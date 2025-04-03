Inside Out 2 (2024) follows Riley's life as a 13-year-old going away to hockey camp. The movie picks up Riley's story two years after the first installment. As she grows older, new emotions- Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui- emerge within the teen, leading to tumultuous growing pains.

The Inside Out series is praised for its ability to treat Riley's emotions with both heart and nuance and a script with plenty of space for on-the-nose humor and clever wordplay about mental and emotional health. In the second installment, Joy and Anxiety go head-to-head, with their unique reasons to make Riley the best version of herself.

Here are 10 memorable quotes from Inside Out 2 that fans loved!

Best quotes from Joy, Anxiety, Fear, and the rest of the crew from Inside Out 2!

1) "Riley's life requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you."- Anxiety

Anxiety in Inside Out 2 (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

Anxiety says,

"Riley's life requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you"

Things are immediately different in Inside Out 2. A newly minted teenager comes with her own set of complicated emotions. Enter Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke). Bright, jittery, and with a million backup plans, she believes her forethought is key to Riley's survival in the hockey camp.

But Anxiety's arrival is all too familiar. It can be overwhelming, and push out every other emotion within a person. So, when Anxiety says Riley doesn't need all the basic emotions like Joy and Sadness, fans sense its all-consuming nature.

2) "You can't just bottle us up!"- Joy

The emotions are bottled up (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

Joy says,

"You can't bottle us up!"

Anxiety gets rid of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust to take full control of the console within Riley's head. While this is an imminent problem, the dialogue is hilarious and memorable. The wordplay on 'bottling up emotions' and the added refrain from Fear, with "We are suppressed emotions!" makes for a good laugh.

The dialogue in Inside Out 2 also acts as a little reminder that bottling up emotions can make it more and more difficult to process them and feel at peace.

3) "You and I are going to be friends."- Fear

Fear (voiced by Bill Hader) in Inside Out 2 (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

Fear says to Anxiety,

"Okay, you and I are going to be friends."

At first glance, this seems like a harmless comment made by two characters in Inside Out 2. But these are emotions, after all. Every line is a punch line about how a person's multitude of feelings interact with each other, resulting in a complicated tangle of emotions.

Fear and anxiety go hand in hand. In fact, fear is a more primitive version of anxiety. In the movie, Fear constantly worries about Riley getting hurt, sick, or in trouble. Anxiety is similar, except it steps in before anything has even happened and creates unease about a perceived threat. Their convergence makes this dialogue extremely memorable.

4) "Well, that's a preview of the next ten years."- Riley's mom's Anger

The emotions in Riley's mom's head (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

Riley's mom's Anger says,

"Well, that's a preview of the next ten years!"

All of Riley's emotions take turns in quick succession at the console, making Riley have impractical outbursts of disgust, sadness, and fear. This confuses Riley's mother, who understands that Riley is nearing puberty, and the odd range of emotions only suggests that there's more to come.

This is a relatable moment for Pixar's mom fans, who understand the roller coaster of emotional moments they need to buckle up for.

5) "Of course I'm delusional! Do you know how hard it is to stay positive all the time?"- Joy

Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) in Inside Out 2 (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

Joy says,

"Of course I'm delusional! Do you know how hard it is to stay positive all the time?"

The OG emotions travel through a complicated landscape of memories within Riley's mind to try and find her old self. When the others bring up losing the old Riley, and Joy is delusional to think otherwise, fans see a different side to the always chirpy character in Inside Out 2.

Joy goes on an angry rampage, cursing the rest for always being pessimistic, and how it's always on her to make things positive. It shows that joy as an emotion has its limitations too, and without support from other emotions, it is impossible to stay happy all the time.

6) "I am not a good person."- Riley

Riley in Inside Out 2 (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

Riley says,

"I am not a good person."

Riley's complicated emotions lead to some mistakes during her hockey game. She scores all the goals herself, does not listen to her teammates, and wants to prove her worth. Anxiety overpowers her every emotion, and she ends up hurting her friends.

Usually cheery and positive, Riley is confused by her own demeanor. This dialogue is memorable in its universality- people struggling with anxiety equate every small mistake with their self-worth, negating their positive attributes. Inside Out 2's climax shows that Anxiety overpowered Riley and filled her with self-doubt.

7) "Maybe this is what happens when you grow up. You feel less joy."- Joy

A still of Joy from the movie (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

Joy says,

"Maybe this is what happens when you grow up. You feel less joy."

Inside Out 2 seamlessly blends the way people talk about emotions with its clever premise, where every emotion is personified. In the sequel, Anxiety says Joy isn't needed anymore. While she does not give up at first, her failing quest fills her with doubt. This makes her comment on the fleeting nature of happiness, and how it is harder to grasp as one gets older.

Joy's dialogue is a reminder that while things might seem bleak, not all hope is lost because, ultimately, she gets through to Anxiety and learns how to balance Riley's needs.

8) "I am sorry, I was just trying to protect her."- Anxiety

The new emotions in Inside Out 2 (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

Anxiety says,

"I am sorry, I was just trying to protect her. We don't get to choose who Riley is."

In the heartbreaking climax of Inside Out 2, Anxiety pushes Riley too hard, and she loses control of herself and spirals (shown vividly through a hurricane of orange around the emotion console). Joy pushes through the whirlwind of Anxiety's emotions and gets through to her, reminding her that they don't get to choose who Riley is.

A weak Anxiety admits that she was only trying to protect Riley, making it one of the most memorable moments in the movie. Anxiety comes from wanting to be prepared in case things go wrong. But when that sentiment goes out of control, Riley gets an anxiety attack. It takes working with all the emotions to manage Anxiety's... well, anxieties!

9) "What? I can't always be the rage guy!"- Anger

Anger (voiced by Lewis Black) in Inside Out 2 (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

In a funny and memorable moment in Inside Out 2, Anger makes a pretty drawing of Riley playing hockey. When the others are confused by his sudden change in character, he haughtily admits,

"What? I can't always be the rage guy!"

This reminds fans that every emotion has multiple facets!

10) "Nostalgia, you weren't supposed to be here yet!"- Anxiety

Nostalgia in Inside Out 2 (Image via YouTube/Pixar)

The creators of Inside Out 2 make a quick joke out of Nostalgia, an emotion that shows up when one least expects it. In Riley's mind, there are not enough "way-back-then" memories for Nostalgia to appear, but she does so anyway, reminding them of something that happened 30 seconds before. So, when Anxiety says,

"Nostalgia, you weren't supposed to be here yet! You still have about 10 years, 2 graduations, and a best friend's wedding before you're invited..."

It evokes plenty of laughter from fans!

Inside Out 2 mixes hilarity and heartbreak to give us a memorable animated movie about the role emotions play in our lives.

