10 underrated music biopics to watch

Music biopics have recently started getting a lot of buzz. From A Complete Unknown to Bohemian Rhapsody, every year, there are quite several music biopics that are being released. Music biopics do more than celebrate legends; they spark renewed interest in their stories and often turn rising actors into stars in the process.

Ad

Music biopics usually tend to become a skill show for actors as performers. Stars like Austin Butler, and Rami Malek did leave a significant mark with their respective music biopics. However, some music biopics don’t get as much attention as the mainstream ones.

Music biopics are often themed with self-doubt, tragedy, and reinvention. Essentially, all music biopics are usually known for showing the highs and lows of an artist and how they finally rise to fame.

Ad

Trending

Although music biopics show the journey of an artist, they also highlight a certain kind of music that came into existence because of an artist and how the music they created long ago still leaves an impact on our minds. Below, is a list of some of the lesser-known music biopics of all time that deserve a watch for viewers looking to watch underrated music biopics.

Disclaimer: This entire article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ad

Miles Ahead, Love & Chaos, and eight other underrated music biopics to watch

1) Miles Ahead

Still from the movie Miles Ahead (Image via Sony Pictures Classics)

Don Cheadle’s Miles Ahead explores the life of music creative Miles Davis. The film doesn’t follow a chronological format; instead takes us through Davis’ rollercoaster life of ups and downs, relationships with substance and people, and the struggles he has with his past demons that shape his career as an artist.

Ad

Miles Ahead as a music biopic isn’t just about Miles Davis’ life, it’s also a cinematic jazz performance. Actors like Emayatzy Corinealdi, Ewan McGregor, and Lakeith Stanfield are also a part of this movie, including Don Cheadle.

Where to watch: Miles Ahead is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Runaways

Still from the movie The Runaways (Image via River Road Entertainment)

Floria Sigismondi’s The Runaways is a biographical musical drama following the life of the coming-of-age girl band The Runaways. This film shows how an all-female rock band defied industry norms and paved the way for future female musicians and girl bands.

Ad

The Runaways as a music biopic is groundbreaking in acknowledging the talent of the rock band and its impact on society. The Runaways is packed with performances by Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, and Micheal Shannon.

Where to watch: The Runaways is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Love & Mercy

Still from the movie Love & Mercy (Image via River Road Entertainment)

Love & Mercy, unlike other music biopics, isn’t just about presenting the chronological rise of singer Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys; it also shows two very different sides of his life. One where he is leading a creatively successful life as a musician, whereas the other where he is leading a struggling life under the influence of his therapist.

Ad

The film is written by Oren Moverman and directed by Bill Pohland. Actors like John Cusack, Paul Dano, and Elizabeth Banks play pivotal roles in the movie.

Where to watch: Love & Mercy is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Control

Still from the movie Control (Image via Becker Films)

Control isn’t a regular music biopic. Unlike other music biopics that follow the ups and downs of musicians, this film primarily focuses on the sad life of singer Ian Curtis from Joy Division. The story goes on to tell us how even after an enigmatic talent, his career constantly faced romantic, personal, and professional which eventually made him give up everything.

Ad

The film stars actors like Sam Riley, Samantha Morton, Craig Parkinson, and Harry Treadaway in crucial roles. The film is directed by Anton Corbijin and written by Deborah Curtis.

Where to watch: Control is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Nowhere Boy

Still from the movie Nowhere Boy (Image via Ecosse Films)

Nowhere Boy follows the chronicles of John Lennon’s initial years. The premise of this music biopic is mainly focused on his adolescence and his relationship with his stern aunt Mimi, an absentee mother who does come back into his life quite later, and also how the Beatles came into existence.

Ad

Actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kristin Scott, Anne-Marie Duff, and David Threlfall play crucial roles in the film. The film is written by Julia Baird and Matt Greenhalgh. The movie is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Where to watch: Nowhere Boy is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Lord of Chaos

Still from the movie Lord of Chaos (Image via Arrow Films)

Quite different from a regular music biopic, Lord of Chaos, rather than just showing the rise of a singer, takes us to the violent world of Norwegian black metal. It tells the rise of the popular band Mayhem and the horrific incidents surrounding the lives of its members.

Ad

Actors like Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Jack Kilmer, and Sky Ferreira play the main leads in the film. Lord of Chaos is directed by Jonas Åkerlund and written by Dennis Magnusson.

Where to watch: Lord of Chaos is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Get on Up

Still from the movie Get On Up (Image via Imagine Entertainment)

Tate Taylor’s Get on Up follows the life of singer James Brown and his turbulent childhood when he was very passionate about music but not very lucky to pursue it. Somehow, he ends up in jail, and a chance demonstration in front of an inmate unlocks new possibilities for him.

Ad

Eventually, the friend helps James to get out of prison and pursue a singing career. He then goes on to become one of the most popular singers in show business and even a peacemaker for the African-American community. Actors like Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis, and Dan Aykroyd play important roles in the film.

Where to watch: Get on Up is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

8) Coal Miner’s Daughter

Ad

Still from the movie Coal Miner’s Daughter (Image via Universal Studio Canada Inc.)

Micheal Apted’s Coal Miner’s Daughter takes a deep dive into the life of Loretto Lynn, a girl who started her career in country music from humble beginnings. Lynn was raised in rural Kentucky and was married at 13. Later on, Lynn began writing and singing her country songs in her early 20s.

Ad

With the tireless help of her husband Oliver Lynn, she rises from local pubs, and small-time record deals to national tours and hit singles. Eventually, she even comes closer to her dreams and befriends Patsy Cline, her idol. However, her rising stardom takes a toll on her marriage. Actors like Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones, and Levin Helm play crucial roles in the film.

Where to watch: Coal Miner's Daughter is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

9) Jersey Boys

Still from the movie Jersey Boys (Image via Warner Films Canada)

Clint Eastwood’s Jersey Boys tells the story of four young men from the wrong side of the track and how they come together to form the famous rock band Four Seasons. The music biopic dives into the relationship among the friends and how they become a popular rock band. It is nothing less than a dream come true.

Ad

The movie is a glimpse into the life of the band that managed to be famous for more than four decades. The film is written by Marshall Brickman, and actors like John Lloyd Young, Erich Bergen, and Micheal Lomenda play crucial roles in the film.

Where to watch: Jersey Boys is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

10) I’m Not There

Still from the movie I’m Not There (Image via Killer Films)

Before Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown, Todd Haynes' I'm Not There experimented with Bob Dylan’s biography in a very different style. Instead of telling Bob’s stories chronologically and linearly, Todd breaks Bob’s personas into six different characters which are played by six different actors.

Ad

Each version of Bob represents him from a different era and a different role he played in the world. From a folk singer to a reclusive cowboy, this music biopic is a cinematic experiment like never before. Popular actors like Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Cate Blanchett, Ben Whishaw, and many more played pivotal roles in the movie.

Where to watch: I'm Not There is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers looking for lesser-known music biopics are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback