save Ji-young, who steps in and is struck by Jesan’s sword. Devastated, Yi Heon kills Jesan, and Ji-young awakens from a coma in her own time, reuniting with her father. Searching online, she finds no trace of Yi Heon. Though she recites the Mangunrok words, he does not appear. A month later, Ji-young starts a new job and discovers the reincarnated chefs from Joseon as her colleagues. Later, Song-jae also arrives as guest in hotel, critiquing her dish. However, Yi Heon suddenly arrives to defend her. Overcome with emotion, Ji-young embraces him, and they share a kiss. The story closes with Yi Heon fulfilling his promise, cooking her bibimbap. When asked how he arrived, he says it’s a long story. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode12 ends with Yi Heon highlighting that their reunion is what truly matters.Will there be a follow-up season to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty?Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Although not confirmed, there could be a season 2 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. The finale leaves plenty of threads that hint at more story to tell. While Yi Heon finally reunites with Ji-young in her modern world, the question of how he survived, how he traveled between worlds, and how he tracked her down in the first place is still largely unexplored. That “long story” he mentions at the end is practically an open door for new events that shaped him in Joseon. Additionally, the reincarnation of the chefs with unfinished conflicts suggest that there’s room to expand the story beyond the finale. So, the new challenges in both the modern world and possibly with more historical references give writers plenty of material to explore.Watch all 12 episodes of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix!