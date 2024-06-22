5 best Donald Sutherland roles of all time 

On June 20, 2024, veteran actor Donald Sutherland passed away after a long battle with illness. The actor was 88 when he took his final breath at his home in Miami, Florida. The Canadian actor had a long career in Hollywood spanning over 60 years.

His son, the actor Kiefer Sutherland shared the following on social media following his death:

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Trending

Sutherland was a versatile actor with more than 190 film and television appearances. He started as a theater actor and continued working in theater even after becoming an established Hollywood actor. This article explores some of Donald Sutherland's most iconic roles following the demise of the industry veteran.

5 Most iconic roles of the late Donald Sutherland

1) Hawkeye Pierce - M*A*S*H

The role of Hawkeye Pierce in the 1970 film M*A*S*H established Donald Sutherland as one of the finest actors of his generation. The dark war comedy film saw Sutherland's character Hawkeye Pierce in the role of an army surgeon. He was one of the main protagonists along with Elliott Gould's John McIntyre. The witty commentary on the senselessness of wars is one of the major highlights of the film.

The film is available for rent or purchase on major streaming services like Prime Video.

2) President Coriolanus Snow - The Hunger Games Trilogy

Sutherland as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games (image via Lions Gate Films)

Donald Sutherland's role as the tyrannical dictator Coriolanus Snow is considered one of his best contemporary roles. He is featured as the primary antagonist in each of the Hunger Games films. He made the character of Coriolanus Snow memorable, portraying one of the most cruel and cold on-screen villains.

The Hunger Games series of films are available for streaming on Peacock. They can also be rented or purchased on Apple TV+ or Hulu.

3) Matthew Bennell- Invasion of the Body Snatchers

A still from the film (image via YouTube/Movieclips)

Sutherland starred in the role of Matthew Bennell in the 1978 remake of the 1956 film of the same name. This role is an example of Donald Sutherland's versatility as he aced his part in the science fiction horror film. His character discovers that people in San Francisco are being replaced by alien doppelgangers, as the insidious plot of the film unravels.

The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4) John Baxter- Don't Look Now

John Baxter is considered as one of Sutherland's finest roles by fans as he plays a man who is dealing with the tragic loss of his daughter. The thriller film follows Sutherland's John Baxter and his wife portrayed by Julie Christie as they travel to Venice for a Church restoration job.

The film is considered as a masterclass in thriller filmmaking and is one of the best films featuring the veteran actor. Don't Look Now is available for rent or purchase on Paramount Plus, Apple TV+, and Criterion Channel. It can also be streamed for free on Pluto TV with ads.

5) Calvin Jarrett - Ordinary People

The 1980 drama film received six nominations at the 53rd Academy Awards, along with five Golden Globe awards. Donald Sutherland provided one of his most touching performances considered by fans in the role of a father grieving the loss of his son to suicide.

The film portrays the many aspects of gentle masculinity through Sutherland's character as the emotionally distraught father deals with his other son and wife who are also both grieving in their own ways.

Ordinary People is available for rent or purchase on Prime Video.

Donald Sutherland was one of the finest actors of his generation. The films listed above provide a look into some of his best work as an actor.